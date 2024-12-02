Harvey Weinstein taken back to hospital in New York City, lawyer says
(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein has been taken back to New York City’s Bellevue Hospital for “emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention,” his attorney, Imran Ansari, said in a statement.
“It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilizes,” Ansari said.
The disgraced film producer is being held at Rikers Island while he awaits a new trial on sexual assault charges.
Weinstein has been diagnosed with illnesses including leukemia, according to his associates.
Weinstein is suing New York City and its Department of Correction, alleging negligence and failure to provide adequate care.
Ansari said Weinstein “has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island.”
Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said the “mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.”
(GREEN LAKE, Wis.) — Ryan Borgwardt, the husband and father of three who authorities said faked his own death at a Wisconsin lake and fled the country, is speaking to police but isn’t revealing where he is, the local sheriff said.
When authorities reached Borgwardt on Nov. 11, they asked him questions only he would know and asked him to film a video of himself, Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll said at a news conference Thursday.
In the selfie-style video, which was played at the news conference, Borgwardt appears to be in an apartment. He said the date was Nov. 11 and he was safe.
Authorities believe he in Eastern Europe, Podoll said, adding that he doesn’t appear to be in danger.
“We do not know where Ryan exactly is,” the sheriff said. “He has not yet decided to return home.”
“We’ve had nearly daily communications with Ryan,” the sheriff said.
Borgwardt has not spoken to his wife or children, Podoll said.
The mysterious case began on the night of Aug. 11, when Borgwardt last texted his wife. He told her he was turning his kayak around on Green Lake and was heading to shore soon, Podoll said.
The 45-year-old was reported missing the next day.
After Borgwardt’s overturned kayak and life jacket were discovered in the lake, responders believed the missing dad drowned, officials said.
Crews scoured the lake for weeks using divers, drones, sonar and cadaver K-9s, officials said.
The case took a turn in October when investigators discovered Borgwardt’s name had been checked by law enforcement in Canada on Aug. 13, the sheriff said.
Authorities also learned Borgwardt had been communicating with a woman from Uzbekistan, the sheriff said.
Other behavior included clearing his browsers the day he disappeared, inquiries about moving funds to foreign banks, getting a new life insurance policy, obtaining a new passport and replacing his laptop hard drive, the sheriff said.
Podoll said Borgwardt revealed to authorities how he faked his death at the lake and fled the country.
“He stashed an e-bike near the boat launch. He paddled his kayak in a child-sized floating boat out into the lake. He overturned the kayak and dumped his phone in the lake,” the sheriff said. “He paddled the inflatable boat to shore and got on his e-bike and road through the night to Madison, [Wisconsin]. In Madison, he boarded a bus and went to Detroit, and then the Canadian border. He continued on the bus to an airport and got on a plane.”
“We are continuing to verify this information,” the sheriff added.
One of the reasons Borgwardt picked Green Lake is because it’s one of the deepest lakes in the state, Podoll said.
Borgwardt told authorities he didn’t think responders would spend more than two weeks searching for him, the sheriff said.
“He feels bad about the amount of hours we’ve put in,” Podoll noted.
The family wants Borgwardt home, and Podoll said he wants Borgwardt back to “clean up the mess that he has created.”
The sheriff said authorities will keep “pulling at his heartstrings.”
“He needs to come home to his kids,” Podoll said.
The sheriff, appearing emotional, ended the news conference by saying, “Christmas is coming, and what better gift he could give his kids is to be there for Christmas with them?”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
As of Wednesday morning, Trump surpassed the 270 electoral votes need to secure the presidency, and that could mean major changes to the health care landscape.
During his campaign, Trump vowed to make the Affordable Care Act “better” and to protect “women.” He also suggested that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would shape the public health agenda of his administration.
This is what a second Trump term would mean for health care policies including health insurance and reproductive rights.
Future of the ACA and Medicare
Trump has been inconsistent on what his plans are regarding the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the landmark law signed in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama.
During his first term, Trump tried several times to repeal the ACA but was unsuccessful. In November 2023, he also vowed to replace it in a post on his social media planform, Truth Social.
Since then, he has shifted course. In March, Trump said is “not running to terminate” the ACA but said he wanted to make it “better” and “less expensive,” in a post on Truth Social.
During the September presidential debate, he said he had “concepts of a plan” and said it would be “better health care than Obamacare,” but offered few details.
There could also be changes to Medicare, a federal health insurance program for people aged 65 or older and younger people with disabilities.
Trump has promoted Medicare Advantage, which is run by commercial insurers. What’s more, Project 2025 — a plan of conservative policy proposals proposed by the Heritage Foundation and not endorsed by Trump — has proposed Medicare Advantage be the default option for Medicare coverage.
Experts have said this could privatize the program and prevent people from receiving care from doctors and hospitals that don’t accept Medicare Advantage.
