Harvest investment supports Hope Center Ministries

Martinsville, Va. — The Harvest Foundation recently announced an investment of $365,000 over three years to Hope Center Ministries – Axton, Va., to expand access to long-term recovery services, education, and workforce development opportunities for men overcoming substance use challenges in Martinsville-Henry County.

“Addiction affects the entire community, from individuals to families and employers,” said India Brown, program officer at The Harvest Foundation. “Hope Center Ministries continues to be a consistent and proactive partner as we focus on increasing accessibility and strengthening our local behavioral health system. Their holistic approach to recovery enables men to overcome substance use disorder while creating a path to a bright future through vocational training and education. We admire their eagerness to create opportunities to ease obstacles, like admission costs and housing, that hinder the success of potential residents, current residents, and graduates of the program.”

Harvest’s investment directly impacts key steps in the recovery process, including removing financial barriers to treatment, expanding vocational certifications, and creating direct pathways to employment.

The program’s entry fee is $700, which some clients can struggle to pay for, depending on their circumstances. Providing support within hours of the request is vital, as many times, a resident can fall through the cracks if they are not provided an opportunity for treatment immediately. Harvest funding will help alleviate that burden and ensure that even more residents can access much-needed recovery services.

Additionally, Hope Center Ministries continues its partnership with Patrick & Henry Community College through trade certifications to increase the available skilled workforce in MHC. Since the center began partnering with P&HCC, nearly 40 certifications have been earned by 25 residents.

“The Harvest Foundation has been instrumental in the level of success Hope Center Ministries — Axton has been able to achieve in Martinsville-Henry County since opening our doors in 2017,” said Justin Caba, director of the Hope Center Ministries Axton campus. “Their unwavering support for HCM has led to an ever-growing number of lives changed and families restored.”

According to the Virginia Department of Health, overdose deaths in 2023 were significantly higher in Martinsville and Henry County than the state average. The rate per 100,000 residents was 105.2 in the City of Martinsville and 59.6 in Henry County, compared to 28.7 statewide. Within the West Piedmont Health District, which includes Martinsville and the counties of Henry, Patrick, and Franklin, about 2.7% of residents live with a reported substance use disorder, notably higher than Virginia’s overall rate of 1.7%.

Established in 2017, Hope Center Ministries has served more than 250 men since its inception. The center offers a recovery program spanning 8 to 12 months, integrating counseling, vocational training, and educational opportunities to prepare residents for long-term stability.

(Photo courtesy of Harvest Foundation: Recovery Pastor Toby Mase (from left), First Phase Community Leader Kenneth Moyer, Harvest Foundation Program Officer India Brown, Director Justin Caba, and Intern Director Damion Cairo.)