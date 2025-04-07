Hawaii doctor accused of trying to kill wife on hiking trail pleads not guilty

(HONOLULU, Hawaii) — The doctor who is accused of trying to kill his wife on a Hawaii hiking trail pleaded not guilty on Monday during a court appearance via video conference.

Gerhardt Konig’s not guilty plea is “a substantive response to the allegation that he tried to kill his wife,” his attorney, Thomas Otake, said in a statement, according to Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV.

“There are two sides to every story, and thus far only one side has been shared,” Otake said. “The other side to this story will be shared within the court process at the appropriate time.”

Arielle Konig alleged she was on the Pali Puka Trail on Oahu with her husband to celebrate her birthday on March 24 when Gerhardt Konig stood near the edge and asked her to take a selfie with him, according to court documents.

She said she didn’t feel comfortable being that close to the edge, so she said no and walked away, the documents said. Gerhardt Konig, 46, allegedly “yelled at her to come back, and when she refused, he pushed her into the bushes,” the documents said.

As Gerhardt Konig pushed her toward the cliff’s edge, he “was yelling something to the effect of, ‘Get back over there, I’m so f——- sick of you!’” according to another court document.

Arielle Konig said he hit her in the head with a rock about 10 times while grabbing the back of her head and smashing her face into the ground, the court documents said.

She said she then saw her husband take two syringes from his bag and “attempt to use them on her, but she was able to get them away from him,” the documents said.

Another hiker intervened, the documents said, and Arielle Konig told the hiker, “He is trying to kill me.”

Gerhardt Konig was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder, officials said.

Arielle Konig said she suffered a broken thumb, bruising on her head and body and severe lacerations to her face and scalp. She was hospitalized and has since been released, according to her attorney.

The Konigs live on Maui with their two sons, ages 4 and 2.

Three days after the alleged attack, Arielle Konig filed a petition for a temporary restraining order, writing in the document, “I am fearful that if Gerhardt is released from custody, he will return to Maui and attempt to harm or kill me, as well as harm or kill our children or other family members.”

She said in December, Gerhardt Konig accused her of having an affair, “which led to extreme jealousy on his part” and led him to try to “control and monitor all of my communications,” the petition said. She said they went to individual and couples counseling.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Spring break travel forecast: What you need to know
Dougal Waters/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Families are gearing up for spring break travel, with 173 million Americans expected to take to the skies in March and April.

Whether you’re packing for a relaxing beach vacation or preparing to explore a new city, here’s what you need to know before heading to the airport:

U.S. airlines expect to carry 173 million passengers from March 1 to April 30 — up 4% from the same time last year, according to Airlines for America.

Airfare for March and April is up compared to last year. The average price per ticket is now $280, which is a 4% increase from the same time last year, according to Hopper.

The cheapest day of the week to fly for both domestic and international travel is Tuesday, according to Expedia. Passengers who fly on Tuesday instead of Saturday and Sunday can save about 15% on average.

The first two weekends of March are the cheapest travel weekends this spring, according to Hopper.

The busiest and most expensive time to fly in the U.S. will be the week of Wednesday, April 2, according to Expedia.

Southwest Airlines said it’s expecting to fly more than 8.2 million passengers between March 8 and March 23. Southwest predicts March 20 will be its busiest day in that time period.

The top destination in the U.S. is Orlando, Florida, followed by Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles and New York, according to Expedia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Once-in-a-generation storm to bring historic rainfall, flooding: Latest forecast
ABC News

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) — A once-in-a generation extreme weather event is beginning Wednesday with a tornado outbreak and will continue into the weekend with four days of dangerous flooding pounding the same region.

First, wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible all day Wednesday for more than 65 million Americans across 13 states from Texas to Ohio.

A tornado watch is in place for Oklahoma, eastern Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning. At least two tornadoes have already been reported in Missouri on Wednesday morning.

There’s a rare high risk (level 5 of 5) warning for destructive storms, which could bring strong, long-track tornadoes of EF3+ strength, very large hail up to the size of tennis balls and destructive winds greater than 70 mph.

Wednesday’s high risk area spans Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Memphis, Tennessee, to Paducah, Kentucky. The high risk lasts from Wednesday afternoon until midnight.

A level 5 of 5 high risk is issued less than 1% of days; people within the area are three times more likely to be hit by a tornado than in a 1 of 5 risk area.

A level 4 of 5 warning is in effect from Little Rock, Arkansas, to Louisville, Kentucky.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency.

“We’re really concerned about people’s safety, especially in the overnight, because when storms or tornadoes hit while people are asleep, that’s sadly when we’ve lost the most people,” he said in a statement. “So, everybody out there, be really careful.”

But the biggest threat is from the rain.

Historically high rainfall will create a particularly dangerous situation, or PDS, for flooding Wednesday through Sunday.

Nearly 4 million Americans are under the PDS flood watch in Arkansas, northern Mississippi and western Tennessee through Sunday morning. Cities in the PDS flood watch include Memphis, Little Rock, Jonesboro and Union City.

On Wednesday, a moderate risk for excessive rainfall (level 3 of 4) is in place from Little Rock to Memphis to Nashville to Louisville.

Overall, more than 32 million Americans are under a general flood watch until Sunday morning. Major cities in this general flood watch include Louisville, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Detroit.

On Thursday, the flood threat grows even more extreme over the same area. A rare high risk (level 4 of 4) from excessive rainfall will be in place from Jonesboro to the Memphis suburbs to Paducah.

On Friday, a moderate risk (level 3 of 4) for excessive rainfall is in place from just north of Dallas to Jonesboro to St. Louis.

On Saturday, the final day of this multiday life-threatening event will bring even more heavy rain from Jonesboro to Memphis to Louisville to Cincinnati.

The four-day event will leave 10 to 15 inches of rain or more over the bull’s-eye area from Jonesboro to Paducah. Seven to 10 inches of rain is possible from Little Rock to Memphis to Louisville to Cincinnati.

The system will finally be on the move Sunday afternoon, bringing rain to the Southeast on Sunday evening, Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kidnapped 6-year-old rescued by Kansas trooper during traffic stop
(Mike Hutmacher/Wichita Eagle/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(KANSAS) — One traffic violation on a Kansas highway led to the miraculous rescue of a 6-year-old girl who had been kidnapped.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the rescue happened after a highway trooper stopped an SUV for a traffic violation last month.

During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered that the front-seat passenger had a warrant for his arrest from another state for kidnapping a 6-year-old girl just over a month earlier, officials said in a post on Facebook.

Kansas Highway Patrol said the trooper had observed a girl in the vehicle about that age riding with the two adult male occupants, both of whom were in their 60s.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle had a criminal history that included homicide and numerous weapons violations.

“After the trooper and a deputy from a local sheriff’s office quickly secured both the driver and passenger, the trooper safely removed the little girl from the vehicle,” Kansas Highway Patrol wrote in the post.

Officials said initially the 6-year-old girl gave the trooper a false name and date of birth “after having been coached to do so, in an attempt to keep the adult out of jail.”

The young girl eventually told the trooper her real name when it was confirmed she was the kidnapping victim who had been with the suspect for over a month, officials said.

“Thankfully the girl was unharmed, and the men were taken into custody,” officials added.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

ABC News has reached out to the Kansas Highway Patrol for comment.

ABC News’ Matt Foster contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.