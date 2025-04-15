Harvey Weinstein faces #MeToo retrial as imprisoned movie mogul returns to court
(NEW YORK) — The sequel to the biggest victory of the #MeToo era starts Tuesday when disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein is retried in New York for alleged sex crimes.
It could take five days to seat a jury, Judge Curtis Farber has said.
A jury in the same courthouse convicted Weinstein in 2020 of sex assault before New York’s highest court overturned the conviction, deciding the judge had improperly allowed certain testimony from women whose accusations were not part of the criminal charges.
His attorneys have said they hope a changing political climate could make the outcome of Weinstein’s second New York trial different than the first.
Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including a new allegation from a woman who came forward after his conviction.
One of the women alleged Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006. A then-aspiring actor alleged she was raped in 2013. The new accuser alleged Weinstein forced oral sex on her in a Manhattan hotel room in 2006.
The defense accused prosecutors of withholding the new accuser’s account as a hedge, but prosecutors denied that, and the judge declined to dismiss the case.
The alleged victims who testify will no longer be referred to as survivors after the judge granted a defense request to call Weinstein’s accusers complaining witnesses. They are expected to testify under their real names.
Farber granted a request from the Manhattan district attorney’s office to call a witness who is an expert on the psychological effects of rape.
The decision to re-try Weinstein fell to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who reconfigured the way his office handles sex crimes. The Special Victims Division has successfully prosecuted a man who raped two young women at knifepoint after responding to their online advertisements for commercial sex, a man who raped a cleaner in the building where he worked as the superintendent and a man who sexually abused two children living in the shelter where he worked.
Weinstein, who has appeared in court in a wheelchair, sued New York City over his treatment and questioned whether he would live through a second trial while incarcerated in the “hellhole” of Rikers Island.
(LOUISIANA) — Police in Louisiana said Monday they are investigating the possibility that a sports reporter who had traveled to New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl may have been drugged before his death.
Adan Manzano, a reporter for KGKC Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, was found dead in his hotel room in Kenner, Louisiana, on Feb. 5, police said. A cause and manner of death have not been released.
A woman who police said was seen going into Manzano’s hotel room hours before he was found dead allegedly had his cellphone and credit card in her home, according to the Kenner Police Department. The suspect — Danette Colbert, of Slidell, Louisiana — has been charged with property crimes, including theft and fraud-related offenses, police said.
Amid the ongoing investigation into Manzano’s death, police said Monday that while they are still awaiting toxicology reports, which are expected to take several weeks, “investigators are exploring all available evidence in this case, including the possibility that Manzano may have been drugged before his death.”
“Colbert has an arrest history that includes similar allegations involving drugging individuals to facilitate theft,” the Kenner Police Department said in a statement on Monday.
Since her arrest last week, the Kenner Police Department said it has been contacted by people “claiming to be victims or reporting suspicious deaths under similar circumstances.”
“All of these complaints will be referred to the appropriate jurisdictions for further investigation,” the department said.
Colbert was charged with robbery, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud and computer fraud in Jefferson Parish amid the investigation into Manzano’s death, police said.
Investigators are “working closely with forensic experts and the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office to determine whether additional charges may be warranted,” police said Monday.
Colbert remains in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center awaiting criminal proceedings, police said. It is unclear if she has an attorney.
Police are aware of two prior instances in Nevada and Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, in which Colbert was accused of drugging a victim and stealing his “access device cards and things of that nature,” Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said at a press briefing last week.
“We’re going to let the evidence lead us to the end result and not speculate,” Conley said last week when asked whether they considered this a homicide investigation.
Surveillance video shows Manzano and Colbert at his hotel the morning of Feb. 5, police said. Colbert was seen leaving his room and coming back, then leaving again later that morning, police said.
Investigators have additionally identified locations where the two were seen together in New Orleans, police said Monday.
Investigators determined that Colbert used Manzano’s credit card at several stores in the New Orleans area, police said.
His cellphone and credit card were located inside her residence while deputies executed a search warrant and she was arrested on Thursday, police said.
KGKC Telemundo Kansas City remembered Manzano as a “true professional and a rising star.”
“We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community,” the station said.
(NEW ORLEANS) — Just a little over a month since 14 people were killed and dozens more were injured in a truck-ramming terror attack on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, the victims and first responders of the rampage will be honored at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, according to the NFL.
For the eleventh time, the Super Bowl will be played in the Big Easy, but the normally festive atmosphere will include a somber tribute to the victims and the heroes of the New Year’s Day tragedy.
