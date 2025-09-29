‘Haunting’ yogurt shop quadruple killings solved more than 3 decades later

‘Haunting’ yogurt shop quadruple killings solved more than 3 decades later

(AUSTIN, Texas) — Police in Austin, Texas, said they’ve finally identified the man who killed four teenage girls at a yogurt shop in 1991 in a crime that has haunted the city.

Jennifer Harbison, Sarah Harbison, Eliza Thomas and Amy Ayers were attacked in the shop and all shot in the head, lead detective Daniel Jackson said at a news conference on Monday.

The girls were left nude and tied up, and there was evidence of sexual assault, he said. The building was set on fire before the killer fled the scene, Jackson said.

Jackson, who took over the case in 2022, said this June he started researching a spent .380 casing found at the scene.

“It had not been submitted into the NIBIN system in many years. NIBIN is a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network — it’s kind of like CODIS [the Combined DNA Index System] for shell casings,” Jackson explained.

In July, Jackson learned of a hit in NIBIN: It appeared the same gun was used in an unsolved murder in Kentucky, which shared “similar details” with the yogurt shop murders, he said.

“But aside from the MO [modus operandi] and the NIBIN hit, there are no obvious links,” he said.

Since 2008, investigators have also tried many DNA testing strategies, Jackson said, conducting new searches over the years as DNA databases have grown. From the scene, investigators had obtained the suspect’s Y-STR, which is y chromosome DNA, he said.

Jackson said police reached out to labs that conduct Y-STR typing and “asked if they can manually search against our unknown profile — and we got a match.”

“The South Carolina state lab was the only lab in the country that responded that they had a match … the full profile and every allele was the same,” Jackson said.

In August, that lab found a match to a 1990 sexual assault and murder in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson said. “And this was the profile that they had: Robert Eugene Brashers,” he said.

Austin police then retested the Y-STR DNA from under Ayers’ fingernails, he said. “It was directly compared to Brashers’ profile — and it matched,” Jackson said.

Before the yogurt shop murders, Brashers had served time in prison for shooting a woman, and he was granted parole in 1989, Jackson said.

DNA also links Brashers to multiple “unsolved murders and sexual assaults across the country,” Jackson said. “He’s good for sexual assaults and murders throughout the ’90s that he never had to stand trial for.”

Brashers died by suicide in 1999 after a standoff with officers, police said.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis called the murders “one of the most devastating and haunting cases in the city’s history.”

Barbara Ayres-Wilson, mom of victims Jennifer and Sarah Harbison, said at Monday’s news conference, “I’m full of gratitude. It has been so long, and all we ever wanted for this case was the truth.”

“We never wanted anyone to go to jail or be charged with anything that they did not do — vengeance was never it,” she said. “It was always the truth.”

At the news conference, Travis County District Attorney José Garza addressed the four suspects who were arrested in 1999.

“There are still investigative steps that are underway. That being said, the overwhelming weight of the evidence points to the guilt of one man and the innocence of four,” he said. “If the conclusions of that investigation are confirmed, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office will take responsibility for our role in prosecuting these men, in sending one to death row and one to serve life in prison. If the conclusions of APD’s investigations are confirmed, as it appears that they will be, I will say I am sorry, though I know that that will never be enough.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Attorney General Pam Bondi fires top Justice Department ethics official
Attorney General Pam Bondi fires top Justice Department ethics official
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired one of the top career officials tasked with advising her and other senior Justice Department officials of their ethical obligations, an official familiar with the dismissal confirmed to ABC News Monday.

Joseph Tirrell on Monday took to LinkedIn to post news of his termination, including a photo of his termination notice which provided no reasoning for his firing.

“Until Friday evening, I was the senior ethics attorney at the Department of Justice responsible for advising the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General directly on federal employee ethics,” Tirrell said in the post. “I was also responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ethics program across the Department.”

The removal letter from Bondi mirrors that of letters sent to multiple other DOJ employees fired in recent weeks, including at least 20 officials who supported former special counsel Jack Smith’s team in his prosecutions of President Donald Trump.

Tirrell did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News. A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by ABC News.

Tirrell’s post outlined an extensive resume in public service, beginning with his time as a United States Naval Officer before he joined the FBI in 2006 in various ethics-related posts.

In 2023 he was appointed as the director of the DOJ’s Ethics Office, which advises employees of the rules governing financial disclosures, conflicts of interest and instances mandating recusal. among others.

It’s unclear what specifically prompted Tirrell’s firing, though several former officials noted that he was leading the office when Smith disclosed, after departing the DOJ, that Smith had accepted $140,000 in pro bono legal services as a “gift.” The disclosure noted that Tirrell specifically signed off on the gift as being in compliance with applicable ethics laws and regulations.

