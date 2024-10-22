Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia: Sources

Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia: Sources
September Steven Hirsch – Pool/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer, sources told ABC News.

Weinstein has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, sources said, adding that the former Hollywood producer is receiving treatment while jailed.

Weinstein’s authorized legal health care representative in New York, Craig Rothfeld, declined to comment, saying, “Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”

According to the American Cancer Society, chronic myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and invades the blood. The organization says approximately 15% of leukemias in adults is CML.

Weinstein is currently in prison on Rikers Island in New York, where he has experienced a slew of health issues amid his ongoing sexual assault trials.

In September, Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for emergency heart surgery after experiencing chest pains, his representatives told ABC News at the time.

In July, Weinstein’s representatives said he was hospitalized for a “myriad of health conditions,” including COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

Weinstein was also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions, he representatives said at the time.

The former movie mogul is being prosecuted again for sex crimes after his New York conviction was overturned on appeal.

On Sept. 19, while he was recovering from his procedure, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to criminal sex act in the first degree, based on the allegations of a woman who said he sexually assaulted her on one occasion in 2006 at a Manhattan hotel.

The latest indictment came months after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 sex crimes conviction. He had been found guilty of criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Weinstein has denied all claims of sexual misconduct, saying his encounters were consensual.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Frasier’ season 2 trailer drops, and more
In brief: ‘Frasier’ season 2 trailer drops, and more

Paramount+ has dropped the trailer for season 2 of its Frasier revival, premiering Sept. 19. The upcoming season will feature a return to his old radio station, KACL, and the trailer gives us a peek at his reunion with characters from the original series, including Dan Butler as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe, Harriet Sansom Harris as Frasier’s agent and Peri Gilpin as Roz. Kelsey’s real-life daughter Greer Grammer also shows up as Roz’s daughter, Alice Doyle, along with Amy Sedaris in an undisclosed role. Patricia Heaton joins season 1 regulars Jack Cutmore-ScottNicholas Lyndhurst and Toks Olagundoye for season 2 …

Ahead of its fifth season premiere on Sept. 9, CBS Media Ventures has renewed The Drew Barrymore Show through the 2025-26 season. “Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family,” Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said in a statement. The Drew Barrymore Show is averaging 1.1 million viewers, with nearly 6 billion minutes watched this season, according to CBS Media Ventures …

The Television Academy has announced Greg Berlanti as the 2024 Governors Award recipient. “Greg is an extraordinary creator who consistently delivers characters and stories that are in dialogue with the real world,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a statement. “His commitment to representing three-dimensional LGBTQ+ characters in particular has paved the way for greater cultural understanding and acceptance of a community that is often under attack in both social and political discourse.” Berlanti will receive his Emmy statuette during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, held live from Los Angeles on Sept. 15 …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

76th Emmys: ‘Baby Reindeer’’s Jessica Gunning wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
76th Emmys: ‘Baby Reindeer’’s Jessica Gunning wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jessica Gunning won her first-ever Emmy award Sunday night for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in the Netflix series Baby Reindeer. 

“I honestly feel like I’m gonna wake up any minute now and this whole thing has been a dream,” Jessica shared in her acceptance speech. “I’m so incredibly proud to be a part of Baby Reindeer so I just would love to say a huge thank you to everybody who let me.”

She then thanked the show’s creator and star Richard Gadd, saying, “I tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me and I fail every time … I’ll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never ever forget her or you, or this. It really means a lot.” 

Other nominees in the category included Dakota Fanning, Lily Gladstone, Aja Naomi King and Diane Lane.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“We’ve only just begun”: Adam Sandler tees off shooting of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’
“We’ve only just begun”: Adam Sandler tees off shooting of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’
Universal/Getty Images

Adam Sandler has announced on Instagram that Happy Gilmore 2 has gotten underway.

To a photo of his character’s Boston Bruins jersey, tagged with his titular character’s name on it, Sandler captioned, “It ain’t over. The way I see it … we’ve only just begun.”

It was only back in May that Sandler confirmed — through former co-star and TV host Drew Barrymore — that the sequel to the 1996 original was a go. 

Netflix soon followed on May 15, teasing, “It’s been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won in the Tour Championship in 1996. Now, we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel.”

The streamer added, “Adam Sandler is returning to the golf green as Happy Gilmore, and he’s bringing his powerful slap shot with him. No word on any alligators.”

Happy Gilmore 2 tees off on Netflix in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.