While the NFL is keeping details of the ceremony under wraps, league spokesperson Brian McCarthy told ABC News, “We will appropriately honor the victims and first responders.”
The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will be played in front of more than 75,000 fans expected to attend the game at the Caesars Superdome and millions more around the world watching on TV.
Among the crowd at the game are expected to be some of the survivors of the attack, firefighters and paramedics who rushed to the chaotic scene to treat the injured, and police who stopped the attack by killing the suspect during a gun battle.
During the Sugar Bowl, a college football playoff game that was delayed a day due to the attack, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell led a moment of silence before the game, also played at the Superdome, and former President Joe Biden addressed the crowd in a video statement, saying, “The spirit of New Orleans can never be kept down.”
President Donald Trump is planning to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl, according to White House officials. It will mark the first time a sitting president will appear at the game.
A spokesperson for the city of New Orleans referred ABC News to the NFL about Sunday’s plans to honor the victims and first responders of the Jan. 1 attack.
Over the past week, players on the Super Bowl teams, as well as the New Orleans Saints, have been surprising survivors of the attack with tickets to the big game.
On Monday, Saints linebacker Demario Davis teamed up with a furniture company to gift Stevey Kells, a nurse who rushed to provide first aid to victims of the attack, with tickets to the game.
It’s a resilient city. That response began with the first responders, those who were on scene and those who had to react quickly, and she was there,” Davis told reporters after presenting Kells the tickets. “So, it means a lot. To be able to give back to somebody who’s given so much, was awesome. That’s what it’s all about.”
Eagles players also gifted Super Bowl tickets to Ryan Quigley, a former Princeton University football player and Eagles fan who was injured in the attack and whose friend, 27-year-old Martin “Tiger” Bech, was killed.
Eagles player Brandon Graham surprised Quigley with two Super Bowl tickets last week after the team invited Quigley and Bech’s sister to the Eagles practice facility in Philadelphia.
“We wanted to tell you the real reason we brought you. It’s OK if you’re not feeling it, but we would love to have you down for the Super Bowl,” Graham told Quigley in a video the team shared on its Facebook page.
In the video, Quigley said his best friend, Bech, was the “biggest fan” of the Eagles.
“We went to every home game last year,” Quigley told Graham in the video. “All year… I told him if we make it, ‘I promise I’m gonna take you to the Super Bowl.’ So, I’d love nothing more than to still take him.”
The Super Bowl will unfold under tight security with more than 2,700 state, federal and local law enforcement members securing the game, according to officials.
“We have reviewed and re-reviewed all the details of what happened on Jan. 1,” NFL Chief of Security Cathy Lanier said during a news conference on Monday. “We have reviewed and re-reviewed each of our roles within the overarching security plan, and we have reassessed and stressed tested — our timing, our communication protocols, our contingency measures and our emergency response plans multiple times over, over the past several weeks.”
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said at least 700 Homeland Security personnel will be on the ground in New Orleans to bolster security at the game and more will be added if the need arises. Noem said that at this point, there have been no specific credible threats reported.
“This Super Bowl exemplifies how we come together to safeguard our traditions, how we come together to make sure that the public is well-informed and gets the chance to celebrate something that is very special to us, our culture, to our people and our families,” Noem said.
(SANFORD, Fla.) — A 17-year-old was arrested on Sunday after posting a video online allegedly plotting a shooting at a high school in Florida, according to the Sanford Police Department.
Officials said they received an anonymous tip on Saturday regarding a “video of an unknown male threatening to shoot up Seminole High School.”
The video “pictured the subject with multiple guns, vests and other items of concern,” authorities said in a statement on Sunday.
Timothy A. Thomas, 17, was ultimately confirmed as the student in the video, police said. Thomas was charged with intimidation through a written or electronic threat of a mass shooting or act of terrorism, police said.
Thomas is a student at Elevation High School, which is approximately 4 miles from Seminole High School. He was found at his residence and “taken into custody without incident,” officials said.
The weapons — which were seized after the teen’s arrest — were “extremely realistic Airsoft replicas,” according to police.
Sanford Chief of Police Cecil Smith applauded the “swift dedication and arrest” of the suspect.
“This fact action and teamwork most likely prevented a tragedy and saved multiple lives,” Smith said in a statement.
Serita Beamon, superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools, said she was “thankful” for law enforcement’s prompt response to the threats.
“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we will continue to take any potential threat seriously, and act quickly,” Beamon said in a statement.
Anyone with additional information about the incident should reach out to the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).