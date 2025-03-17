Harvard says tuition will be free for families making $200K or less

(Steve Heap/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — While some companies are steering away from diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, others are sticking with their previous commitments.

Leaders at Goldman Sachs, Costco and JPMorgan Chase & Co have recently spoken out in support of their diversity programs, as anti-DEI activist shareholders continue to push proposals that would roll back company policies.

Costco’s Board of Directors unanimously voted Thursday against a proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research that had called for Costco to evaluate and publish a report on any risks that may be associated with the company’s diversity and inclusion efforts, according to a Jan. 23 shareholders meeting statement.

“Our efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion follow our code of ethics,” the board statement on the proposal stated. “For our employees, these efforts are built around inclusion – having all of our employees feel valued and respected. Our efforts at diversity, equity and inclusion remind and reinforce with everyone at our Company the importance of creating opportunities for all. We believe that these efforts enhance our capacity to attract and retain employees who will help our business succeed.”

The board argued that its diversity programs comply with the law, and defended its commitments to diversifying its supplier base — including special attention to small businesses. The board statement ultimately argued the proposal reflected a “policy bias.”

Costco representatives have not responded to ABC News’ request for comment.

Amid ongoing pressure over its DEI initiatives, a Goldman Sachs spokesperson told ABC News in a statement: “We strongly believe that organizations benefit from diverse perspectives, and Goldman Sachs is committed to operating our programs and policies in compliance with the law.”

Goldman Sachs representatives directed ABC News to a Jan. 22 interview with CNBC from CEO David Solomon, in which Solomon said that the financial services company is looking at these issues “through the eyes of our clients.”

He added, “They think about decarbonization, they think about climate transition,” he said. They think about their businesses, how they find talent, the diversity of the talent they find all over the world. You know we operate a big global business and we serve global clients everywhere. We think about these issues through the lens of, how do we help our clients navigate these things? And we continue to stay focused on talking to our clients and doing the things we’ve always done.”

The company has come under scrutiny for its stated commitments to racial equity, gender equality and increasing diversity. Strategies listed on its website include expanded recruitment efforts, pay gap data collection, aspirational hiring goals and career development programs.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, in an interview with CNBC, said he’s “very proud of what we’ve done.”

“We will continue to reach out to the Black community, the Hispanic community, the veterans community, LGBTQ, we have teams with second chance initiatives — where I go, with blue states, red states, governors, they like what we do,” said Dimon.

JPMorgan Chase did not respond to request for comment.

DEI initiatives, according to ABC News interviews with DEI experts, are intended to address and correct discriminatory policies or practices that may be found within an organization. Experts told ABC News that some examples of DEI initiatives include: implementing accessibility measures for people with disabilities, addressing gender pay inequity, mitigating bias in hiring and recruitment practices, and holding anti-discrimination trainings and more.

Several other companies across industries — including Amazon, Meta and McDonalds — have stepped back and ended their diversity and inclusion initiatives that were largely pledged after the police killing of George Floyd and subsequent protests against racial inequality.

The reversal comes amid ongoing anti-DEI action from conservative politicians, who have implemented policies restricting diversity and equity programs in government, colleges, universities, and more. After taking office this week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order dismantling DEI programs in the federal government.

In an interview with ABC News, Ethan Peck, deputy director for the National Center for Public Policy Research’s Free Enterprise Project, said that diversity programs pose risks to shareholder value, as they may invite lawsuits from those claiming to have been discriminated against based on recent arguments made against affirmative action.

Some legal experts disagree, arguing that repealing DEI policies could leave companies vulnerable to potential lawsuits from marginalized groups alleging discrimination.

Peck, whose group mounts campaigns to pressure companies to disband DEI programs, argued that diversity programs sacrifice “excellence and innovation,” but said he did not provide examples of employment discrimination at these companies.

“Eventually you will drop DEI, and it’s better for your shareholders if you do it sooner rather than later,” said Peck, who noted that Boeing and John Deere were faced with similar proposals and later dropped their diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

“I believe that this is a fad,” he said.

Anti-DEI activists also argue that “aspirational” goals for increasing diversity and representation are a guise for quotas, which are largely considered illegal, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

“You can be fair in hiring and promotions with candidates of all backgrounds and perspectives without resorting to quota systems and considerations based on immutable characteristics,” said Paul Chesser, the director of the Corporate Integrity Project at the National Legal and Policy Center, in an emailed statement.

Christie Smith, former vice president of inclusion and diversity at Apple and C-Suite adviser, argued that DEI commitments instead increase shareholder value.

DEI has prompted “increased innovation, increased growth in these organizations, increased opportunities in startup organizations, which mostly women and people of color are at, starting these kinds of companies and growing our economy in that way,” she told ABC News.

