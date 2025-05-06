Hawaii increases hotel tax to help state cope with climate change
(HONOLULU) — Hawaii has passed legislation to increase people staying at hotels to help the islands cope with the increasing pressures from climate change.
The bill, SB1396, adds a 0.75% levy to existing taxes on tourist lodging within the state — including hotels rooms, timeshares and vacation rentals starting Jan. 1, 2026. It also imposes an 11% tax on cruise ship bills for each night the ship is in a Hawaiian port.
The new legislation is expected to raise nearly $100 million a year, and will be used for environmental protection and defenses against natural disasters amplified by climate change, including rising sea levels, coastal erosion and shifts in rainfall patterns. The state sees up to 10 million visitors per year, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Among the projects needed on the island are coral reef protections and clearing invasive grasses that can fuel wildfires.
The new tax will be added to the existing 10.25% tax Hawaii imposes on short-term rentals, raising the total to 11%. In addition, counties in Hawaii charge a separate 3% lodging tax. Travelers also pay a 4.712% general excise tax that applies to virtually all goods and services.
Come Jan. 1, the state’s total tax on short-term rentals will climb to 18.712%.
The bill passed by a large margin in the state’s House and Senate. Gov. Josh Green also supports the bill and intends to sign it, according to a statement released on Friday.
It represents “a generational commitment” to protect the ‘āina — a Hawaiian word that mean “land” but also signifies the deep connection between people and the environment — Green said. It is also the nation’s first statewide tax on lodging meant specifically to address the impacts of climate change, Green said.
“Hawai’i is truly setting a new standard to address the climate crisis, and I want to thank lawmakers for their unrelenting work these past two years in bringing this to fruition,” Green said.
Green told The Associated Press that he predicts visitors will be willing to pay taxes that help to protect the environment.
Care for ‘Āina Now, a local environmental advocacy group, estimates a $560 million gap for environmental stewardship on the Hawaiian islands.
A higher tax increase was initially proposed but was pared down after legislators heard concerns from the travel industry, AP reported.
The governor has until July 9 to sign the bill into law.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said in his speech to a joint session of Congress that he’ll work to protect and support police. But his words set off a backlash that included a Democratic lawmaker accusing him of the “height of hypocrisy” and a former Capitol Police officer noting that Trump pardoned 1,500 people who attacked him and his colleagues during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Harry Dunn, a former Capitol Police Officer who risked his life to defend the Capitol Building as Trump’s supporters rioted in 2021, slammed Trump in a series of posts on the social media site Bluesky as the president was addressing Congress Tuesday night.
“Trump threatens public safety,” Dunn said in one post.
In an expletive-laced post, the 41-year-old Dunn, wrote in all capital letters, “YOU PARDONED OUR ATTACKERS.”
During his speech Tuesday night, Trump did not mention the insurrection, of which, according to the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report, he allegedly engaged in a criminally “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.
In his address, the president spoke about getting police officers nationwide “the support, protection and respect they so dearly deserve.”
“They have to get it. They have such a hard, dangerous job,” Trump said. “But we’re going to make it less dangerous. The problem is the bad guys don’t respect the law, but they’re starting to respect it, and they soon will respect it.”
In the first two months of 2025, at least 58 police officers have been shot in the line of duty, including eight who were killed, according to a report released on March 3 by the National Fraternal Order of Police. The report showed that the number of police shootings is down 11% from this time in 2024.
Among the officers killed this year are Virginia Beach Police Officers Cameron Girvin, 25, and Christopher Reese, 30, who authorities said were shot at point-blank range on Feb. 25 as they were already lying on the ground wounded and defenseless following a traffic stop. The suspected killer, who police said died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was identified as 42-year-old John McCoy III, a convicted felon.
Trump said that one of the first steps he has taken since returning to the White House is signing an executive order requiring a mandatory death penalty for anyone convicted of murdering a police officer.
“And tonight, I’m asking Congress to pass that policy into permanent law,” Trump said.
Trump cited the March 25, 2024, fatal shooting of New York Police Officer Jonathan Diller, who was gunned down while conducting a traffic stop in Queens — becoming the first NYPD officer killed in the line of duty in two years. The suspect, who was shot and wounded by Diller’s partner, was identified as 34-year-old Guy Rivera.
Rivera, who has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, was previously arrested 21 times, according to police records. Also arrested in the fatal shooting, was 41-year-old Lindy Jones, who was in the car with Rivera at the time of the shooting. Jones pleaded not guilty to a charge of being a criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. Jones had 14 prior arrests including attempted murder and robbery, and was out on bail in connection to a separate crime at the time of the shooting, police records indicate.
“We’re going to get these cold-blooded killers and repeat offenders off our streets. And we’re going to do it fast. Gotta stop it,” said Trump, who attended Diller’s wake.
Trump called on Congress to pass a new crime bill aimed at “getting tougher on repeat offenders while enhancing protections for America’s police officers so they can do their jobs without fear of their lives being totally destroyed.”
Following Trump’s speech, Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, posted a statement on social media accusing Trump of “the height of hypocrisy.”
