Harvard ‘failed its Jewish students’ and must face antisemitism lawsuit, judge rules

Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(BOSTON) — Harvard University “failed its Jewish students” and must face a lawsuit over antisemitism on campus following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack against Israel, a federal judge in Boston ruled.

Judge Richard Stearns said Jewish students plausibly claimed Harvard had been indifferent to their fears of walking through the campus and missing classes and extracurricular activities when they were allegedly harassed by pro-Palestinian protesters.

He did not rule on the merits of the claims, only that the lawsuit could move forward.

“The protests were, at times, confrontational and physically violent, and plaintiffs legitimately fear their repetition,” Stearns wrote. “[P]laintiffs have plausibly pled that they were subject to severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive harassment.”

Stearns said he was “dubious” of Harvard’s claim that it allowed the protests to continue in order to protect the free speech rights of demonstrators. Instead, Harvard’s reaction was “at best, indecisive, vacillating, and at times internally contradictory,” the judge concluded.

“To conclude that the [lawsuit] has not plausibly alleged deliberate indifference would reward Harvard for virtuous public declarations that for the most part, according to the allegations of the [lawsuit], proved hollow when it came to taking disciplinary measures against offending students and faculty,” Stearns wrote in the opinion. “In other words, the facts as pled show that Harvard failed its Jewish students.”

In a statement to ABC News, a spokesperson for Harvard said the university “has and will continue to take concrete steps to address the root causes of antisemitism on campus and protect our Jewish and Israeli students, ensuring they may pursue their education free from harassment and discrimination.”

“We appreciate that the Court dismissed the claim that Harvard directly discriminated against members of our community, and we understand that the court considers it too early to make determinations on other claims,” the spokesperson added. “Harvard is confident that once the facts in this case are made clear, it will be evident that Harvard has acted fairly and with deep concern for supporting our Jewish and Israeli students.”

In a statement in December, then-Harvard President Claudine Gay said there are “some who have confused a right to free expression with the idea that Harvard will condone calls for violence against Jewish students.”

“Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group are vile, they have no place at Harvard,” she said, adding, “Those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account.”

In the months since Oct. 7, numerous universities have faced criticism for their handling of both antisemitism and Islamophobia on campuses.

More than a dozen pro-Palestinian Harvard students filed a civil rights complaint with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights in January, alleging the university had failed to protect them from harassment, threats and assault.

Harvard isn’t the only one to face a lawsuit. Jewish students have also sued UCLA, New York University and Columbia University over their response to pro-Palestinian campus protests.

The U.S. Department of Education has opened Title VI discrimination investigations into both antisemitism and Islamophobia at several educational institutions, including major universities and the New York City Department of Education.

Federal officials have said the Jewish community, as well as the Muslim and Arab communities, have faced a sharp uptick in threats and hate speech since Oct. 7.

In January, Gay stepped down following a congressional hearing about antisemitism at the school and amid accusations of plagiarism.

‘Black Swan’ murder trial: Ashley Benefield convicted of manslaughter
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Ashley Benefield, the woman at the center of the “Black Swan” murder trial, was convicted of manslaughter on Tuesday night.

The jury in the trial of the ballerina who had been accused of killing her husband, Doug Benefield, returned its verdict late Tuesday night in a Florida courtroom.

She faces up to 30 years in prison. Her sentencing date has yet to be determined.

Ashley Benefield’s attorney argued that she was trapped in an abusive relationship, stating that Doug Benefield was a manipulative, controlling and abusive man. She had argued she killed her husband in self-defense. Prosecutors had accused Ashley of wanting sole custody of the couple’s daughter Emerson.

“This case is about a woman who, very early on in her pregnancy, decided she wanted to be a single mother,” prosecutor Suzanne O’Donnell said. “Her husband and everything she did from that point on was to attain that goal and she would stop at nothing to attain that goal. When there was no other option, she shoots him and kills him and claims self-defense.”

According to court documents filed by the defense, Ashley claims Doug struck her in an incident on Sept. 27, 2020, hitting her on the side of her head, and then tried to keep her from leaving the room.

Ashley claims she feared for her life, shot Doug multiple times in self-defense, and then ran to her neighbor’s house.

