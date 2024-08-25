Hawaii on alert for Tropical Storm Hone, extreme heat travels across country

Hawaii on alert for Tropical Storm Hone, extreme heat travels across country
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hawaii is on alert for Tropical Storm Hone while extreme heat is expected to expand from the South to the Midwest, leaving 25 million Americans under heat alerts this weekend.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Big Island of Hawaii as Tropical Storm Hone passes by to the south of the islands.

While it won’t be a direct hit, the storm is still close enough to deliver some potentially dangerous impacts.

The main threat is for heavy rain that could cause flash flooding and landslides, especially on the eastern side of the Big Island where rainfall totals of 5 to 10 inches are possible. For the smaller islands, scattered rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is possible this weekend from Hone’s outer bands.

In terms of wind, tropical storm force winds are forecast to begin this evening and throughout the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Gusts will generally be in the 25 to 40 mph range, but there could be some gusts of over 50 mph in some of the higher elevations on the Big Island.

Swells from Hone will also generate high surf and dangerous rip currents for all the islands beginning in the Big Island on Saturday and spreading west to the rest of the islands over the weekend.

Hone may reach hurricane status for a short period of time as it passes south of Hawaii, but it is forecast to stay over open water and eventually weaken back into a Tropical Storm.

Heat alerts for 25 million Americans

This weekend, sweltering heat continues for much of the southern plains, but it will ease up a bit in Texas as the weekend goes on.

The extreme heat drifts north over the next few days, heading through the central plains and into the upper Midwest.

An excessive heat watch is in effect for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including Minneapolis on Sunday and Monday.

The heat index could be approaching 110 degrees for several cities in the plains and Midwest on Sunday and Monday.

Extreme heat slides eastward for the beginning to the middle of next week, moving into the Great Lakes and into the south by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cities like Chicago, Louisville, and Atlanta could be approaching some record high temperatures up to 95 to 100 degrees for the middle of the upcoming week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

American Airlines flight evacuated after smoke reported during taxiing at San Francisco airport
American Airlines flight evacuated after smoke reported during taxiing at San Francisco airport
ilbusca/Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) — An American Airlines flight was evacuated after the crew reported smoke in the cabin as the plane taxied at San Francisco International Airport, according to airport officials.

The airline said the smoke came from a laptop in a passenger’s bag.

American Airlines said one person suffered minor injuries, but SFO said three people experienced minor injuries while evacuating through the emergency slides. No one needed medical transport, according to the airport.

The airline said some passengers evacuated via the emergency slides and others deplaned from the jet bridge.

The fire department responded to put out the smoke source.

The Airbus A321 was set to depart for Miami at the time.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

George Santos expected to plead guilty during a hearing Monday in fraud case: Sources
George Santos expected to plead guilty during a hearing Monday in fraud case: Sources
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — George Santos is expected to plead guilty in his fraud case during a hearing Monday in federal court on Long Island, sources familiar with the case told ABC News, while cautioning the erratic former Republican congressman could always change his mind.

A guilty plea would avoid a trial that is scheduled to begin next month. Hundreds of potential jurors had already been summoned.

Calls seeking comment to Santos, his attorney and federal prosecutors with the Eastern District of New York were not returned.

Santos, who was expelled from the House of Representatives, faces 23 felony charges that accuse him of defrauding donors, lying about his finances and needlessly accepting unemployment benefits among other things.

It was not immediately clear to which charges Santos is expected to plea or what sentence would be imposed.

Santos allegedly misrepresented elements of his background and biography during his campaign to represent parts of Queen’s and Nassau County, but the criminal charges to which he has pleaded not guilty to mainly involve money.

Two associates, including Santos’ former campaign treasurer, have pleaded guilty to charges over their role in his alleged fraud.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man arrested after allegedly striking Lowe’s employee on head with sledgehammer
Man arrested after allegedly striking Lowe’s employee on head with sledgehammer
Durham Police Department

(DURHAM, N.C.) — A North Carolina man has been arrested after he allegedly struck a Lowe’s store employee with a sledgehammer and stole a drill set, police said.

Aaron Deshown Willams, 25, has been arrested on warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Durham Police Department.

The Lowe’s employee was helping Williams when he allegedly took a sledgehammer from his shopping cart and struck the employee in the head, according to police.

When the victim fell to the ground, the customer grabbed a drill set box and ran out of the store, police added.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are now in stable condition.

William also had an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon, according to police. He is currently being held in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.