“Trump talks a big game about standing with … the blue, yet on the first day of his administration he pardoned hundreds of cop-beaters who tried to steal an election on January 6, 2021,” Garcia wrote.
Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, who walked out of Trump’s speech with other Democrats, also took to social media, posting, “Trump insults the American people by saying, ‘let’s bring back law and order.’ Among his first acts as president? Pardoning 1500 violent felons involved in the January 6 attacks on our U.S. Capitol and democracy.”
Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., cited the hundreds of FBI agents and Department of Justice employees who have lost their jobs in the Trump administration’s sweeping reduction in the federal workforce being overseen by billionaire Elon Musk and the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
“Purging hundreds of FBI and DOJ agents who investigated the Jan 6 insurrection — career law enforcement officers, not political appointees — does not make us safer, more secure, or prosperous,” Frankel wrote on social media.
(NEW YORK) — One of the key witnesses in the Karen Read murder retrial continued to testify for a third day Friday on the events surrounding the death of Read’s boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, who was found unresponsive in the snow outside a Massachusetts home in 2022.
Prosecutors allege, following a night of drinking in Canton, that Read struck O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV outside of a get-together at another officer’s home and left him to die in a blizzard in January 2022. An autopsy found that the 46-year-old died of hypothermia and blunt force injuries to the head.
After a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the initial murder trial last year, Read is being retried on charges including second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a collision causing death. She has pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence.
Jennifer McCabe, a friend of O’Keefe who had testified during the first trial, took to the stand for the third day during the retrial on Friday in Dedham, Massachusetts.
In her extensive testimony this week, McCabe recounted that she had attended a social gathering at a bar the night before O’Keefe was found unresponsive in the snow with him, Read and others. McCabe was also at the get-together following the gathering at the bar at a home belonging to her sister and brother-in-law, a Boston police officer.
McCabe and another friend of O’Keefe’s — Kerry Roberts — another key trial witness who testified last week — drove with Read through a blizzard to search for O’Keefe after he never came home the night before, ultimately finding him outside McCabe’s sister’s home unresponsive.
McCabe testified Wednesday that while talking to a first responder at the scene, she heard Read say, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him.”
Defense attorney Alan Jackson grilled McCabe on her recollection of the events of that day and in the days, weeks, months and years after, highlighting inconsistencies in her various testimonies and against police reports.
In one instance, Jackson noted that, after receiving a call from O’Keefe’s niece and Read that O’Keefe was missing, McCabe had called her sister, though she did not mention that call while testifying to the grand jury that indicted Read on the manslaughter and murder charges.
“There’s nothing nefarious,” McCabe said about the call, testifying that her sister did not answer and she didn’t remember calling her.
Asked by Jackson on her use of the word “nefarious,” McCabe said, “There’s nothing about me calling my sister that is nefarious, and I feel like you’re insinuating it might be and it’s not.”
Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise via AP Jackson also questioned McCabe about a broken taillight on Read’s SUV. McCabe testified that Read first mentioned the broken taillight in the early morning call with O’Keefe’s niece, though Jackson said that wasn’t included in a police report. McCabe stood by her account.
When pressed on forgetting certain details from that time, McCabe said, “There are certain things I’ll never forget.”
Jackson’s cross-examination also focused on McCabe’s Google search for how long it takes to die in the cold. She testified this week that Read asked her to Google that after finding O’Keefe in the snow, with the search made after 6 a.m. Though Jackson said there is evidence it was made at 2:27 a.m. that morning, hours before O’Keefe was found. McCabe denied she made the search at 2:27 a.m. and said she searched it later that morning, upon Read’s request.
Jackson also alleged that a group chat including McCabe and several family members showed they were colluding in the days following the death to coordinate their statements, which McCabe denied.
As he wrapped up his cross-examination, Jackson grilled McCabe on the moments after they found O’Keefe in the snow outside her sister’s home, and why she didn’t run in to check on her sister and brother-in-law.
“The reason you didn’t go inside the house is because you knew better,” he charged.
McCabe said she wasn’t worried because “something happened on the front lawn that had nothing to do with anything inside that house.”
“You weren’t worried about them at all because you knew what really happened, didn’t you?” he countered.
“At that moment, I didn’t know that he was hit by a vehicle and there was taillight found next to him,” she responded.
On re-direct, special prosecutor Hank Brennan questioned McCabe on her state of mind upon finding O’Keefe.
“I was shocked, confused, nervous, scared, anxious — my friend was lying there on the ground, I didn’t know what happened,” she said.
On the Google search, McCabe affirmed that Read asked her to search how long to die in the cold, and that she had never attempted that search before then.
Brennan brought up McCabe’s texts with Roberts later that day, including one in which Roberts texted, “I can’t stop seeing him in the snow, Jen, this is awful.”
“Is your state of mind collusion?” Brennan asked McCabe, to which she responded, “No.”
McCabe has been dismissed as a witness. The trial adjourned for the day, with a forensic scientist from the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab on the stand.
Following McCabe’s testimony on Wednesday, Read alleged McCabe was lying on the stand, saying she never told the witness to make a Google search that morning.
“Every statement’s different. Under oath. Not under oath,” she said. “This is very similar to what we saw a year ago.”