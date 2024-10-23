Harvey Weinstein cases to be consolidated into single trial, will likely occur in spring
(NEW YORK) — A Manhattan judge on Wednesday granted a motion by prosecutors to combine Harvey Weinstein’s retrial on sex crimes charges with his trial on a new charge of forcing oral sex on a woman in 2006.
Prosecutors convinced Judge Curtis Farber to consolidate the cases into a single trial in part by arguing separate trials would be “extraordinarily inefficient.”
Farber did not set a new trial date but suggested it would likely occur in the spring, displeasing the defense, which had hoped for a quicker resolution.
Weinstein is next due in court Jan. 29.
He appeared in court in a wheelchair Wednesday following his recent bone marrow cancer diagnosis.
Weinstein is currently being held in prison on Rikers Island in New York, where he has experienced a slew of health issues amid his ongoing sexual assault trials.
He has denied all claims of sexual misconduct, saying his encounters were consensual.
He pleaded not guilty to the new charge, based on the 2006 incident, last month.
“Mr. Weinstein has been very consistent from the time of his investigation. He never forced himself on anybody,” his attorney, Arthur Aidala, told reporters outside the courthouse following the arraignment on Sept. 19.
He is also charged in a previous New York State Supreme Court indictment with criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree, the Manhattan district attorney’s office said.
(NEW YORK) — The judge in former President Donald Trump’s criminal hush money case has delayed his sentencing from Sept. 18 until Nov. 26 — after the presidential election.
The decision, issued in a court filing Friday, means Trump will not face consequences for falsifying business records related to a hush payment to Stormy Daniels before voters choose the next president.
Judge Juan Merchan also said he would now rule on Trump’s motion to set aside the verdict on Nov. 12.
Trump is seeking to have the case dismissed on the grounds of presidential immunity, after the Supreme Court ruled in blockbuster decision that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office.
“The public’s confidence in the integrity of our judicial system demands a sentencing hearing that is entirely focused on the verdict of the jury and the weighing of aggravating and mitigating factors free from distraction or distortion,” Merchan wrote in his ruling Friday. “The members of this jury served diligently on this case, and their verdict must be respected and addressed in a manner that is not diluted by the enormity of the upcoming presidential election.”
Merchan appeared to arrive at the decision reluctantly, ruling that sentencing would be “adjourned to avoid any appearance — however unwarranted — that the proceeding has been affected by or seeks to affect the approaching Presidential election in which the Defendant is a candidate.”
Merchan’s opinion noted that any conflict was of Trump’s own making as the former president repeatedly sought to delay the proceedings.
“Notably, had Defendant been sentenced on July 11, 2024, as originally scheduled, there would of course have been no cause for delay,” the judge wrote.
Merchan also chided Trump for attempting to bolster his argument with “a litany of perceived and unsubstantiated grievances from previous filings that do not merit this Court’s attention.”
Trump was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
He has denied all wrongdoing and has said he will appeal the decision.
(NEW YORK) — A man has been arrested after allegedly punching a pregnant woman and biting a medic’s hand in a violent carjacking attempt at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in Connecticut, police said.
The incident happened on Tuesday when the 28-year-old suspect, later named as William Rodriguez, pulled into the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru store on 704 Foxon Road in East Haven, Connecticut, at 7:44 p.m. and parked his vehicle “directly in front of the victim’s car while she waited at the drive-thru window,” according to a statement from the East Haven Police Department released on Tuesday.
“He then exited his vehicle, entered the victim’s car through the passenger door, and demanded her keys. When the victim refused, Rodriguez began punching her. The victim managed to escape and ran inside Dunkin Donuts to seek help,” authorities said.
A female Dunkin’ Donuts employee who witnessed the attack immediately alerted two male employees who, police said, then “rushed outside, where they confronted Rodriguez, who was struggling to operate the victim’s vehicle.”
The two male Dunkin’ Donuts employees were able to remove Rodriguez from the car and restrain him on the ground until police arrived, law enforcement said.
“Upon officer’s arrival, Rodriguez was taken into custody after a brief struggle. While receiving medical attention from an East Haven Fire Department medic, Rodriguez bit the medic’s hand,” authorities said. “Rodriguez was subsequently transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he remained under guard until being transported to the East Haven Police Department for processing.”
It was subsequently discovered that the vehicle Rodriguez was driving, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, had been reported stolen out of New Haven. The New Haven Police Department responded to the scene and took custody of the vehicle for further investigation.
Rodriguez now faces a litany of charges, including breach of peace, assault on emergency medical personnel, robbery in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, assault on a pregnant person, assault in the third degree, interfering with an officer and two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle.
Rodriguez is now being held on a $250,000 bond for those charges, as well as multiple outstanding arrest warrants totaling $475,000.00 and two outstanding warrants from CSP Troop A and Troop I.
The East Haven Police Department said they commend “the quick and courageous actions of the Dunkin Donuts employees, who helped bring this dangerous situation under control.”
Rodriguez is now awaiting arraignment and the investigation remains open.
(SPRINGFIELD, Ohio) — Two elementary schools were evacuated and a middle school was closed on Friday in the wake of a new threat sent via email in Springfield, Ohio, according to the school district and the mayor.
The elementary schools released students to their parents, officials said.
It’s unclear if the person who sent Friday’s threat is the same person who sent Thursday’s, Springfield Mayor Rob Rue told ABC News.
On Thursday morning, bomb threats were sent via email “to multiple agencies and media outlets” in the city, according to the city commission office.
Explosive-detecting K-9s helped police clear multiple facilities listed in the threat, including two elementary schools, City Hall and a few driver’s license bureaus, Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott told reporters. The county court facilities were also cleared “out of an abundance of caution,” she said.
The FBI is working with local police to help identify the source of the threat, Elliott said.
The mayor said there’s a lot of fear in Springfield in the wake of the threats.
“This is a very concerning time for our citizens, and frankly, a lot of people are tired of just, you know, the things that have been spread about our community that are just negative and not true. We need help, not hate,” Rue told ABC News on Friday.
The mayor said he believes these threats are directly connected to the baseless rumors spread online in the wake of viral social media posts claiming Haitian migrants were abducting people’s pets in Springfield order to eat them. The rumors were amplified by right-wing politicians, including former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance.
“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs,” Trump said at Tuesday night’s presidential debate. “The people that came in, they’re eating the cats, they’re eating, they’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”
A spokesperson for the city of Springfield told ABC News these claims are false, and that there have been “no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals in the immigrant community.”
“Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents’ homes,” the spokesperson said. “Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic.”
The mayor added, “Your pets are safe in Springfield.”
Springfield estimates there are around 12,000 to 15,000 immigrants living in the county; migrants have been drawn to the region because of low cost of living and work opportunities, according to the city. The rapid rise in population has strained housing, health care and school resources, according to the city. City officials also said the migrants are in the country legally and that many are recipients of Temporary Protected Status.
The Haitian Bridge Alliance condemned the “baseless and inflammatory” claims about Haitian migrants, arguing they “not only perpetuate harmful stereotypes but also contribute to the dangerous stigmatization of immigrant communities, particularly Black immigrants from the Republic of Haiti.”
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who dispelled the rumors this week, said the state would send more resources to Springfield.
The mayor stressed, “Anybody on the national stage that takes a microphone, needs to understand what they could do to communities like Springfield with their words. They’re not helping. They’re hurting communities like ours with their words.”