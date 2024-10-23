Harvey Guillén on the sixth and final season of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Russ Martin/FX

What We Do in the Shadows, the comedy series about four vampires who live together on Staten Island, New York, premiered the first episodes of its sixth and final season on Monday.

Harvey Guillén has starred as the human familiar Guillermo de la Cruz, who became a vampire in the show’s fifth season. He told ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May he’s sad to see the series come to an end.

“We wrapped on May 2, which is (co-star) Matt Berry‘s birthday. And at 11:30 we wrapped and 30 minutes later, May 3, is my birthday. So, it was like an ending of a chapter and then a starting of a new year of life, in a weird way,” Guillén said. “It was the perfect way to end the show.”

While he didn’t give much away about the last episode, he did tease what fans can expect from it.

“The scene that we end the show with is – it was perfect. I don’t want to go into too much detail on it because it gives too much away. But I was definitely a mess,” Guillén said. “In the scene and in my personal experience with the show coming to a conclusion. The six years went by so fast, you know. For seven years it was a part of our lives.”

As for what to expect throughout all of season 6, Guillén says the lessons from the end of season 5 – like the grass not always being greener on the other side – carry over.

“We pick up and we see that they all take a new adventure,” Guillén said. “They all take a new adventure, and you see them in and through a different lens.”

Jamie, Claire return to Scotland in ‘Outlander’ season 7 part 2 trailer
STARZ

Outlander fans, it’s time to find your way back to the show.

STARZ has released the trailer for part 2 of season 7 of the fantasy romance series, which premieres on Nov. 22.

The trailer shows off what’s next for the Fraser family, including the ongoing American Revolution; Claire, Jamie and young Ian’s arrival in Scotland; and brand new enemies Roger and Brianna face across time.

“As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?” the season’s official synopsis reads.

New episodes of Outlander will stream Fridays on the STARZ app, streaming and on demand platforms, and air on linear Fridays at 8 p.m.

Charlie Cox thought Daredevil’s Vincent D’Onofrio was “delusional” hoping for a Marvel comeback
Michael Stewart/Getty Images

One of the bigger updates revealed at the recent D23 expo was a sneak peek at footage of Daredevil: Born Again, a show that will reunite Charlie Cox as the titular blind vigilante aka Matt Murdock with Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

The pair first starred together in character in Netflix’s former Marvel shows, which ended in 2018. But they separately reprised their roles: Cox appeared in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and on the Disney+ shows She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo; D’Onofrio’s Kingpin returned on the small screen in Hawkeye and Echo, its spin-off.

Pardon the Daredevil pun, but Cox didn’t see it all coming, he told People.

“I’d moved on and occasionally Vincent and I would chat and he would say things like ‘Oh, they’re going to call … us.’ And I would get off the phone and be like, ‘The guy’s delusional! He’s got to let it go. It’s going to be 10 years … It’s definitely over.'”

But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige indeed called Cox in 2020 about his No Way Home cameo, and the other projects followed.

Daredevil: Born Again has yet to announce a release date.

The show was initially a more PG-13 version of Cox’s red-suited hero — as seen in She-Hulk — but Feige and company retooled.

They reshot much of the show, delighting fans with the news it will hew closer to the Netflix shows’ more mature ratings — and also bring back Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, as well as other Netflix Marvel show vets Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll, respectively reprising as Franklin “Foggy” Nelson and Karen Page.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Apple TV+ renews ‘Slow Horses’ for sixth season
Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is running full speed ahead on Slow Horses: The Emmy-winning spy drama has been renewed for a sixth season. 

The show that stars Gary Oldman as the leader of a group of dysfunctional British spies — unaffectionately known as the Slow Horses — just had its fourth season premiere on Sept. 4. It was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year.

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,” said Apple TV+’s Jay Hunt.

Season six is adapted from Joe Country and Slough House, respectively the sixth and seventh novels in Mick Herron‘s “Slough House” book series.

All four seasons of Slow Horses hold a perfect 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the streamer points out.

The six-episode sixth season will see “the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge,” Apple teases.

 

