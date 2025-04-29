‘Harry Potter’ series star John Lithgow was surprised by J.K. Rowling backlash

‘Harry Potter’ series star John Lithgow was surprised by J.K. Rowling backlash
Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images

John Lithgow is surprised by the backlash from critics of J.K. Rowling over his casting in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series.

While Lithgow said he thought hard about whether or not he would take on the role as Albus Dumbledore in the show, he told U.K.’s Sunday Times it was due to the time commitment of it and not whether or not he wanted to be associated with Rowling.

Rowling has long been criticized by LGBTQIA+ organizations and members for her repeated rhetoric that is tied to the TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) movement, who are a group of people that believe transgender women are not women.

“It was a big decision because it’s probably the last major role I’ll play,” Lithgow said. “It’s an eight-year commitment, so I was just thinking about mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role.”

After he had been cast in the part, Lithgow said he received a text from “a very good friend who is the mother of a trans child.” The text included a link to an op-ed titled, An Open Letter to John Lithgow: Please Walk Away from Harry Potter.

“That was the canary in the coal mine,” Lithgow said, before explaining he has been surprised by the rage Rowling’s name and involvement in the project evokes.

“I thought, ‘Why is this a factor at all?’ I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her, and I’m curious to talk to her,” Lithgow said.

When asked if the criticism from critics of Rowling has soured his part in the show, Lithgow said, “Oh, heavens no.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Jesse Armstrong’s ‘Mountainhead’ gets release date and more
In brief: Jesse Armstrong’s ‘Mountainhead’ gets release date and more

We now know the premiere date for Jesse Armstrong‘s HBO original film Mountainhead. The movie, which is Armstrong’s feature directorial debut and his next project following the drama series Succession, will premiere May 31 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max. It follows a group of billionaire friends who get together amidst an international crisis and stars Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith and Ramy Youssef

MobLand is doing numbers on Paramount+. The new show has broken the record to become the biggest global series launch ever on premiere day on the platform with 2.2 million global viewers. The series, which stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, is executive produced and directed by Guy Ritchie

Max will be developing a drama series based on the Vanity Fair article NYPD Confidential: Inside America’s Most Unconventional Counterterror Squad. Variety reports that the streamer landed the rights in a highly competitive situation. The article tells the story of Rebecca Weiner, who is the NYPD’s deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, and explains how her team thwarts terrorist attacks and targeted violence in New York City …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Companion’ coming to Max, and more
In brief: ‘Companion’ coming to Max, and more

Companion is set to make its streaming debut on Max. The science fiction thriller stars Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid as a couple whose weekend getaway with friends turns upside down when one of them is revealed to be a companion robot. The movie will stream starting Friday, April 18, on Max, and debut on HBO linear Saturday, April 19, at 8 p.m. ET …

It seems The Sex Lives of College Girls is really over. The Max series was canceled after season 3 and was being shopped around to other networks, but Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey tells Deadline they were unable to find a new home for the show. “I’m so proud of the three seasons that we did at Max but I don’t think there’s going to be more of College Girls,” she said …

Get ready to dive into AMC+’s new series Nautilus. The series, inspired by Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, has released a teaser and announced a June 29 premiere date. It stars Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo, who heads out on a deep sea adventure to enact revenge on the company that kept him prisoner … 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lily Collins shares family photo after welcoming 1st child
Lily Collins shares family photo after welcoming 1st child
Dave Benett/WireImage

Lily Collins is celebrating all the love this Valentine’s Day with her family.

The Emily in Paris actress took to Instagram to share a selfie with her husband, Charlie McDowell, and their newborn baby, Tove Jane McDowell.

“I truly can’t imagine feeling more love,” she captioned the post. “Valentine’s Day (and every day) just got a whole lot sweeter.”

Collins and McDowell welcomed Tove, their first child together, on Jan. 31 via surrogate.

The new parents shared the news at the time on Instagram and wrote, “Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way.”

Since then, they’ve each shared a photo update in their new roles as mom and dad.

McDowell also responded to negative comments that he and Collins have received after welcoming Tove via surrogate.

“In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby — it’s ok to not be an expert on surrogacy,” he wrote in the comments section of the post announcing the birth of their baby.

“It’s ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child,” he continued. “It’s ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it’s ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people’s lives.”

He ended his message with, “That’s all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper.”

Collins later replied to McDowell’s comment with three white heart emoji.

McDowell and Collins tied the knot in September 2021 after two years together. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.