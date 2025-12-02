‘Harry Potter’ HBO series star Dominic McLaughlin on letter from Daniel Radcliffe

Dominic McLaughlin on set of the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ HBO TV series. (Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

The boy who lived, squared.

Dominic McLaughlin, the young actor who has taken over the role of Harry Potter in the upcoming HBO TV series based on the books by J.K. Rowling, is opening up about a personal letter he received from Daniel Radcliffe, who originated the role in the popular film franchise.

McLaughlin shared what it was like to get a letter from Radcliffe in a recent interview with BBC’s Saturday Mash-Up! Live.

“I got a letter from the man himself, from Daniel Radcliffe,” McLaughlin said. “It was insane. I was on the train back up to Glasgow … and my dad tapped me on the train and just gave me this letter.”

The 11-year-old actor said he didn’t fully understand what he was reading until he reached the end of the page.

“I read it and then I got to the bottom, and it said ‘Dan R.,'” McLaughlin said. “I was going mad, but I had to [keep cool]. I was on the train.”

McLaughlin also shared an update on how the Harry Potter TV series is progressing.

The show has been “going amazing,” he said. “It’s going really well. I’ve made good friends with everyone, it’s great to be there.”

HBO shared first-look photos of McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter and Nick Frost in costume as Hagrid in July. The photos were shared the same week cameras officially started rolling on the series as it began production at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

McLaughlin leads the cast alongside Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, who will play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Prince William recreates famous Princess Diana photo
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

(BRAZIL) — Prince William walked in the footsteps of his mother, the late Princess Diana, while visiting Brazil this week.

William, 43, posed in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, more than three decades after Diana did the same while visiting Brazil in 1991.

Diana traveled to Brazil on April 25, 1991, on an official visit with William’s father, King Charles III, then Prince Charles, whom she would go on to divorce five years later.

Describing William’s visit to Rio de Janeiro and the city’s ties to Diana, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told reporters Wednesday, “The Prince has loved meeting so many people from across Rio over the last few days. He’s been incredibly struck by the number of people who fondly remember his mother’s visit to this beautiful city.”

In addition to posing in front of the statue, both Diana — who died in 1997 following a car crash — and William took in the view of Rio de Janeiro during their respective visits.

William visited the landmark just hours before hosting the fifth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, where he announced the five winners of $1 million grants for environmental innovations.

On Thursday, the prince spoke at the COP30 Leaders Summit in Belem, Brazil, where he said by championing conservation efforts, he is following in the footsteps of his father, the king.

“I have long believed in the power of urgent optimism: the conviction that, even in the face of daunting challenges, we have the ingenuity and determination to make a difference, and to do so now,” William said. “I grew up with my father — the king — talking about the power of nature and the importance of harmony in the natural world, a subject he has championed for over five decades. It is a privilege to also represent him here today, as well as everyone else who has championed this cause for so many years.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lawrence shares upcoming Miss Piggy movie is inspired by cancel culture
Jennifer Lawrence appears on ‘The Tonight Show.’ (Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing new details about the Miss Piggy film she is developing with Emma Stone.

The actress revealed what originally sparked the idea for the movie centered on the iconic Muppet, which Cole Escola is writing, in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show.

“So, during lockdown, one of my good friends who is not in the industry—it was also kind of around cancel culture, it was like both things were kind of happening at once. We were all locked up in our rooms, naughty people were being locked up in prison,” Lawrence said.

After setting up the backstory, Lawrence described how the premise was derived.

“Miss Piggy is a feminist icon, and she said it would be so funny if Miss Piggy got canceled. Now, that is not the plot, necessarily, but it got the wheels turning,” Lawrence said.

The actress also noted that “there hasn’t actually been” a solo film centered around Miss Piggy before.

“I started kind of producing it. But Emma Stone is the Muppet-head. Also, Emma Stone is a shark. Emma Stone will turn around in a leather jacket with a cigar and be like, ‘Hey kid, let me tell ya a thing or two about Hollywood,'” Lawrence said. “I’m just the ideas guy. So I went to her to be like, ‘What do we do?'”

Lawrence originally shared the news of the project on the Las Culturistas podcast episode that was released on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Euphoria’ finalizes season 3 cast, adds Danielle Deadwyler, Trisha Paytas
Zendaya in the first image released from season 3 of ‘Euphoria.’ (HBO)

Even more stars have joined the third season of Euphoria.

HBO has released the full cast of the upcoming third season of the hit drama series, which returns with eight new episodes in spring 2026.

Among the new talent joining the cast are Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, Trisha Paytas, Cailyn RiceEli Roth, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon and Sam Trammell.

Also confirmed to return in season 3 are Dominic Fike, Nika King, Alanna Ubach, Daeg Faerch, Melvin Bonez Estes, Paula Marshall, Sophia Rose Wilson and Zak Steiner.

HBO made the casting announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Friday. Along with posting a graphic confirming the new actors joining the series, the network shared a first-look image of Deadwyler in costume.

“#Euphoria Season 3 is coming Spring 2026,” the account captioned the post.

The show’s stars, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry and Colman Domingo, were previously announced to be returning for season 3 back in February.

Other newcomers previously announced to be joining along for season 3 include Sharon StoneAdewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Kadeem Hardison, James Landry Hébert, Anna Van Patten and Asante Blackk.

Sam Levinson created Euphoria and continues at its helm for season 3. This time around, the show will feature a time jump that brings its main characters out of high school.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.