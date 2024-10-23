Harvey Guillén on the sixth and final season of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Russ Martin/FX

What We Do in the Shadows, the comedy series about four vampires who live together on Staten Island, New York, premiered the first episodes of its sixth and final season on Monday.

Harvey Guillén has starred as the human familiar Guillermo de la Cruz, who became a vampire in the show’s fifth season. He told ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May he’s sad to see the series come to an end.

“We wrapped on May 2, which is (co-star) Matt Berry‘s birthday. And at 11:30 we wrapped and 30 minutes later, May 3, is my birthday. So, it was like an ending of a chapter and then a starting of a new year of life, in a weird way,” Guillén said. “It was the perfect way to end the show.”

While he didn’t give much away about the last episode, he did tease what fans can expect from it.

“The scene that we end the show with is – it was perfect. I don’t want to go into too much detail on it because it gives too much away. But I was definitely a mess,” Guillén said. “In the scene and in my personal experience with the show coming to a conclusion. The six years went by so fast, you know. For seven years it was a part of our lives.”

As for what to expect throughout all of season 6, Guillén says the lessons from the end of season 5 – like the grass not always being greener on the other side – carry over.

“We pick up and we see that they all take a new adventure,” Guillén said. “They all take a new adventure, and you see them in and through a different lens.”