Also at risk are those with pre-existing conditions. Under the ACA, insurers cannot charge more or deny coverage to someone or their child because of a pre-existing health condition. However, Vice President-elect JD Vance has suggested placing people with chronic conditions into separate risk pools, which could raise premiums for those with pre-existing conditions.
Kennedy vows to remove fluoride from drinking water, vaccine review
During a charity dinner last month in New York City, Trump pledged that Kennedy would “go wild on health.”
Kennedy, an environmental lawyer with no public health or medical background, has been vocal on certain health policies he would like to tackle including fluoride in drinking water and review of vaccines.
In an interview with NPR on Wednesday morning, Kennedy doubled down on his promise that the Trump administration will recommend that local governments remove fluoride from their water supplies.
He has claimed that fluoride in drinking water affects children’s neurological development and that other countries which have removed fluoride from their water supplies have not seen an increase in cavities.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fluoride prevents cavities and repairs damaged to teeth caused by bacteria in the mouth. Fluoride also replaces minerals lost from teeth due to acid breakdown, according to the agency.
Additionally, Kennedy told NPR he would work “immediately” to increase research into the safety of vaccines, though he insisted, “We’re not going to take vaccines away from anybody.”
“We are going to make sure that Americans have good information,” he said. “Right now, the science on vaccine safety, particularly, has huge deficits in it. We’re going to make sure those scientific studies are done, and that people can make informed choices about their vaccinations and their children’s vaccinations.”
Top U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials have said that FDA-approved vaccines are “high quality, effective, and safe.”
In an interview with NBC News, he also suggested firing many workers at the FDA’s nutrition department.
Uncertainty about the future of reproductive rights
Although Trump has taken credit for ending Roe v. Wade — which was overruled by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 — he was hesitant during his campaign to state his stance on abortion.
During the presidential debate in September, he said he believed in exceptions for rape, incest and to save the mother’s life but declined to say if he would veto a national ban.
However, in October, he wrote on the social platform X that he would not support a federal abortion ban, and said abortions laws are up to the will of the voters in individual states.
Trump told CBS News in August he would not use the 150-year-old Comstock Act to ban mail delivery of medication abortion pills, which drew rebuke from some conservatives and anti-abortion advocates.
In September, during a rally in Pennsylvania, he said he would be a “protector” of women and that they “wouldn’t be thinking about abortion” if he were elected. He doubled down on these claims last month during a rally in Wisconsin, with Trump saying he would “protect” women “whether the women like it or not.”
He has not offered specifics on what being a “protector” means in this capacity.
ABC News’ Will McDuffie contributed to this report.
(TAMPA, Fla.) — Hospitals, emergency departments and health care facilities across Florida are reopening after they evacuated patients and canceled elective surgeries due to Hurricane Milton.
BayCare health care system said some of its ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, laboratories, urgent care facilities and medical group offices are opening on Friday, according to an update on its website.
Of its 13 hospitals, 12 are open with just one, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, remaining closed. The hospital evacuated before the storm and is currently not accepting new patients, BayCare said.
Four emergency rooms under the HCA Florida Healthcare network in Julington Creek, Lake Tarpon, New Tampa and Riverview reopened Friday to care for patients, according to an alert posted on the network’s website.
Six of HCA Florida’s 18 hospitals reopened Thursday but at least five remain closed, having suspended services and, in some cases, having transferred patients to other hospitals.
Additionally, in the University of Florida Health’s (UF Health) latest tropical weather alert Thursday afternoon, a number of facilities — including hospitals, outpatient clinical facilities and physician practices — reopened or removed their modified hours on Thursday and Friday including in Archer, Gainesville, Jacksonville, St. Augustine and The Villages.
Tampa General Hospital (TGH) said in a press release that two of its emergency centers reopened Thursday evening and the main hospital resumed normal operations on Friday.
The hospital said its physicians and emergency management team members remained onsite throughout the storm and the emergency room in its main campus was able to remain open thanks to a hurricane preparedness plan that was activated.
“Preparing for Hurricane Milton was an incredible effort by the entire team and a true test of our resources, but it ensured we could continue to provide exceptional care for our patients in a high-quality, safe and uninterrupted environment before, during and after the storm,” John Couris, president and CEO of TGH, said in a statement.
“Tampa General is open to support communities impacted and particularly our first responders. Working together, we will come back from Milton stronger than ever,” the statement continued.
TGH said it faced no major power outages during Hurricane Milton and its AquaFence, a water-impermeable barrier, protected the hospital from winds and flooding. The hospital has previously said the AquaFence can withstand storm surges of up to 15 feet above sea level.
There are still hospitals that remain temporarily closed. In a post on the social platform X, the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, in Tampa, said the hospital and all outpatient clinics will be closed for in-person appointments between Friday, Oct. 11, and Monday, Oct. 14 “except for time-sensitive clinical services due to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Milton.”