Biden and Trump speak after he says ‘no place in America for this kind of violence’
Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden spoke with former President Donald Trump on Saturday night, just hours after a possible assassination attempt on him at his rally in Pennsylvania.

“I’ve been thoroughly briefed by all the agencies in the federal government as to the situation based on what we know now,” Biden told reporters and the nation earlier in hastily assembled remarks carried on live TV. “I have tried to get a hold of Donald, he’s with his doctors. Apparently, he’s doing well. I plan on talking to him shortly.”

“Look, there’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick,” Biden said. “It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country.”

“We cannot allow for this to be happening,” Biden continued. “We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

Biden went on to thank the Secret Service and all the law enforcement agencies involved in responding to the shooting.

President Biden was in Delaware attending church when the shooting occurred. He was briefed by Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall.

In his remarks, Biden said he would keep the public informed as he receives more details about what transpired. A schedule update said plans had changed and Biden would return to the White House Saturday night.

“But the bottom line is, the — the Trump rally was a rally that he should’ve been able to be conducted peacefully without any problem,” Biden said. “But the idea, the idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this, is just unheard of, it’s just not appropriate.”

“We — everybody, everybody must condemn it,” Biden said. “Everybody.”

Shortly after Trump started his campaign event in Pennsylvania in the 6 p.m. ET hour, Secret Service agents rushed onto the stage after loud pops were heard. Trump, who had ducked behind the lectern when the noises began, was seen with what appeared to be blood on the side of his head and face and was escorted away.

A Trump spokesperson said the former president is “fine” and was “being checked out at a local medical facility.” The Secret Service said Trump is “safe” and that it was actively investigating the incident.

Reaction from lawmakers began pouring in on social media who said they were sending prayers to Trump and condemning any violence.

“Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene,” House Speaker Mike Johnson. R-La., said in a statement. “I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned.”

Later, Johnson put out a statement demanding to “know the truth” about what happened.

“THE HOUSE WILL CONDUCT A FULL INVESTIGATION OF THE TRAGIC EVENTS TODAY,” he posted on X, using capital letters. “The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP.”

“Praying for President Donald Trump. There is never any place for political violence,” said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a California Republican.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote on X: “I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe. Political violence has no place in our country.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said he was briefed on the situation and the Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene working with federal and local partners.

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” Shapiro said. “It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi posted a statement posted X: “As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed.”

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was a victim of political violence when he was attacked at their home in San Francisco.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy,” former President Barack Obama posted on X. “Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

A Biden campaign official said, “The Biden campaign is pausing all outbound communications and working to pull down our television ads as quickly as possible.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was “appalled” by the assassination attempt.

“Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world,” he said as part of longer statement posted on social platform X. “Never should violence prevail.”

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s said Sunday that the country’s leaders were following the aftermath of the shooting.

“President Xi Jinping has expressed sympathies to former President Trump,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Lauren Peller, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Fritz Farrow, Allison Pecorin, Chris Boccia and Karson Yiu contributed to this report.

Beryl’s remnants bring tornado and flood threat for the Midwest and the Northeast
Beryl’s remnants bring tornado and flood threat for the Midwest and the Northeast
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Beryl has passed very closed to downtown Houston, Texas, as it produced wind gusts of over 80 mph causing massive power outages in the region.

The highest Beryl winds gusts were in Freeport, at 97 mph, Houston International Airport at 83 mph and Galveston which clocked in at 78 mph. The highest rainfall came down just west-southwest of Houston at 13.55 inches of rain.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Bayou reached 8.5 feet above high tide, which was the second-highest water level since record-keeping began in 1998, behind the 10.45-foot reading during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.

Elsewhere, there were at least 13 reported tornadoes on Monday from Beryl to Louisiana, other parts of Texas and Arkansas, where damaged was reported.

On Tuesday, Beryl is no more and has now become just remnants with heavy rain moving north into the Midwest.

Already on Tuesday morning, however, a flash flood warning has been issued for Little Rock where parts of the area saw 6 inches of rain overnight.

Additionally on Tuesday, a flood watch has been issued for seven states from Oklahoma to Michigan, meaning more than 20 million people are on alert for flooding, including St. Louis, Paducah, Chicago and Detroit.