Tirrell’s dismissal also comes amid several other removals of officials who worked on Smith’s team, as well as at least two more career prosecutors who worked on the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Both investigations have been under the microscope of former interim D.C. U.S. Attorney Ed Martin since he joined the main Justice Department to lead its so-called “Weaponization Working Group.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Senate report highlights resources denied for Trump events in 2024
Senate report highlights resources denied for Trump events in 2024
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(BUTLER, Pa.) — Senate Homeland Security And Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Rand Paul released a final report Sunday on the committee’s findings from its investigation into the assassination attempt by Thomas Crooks targeting then-candidate Donald Trump, marking one year since the events in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The report has few new details and is largely a rehashing of information that was already known about the shooting. It largely mirrors a preliminary report on the investigation put forward by then-committee Chairman Gary Peters in September 2024.

The report outlines what Paul calls “stunning failures by the United States Secret Service that allowed then-former President Donald J. Trump to be shot on July 13, 2024.”

“The truth is, President Trump, and the nation, was fortunate. The once-again President survived despite being shot in the head. Since that day, there has been another attempt on his life and further threats to do him harm, including most recently a renewed threat from Iran. This report reveals a disturbing pattern of communication failures and negligence that culminated in a preventable tragedy. What happened was inexcusable and the consequences imposed for the failures so far do not reflect the severity of the situation,” Paul’s report says.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran said in a statement Sunday that his agency “will continue to work cooperatively with the committee as we move forward in our mission.”

“Following the events of July 13, the Secret Service took a serious look at our operations and implemented substantive reforms to address the failures that occurred that day,” Curran said. “The Secret Service appreciates the continued support of President Trump, Congress, and our federal and local partners who have been instrumental in providing crucial resources needed to support the agency’s efforts.”

The report stems from the committee’s bipartisan investigation launched shortly after the attack on July 13, 2024. It is based on 75,000 pages of document produced to the committee, according to the report.

The report’s findings highlight many that have already been reported about the attempted shooting of Trump, including what it describes as “unacceptable failures” in planning and execution of the Butler rally.

In particular, it highlights, as previously reported, communication failures that led to vulnerabilities on the day. It focuses on a previously reported breakdown of communications between local law enforcement and the USSS.

The report notes instances leading up to the Butler rally in which the Secret Service headquarters denied or left unfulfilled requests for additional resources to support Trump during the campaign. They highlight an instance in which a request for countersnipers at a rally in South Carolina went unfulfilled, though there were countersnipers at the Butler rally.

It also highlights that lack of countersnipers at Trump’s July 9, 2024, rally in Doral even after a briefing the day before from the USSS Protective Intelligence Division led to the July 9 determination by USSS that counter snipers should be present at all of Trump’s outdoor rallies due to intelligence reflecting increased risks at outdoor events.

The report also highlights other instances of other resources, such as Counter Assault Teams and drones, being denied for various Trump events in 2024.

The report argues there has been “insufficient accountability” for USSS officials involved in the incident. Paul, according to the report, subpoenaed USSS for records related to the “disciplinary actions” taken against personnel involved in planning the Butler rally earlier this month. The produced documents revealed that six individuals have faced disciplinary action, and the report argues that the penalties received were “too weak to match the severity of the failures”.

Paul also says that Kimberley Cheatle, the former USSS director, made false statements when testifying before Congress following the attack. Cheatle told the committee that there were “no requests that were denied” for the Butler rally, but the committee found evidence of “at least two instances of assets being denied by the USSS headquarters” related to the Butler rally. The report asserts that former Acting Director Ronald Rowe’s testimony was also “misleading.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Opening statements on tap in trial of man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course
Opening statements on tap in trial of man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Opening statements are set to begin Thursday in the criminal trial of Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump on his golf course last year.

With instances of political violence on the rise, the trial is expected to revisit one of the most high-profile instances of alleged violence directed at Trump in the waning days of the 2024 election.

Prosecutors allege that Routh put together a methodical plan — including purchasing a military-grade weapon, researching Trump’s movements, and utilizing a dozen burner phones — to kill Trump based on political grievances.

Hiding in the bushes of Trump’s Palm Beach golf course and armed with a rifle, Routh allegedly came within a few hundred yards of the then-presidential nominee before a Secret Service agent spotted his rifle poking out of the tree line.

Routh allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by a local sheriff’s office on a nearby interstate.

Nearly a year after the failed assassination attempt, Routh now faces five criminal counts that risk sending him to prison for the rest of his life. Despite lacking any legal education or experience, Routh dismissed his lawyers earlier this year and intends to defend himself at trial.

“I will be representing myself moving forward; It was ridiculous from the outset to consider a random stranger that knows nothing of who I am to speak for me,” Routh told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in a July letter. “I am so sorry, I know this makes your life harder.”

Routh’s self-representation created some issues during the three days of jury selection earlier this week. Judge Cannon — who previously oversaw and dismissed one of Trump’s criminal cases — refused to use many of his proposed jury questions, deeming them too “political.”

Among other subjects, Routh had proposed asking jurors about their stance on Palestine and Ukraine, and about Trump’s proposed acquisition of Greenland.

Routh has said in court filings that he plans to defend himself by focusing on his self-described peaceful nature and his care for humanity, in part by calling to the stand his son and multiple friends to testify about his character.

Judge Cannon has barred him from trying to argue that his alleged actions were justified, that he did not intend to carry out the assassination, or that his actions were protected by First Amendment rights.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.