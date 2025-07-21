Harvard asks judge to block Trump administration from withholding federal funds

Harvard asks judge to block Trump administration from withholding federal funds

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Attorneys for Harvard University and the American Association of University Professors asked a federal judge Monday to prevent the Trump administration from withholding federal funds from the school.

Lawyers for university are seeking a motion for summary judgment to prevent the administration from withholding federal funding if the school does not comply with its list of demands.

At a hearing Monday, the government argued that its grant contracts with Harvard include language saying the government can terminate its contracts if the school does not align with the government’s priorities.

“Harvard should have read the fine print,” Michael Velchik, an attorney for government argued.

Government attorneys say the government’s priorities include combatting antisemitism, and that the administration will not fund institutions that fail to address antisemitism to its satisfaction.

The same money could be sent to HBCUs or any other university that does not discriminate on the basis of race, Velchik said.

Saying that the government can terminate its contract regardless of the reason, Velchik argued that Harvard should bring a termination of contract claim in the Court of Federal Claims.

When the judge pushed back that claims of constitutional violations cannot be brought in that court, Velchik maintained that this is a termination of contract issue.

“This case is only about money. Harvard is the richest university in history,” Velchik said. “Harvard wants billions of dollars that’s the only reason why we are here.”

Velchik said that recent pro-Palestinian protests have prompted students on campus to wear baseball caps to hide their identity and have prompted professors to avoiding walking through Harvard Yard. Federal taxpayers should not support this, he argued.

President Donald Trump issued an order to combat antisemitism, and the government’s policy is that that taxpayer dollars do not go to institutions that fail to address antisemitism, Velchik said.

Attorneys for Harvard pushed back, saying they brought the case against the government to protect the school’s constitutional and statutory rights.

“Until today I’m not sure we heard any explanation about what the agency priorities are,” Steven Paul Lehotsky, an attorney for Harvard, said.

The provision of funding contracts that allows the government to terminate contracts in pursuit of its priorities refers to research priorities, not institutions that the government prefers, Lehotsky said. For example, shifting from funding Covid vaccines to something else, not shifting from funding one institution to another, he said.

“This is an astounding theory that only the executive branch could possibly love,” Lehotsky said.

Lehotsky argued that the government simply did not want to follow the procedures mandated by Title VI. They can’t choose to follow it whenever they decide it is convenient for them, he argued.

If they have a provision that they can terminate funding for any reason, “that doesn’t mean that they get to set aside the Constitution,” he said.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said at the end of the hearing that she would try to get out an opinion as quickly as she can.

Trump, posting on his social media platform Monday, criticized Burroughs and called her “a TOTAL DISASTER.”

“She has systematically taken over the various Harvard cases, and is an automatic ‘loss’ for the People of our Country!” Trump wrote, saying that the government would “IMMEDIATELY appeal” if the judge rules in Harvard’s favor.

ABC News’ Arthur Jones II contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge denies government’s request to dismiss Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation case
Judge denies government’s request to dismiss Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation case
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The federal judge overseeing Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation case in Maryland has denied the Trump administration’s request to dismiss the case.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, at a hearing Monday in Maryland, pressed DOJ attorneys on why they claimed in May court filings that they could not return Abrego Garcia to the U.S. after securing an indictment against him in Tennessee on charges of human smuggling.

“Your client secured an indictment against Mr. Abrego Garcia on May 21 … how could you six days later say you had no power to produce him?” Judge Xinis asked. “Why else would you file a criminal indictment against someone who you can’t produce? It’s illogical.”

Abrego Garcia, who was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution, was brought back to the U.S. last month to face charges in Tennessee of allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S. while he was living in Maryland. He has pleaded not guilty.

Judge Xinis, pointing to a filing submitted by the DOJ in May that said the U.S. government did not have the power to bring Abrego Garcia back from detention in El Salvador, repeatedly asked DOJ layers about the timeline of the criminal probe and whether the Tennessee indictment played a role in his release.

“Those are powerful arguments to say ‘I don’t have the power’… yet, at the same time, you’re putting in place the power of the prosecutorial arm to charge an individual, who you say will never come back to the United States, with a crime,” Judge Xinis said.

“You began a criminal investigation … on April 28, which was a month after this case began, and common sense would dictate that the only possible defensible use of investigative criminal resources would be if you eventually secured an indictment to bring Mr. Abrego Garcia back,” Judge Xinis said.

When DOJ attorney Bridget O’Hickey said the investigation into Abrego Garcia in Tennessee did not begin on April 28, Judge Xinis said the attorney was contradicting the government’s sworn testimony in the criminal case.

“That’s noteworthy to me, because I do believe that your client has taken a different position in front of the Tennessee court,” Judge Xinis said.

O’Hickey said Abrego Garcia was not indicted “with the purpose of bringing him back.”

“He was indicted because he was under investigation for those criminal charges,” O’Hickey said.

When Judge Xinis asked the plaintiffs how they found out Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S., Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg said, “We found out on ABC News.”

Judge Xinis was also scheduled to hear arguments Monday over whether Abrego Garcia should be transferred to Maryland as he awaits trial in Tennessee.

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys filed an emergency motion last week seeking to have him returned to Maryland as he awaits trial, but government attorneys say they will seek to deport him to a country other than his native El Salvador, where he is prohibited from being sent due to a 2019 court order.

The magistrate judge overseeing the Tennessee case is expected to release him on bond as he awaits trial, setting up a battle over his potential removal.

In a court filing last week, Abrego Garcia’s attorneys said he had been subjected to severe mistreatment including “beatings, severe deprivation, inadequate nutrition and psychological torture” while he was held in CECOT, arguing that he “could face persecution or torture if removed directly to various other countries, including but not limited to countries with notorious human rights abuses like Libya, South Sudan, and Eritrea.”

The next hearing in Abrego Garcia’s criminal case is set for July 16 in Tennessee.

Robert McGuire, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, filed a motion last week to set a jury trial date “within 70 days of his initial appearance.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 teens found dead in remote area of Arizona, officials investigating as possible homicide
2 teens found dead in remote area of Arizona, officials investigating as possible homicide
ABC News

(MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz.) — Officials are investigating a possible homicide after two teenagers were found dead in an isolated area of Arizona, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a call for service in the area of Mount Ord, a remote hiking and camping area between the cities of Mesa and Payson.

Once on the scene, officials located “two deceased individuals,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officials said they are thoroughly looking at the circumstances surrounding this incident as part of a homicide investigation.

“At this time, our focus is conducting a comprehensive and meticulous investigation to ensure justice for the victims and their loved ones. We are coordinating closely with our law enforcement partners and ask for patience and respect for the investigative process as we work through the facts,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The victims were identified as 18-year-old Pandora Kjolsrud and an unnamed 17-year-old, the sheriff’s office said. At a memorial for the two teenagers, friends and family identified the 17-year-old as Evan Clark, according to ABC Phoenix affiliate KNXV.

In a statement, a representative for Kjolsrud told KNXV the family is “heartbroken to confirm the tragic loss of our beloved Pandora, whose life was taken from us far too soon.”

Kjolsrud’s mother said her daughter was a “bright light in this world who loved every single person she met and had an unusual ability to make every person she met feel special and loved.”

“She was a friend to many and a beloved daughter. She lived life in a big way and was always up for an adventure,” her mother told KNXV on Thursday.

The two teens were students at Arcadia High School in Phoenix, according to a letter the principal wrote to parents on Thursday. The school said it is providing a team of psychologists and counselors on campus to offer support and resources for students.

Authorities said anyone with any additional information regarding this incident should contact the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-TIPS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

