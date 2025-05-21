Hawaii woman Hannah Kobayashi breaks silence months after controversial disappearance

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Hannah Kobayashi, who made national headlines when she disappeared in 2024, is speaking publicly after months of silence. In a recent Instagram story, the Hawaii woman thanked those who searched for her and addressed the controversy surrounding her disappearance.

“In my statement, I expressed my deepest gratitude for everyone who supported me with love and compassion,” Kobayashi wrote. “Anything I say would be scrutinized and picked apart, so I chose to keep it simple, truthful, and from my heart.”

In November 2024, Kobayashi disappeared after flying from Maui to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). She was scheduled to continue to New York, but never boarded her connecting flight. Police later said they believed she missed the flight intentionally. Weeks later, the LAPD said she was safe in Mexico and her family said she returned safely to the U.S. in December.

The disappearance took a tragic turn when Ryan Kobayashi — Hannah’s father — was discovered dead in a parking lot near LAX after traveling to Los Angeles to help find his daughter. The medical examiner determined that he had died by suicide.

The case sparked intense public debate, with some people questioning Kobayashi’s actions. One Instagram user, Jina_eastmeetswest, commented under Kobayashi’s recent post.

“Seek help,” they said. “Your selfish and immature behavior cost your dad’s life, put your family through immense suffering, and cost public resources. Not once did you take any sort of accountability.”

She did not reply to this comment.

Another user asked Kobayashi why she didn’t attend her father’s funeral.

“We feel like we were fighting for nothing,” they wrote.

Kobayashi expressed gratitude in her response, but didn’t address their question.

“Fighting for something you believe in is never for nothing,” Kobayashi said on Instagram. “Thank you for everything, truly and sincerely.

Kobayashi also told the San Francisco Gate that she plans to share more details about her disappearance soon, saying she wants to address the criticism she’s received.

Kobayashi didn’t respond to ABC News’ request for comment. As of Tuesday, Kobayashi has not answered questions about her father’s death publicly.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Federal judge issues temporary order to keep detained Columbia student in Vermont
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(COLCHESTER, Vt.) — A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order to keep Mohsen Mahdawi, the Columbia student who was arrested during his citizenship interview last week, in Vermont while his case proceeds.

In the written order filed on Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford said the order was necessary to “prevent disputes” about jurisdiction “or any other issues that may arise in the case of involuntary movement of a petitioner between states.”

On Wednesday, Judge Crawford said he was going to issue the temporary restraining order and ordered a hearing for next week to decide whether Mahdawi should be released while the case continues.

Mahdawi, who co-founded a university organization called the Palestinian Student Union with detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, is a permanent resident of the U.S. and was taking his last step in the process for him to become a U.S. citizen before his arrest, his attorneys said.

During the hearing Wednesday, attorneys for Mahdawi argued that the federal judge in Vermont should preserve the court’s jurisdiction in the case and said that an immigration court “does not have the authority to address the egregious violation of his First Amendment.”

The judge seemed to agree with Mahdawi’s attorneys and pointed out that Mahdawi is a Vermont resident and that he was arrested in the state.

Judge Crawford said that he will give the government until Monday to reply to Mahdawi’s attorneys’ motion for release.

Michael Drescher, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont, said Wednesday he was not authorized to “justify” the extension of the TRO to keep Mahdawi in Vermont. Drescher also requested an opportunity to respond to Mahdawi’s attorney’s motion from Tuesday requesting his release.

“It is a privilege to be granted a visa or green card to live and study in the United States of America,” Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, told ABC News in a statement. “When you advocate for violence, glorify and support terrorists that relish the killing of Americans, and harass Jews, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country.”

Wildfire risk threatens millions in Southwest
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Millions in the Southwest are on alert for fire weather through the end of the week due to extreme or critical risks posed by warmer temperatures, high winds and a low relative humidity, officials said.

Red flag warnings are in place for 4.5 million people — beginning on Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the workweek — due to the combination of warmer-than-normal temperatures, a relative humidity of around 10% to 15% and winds gusts between 25 to 40 mph, officials said.

In New Mexico, portions of the state, including Albuquerque, are under an extreme threat — the highest warning by the National Weather Service — due to wind gusts that could reach 60 mph on Thursday, along with a relative humidity between 5% and 10%. The extreme warning means a “threat to life and property from existing or potential wildfires due to weather and fuel conditions.”

Portions of eastern Arizona and New Mexico are under a critical fire risk, the second-highest level, including Tucson, Catalina Foothills, Las Cruces and Roswell, officials said.

These dry, gusty conditions will increase the threat of wildfires to these areas and will continue to intensify on Thursday, with most of New Mexico, western Texas, southeastern Colorado and the Oklahoma Panhandle under a critical threat, officials said.

The conditions should ease heading into the weekend, but portions of New Mexico and the Southwest could still remain in a critical wildfire threat through Friday, officials said.

Along with the threat of wildfires, another storm system will bring more rain and severe weather across the central U.S. beginning on Thursday and continuing throughout the weekend.

Five million people, including eastern Nebraska, Iowa, southern Minnesota and northern Missouri, are under a slight risk for severe weather on Thursday, which could bring hail, damaging winds and even possible tornadoes. Isolated severe storms could impact Omaha, Nebraska; and Davenport, Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday afternoon.

This system is expected to expand on Friday, with areas from north Texas through Michigan under a slight risk for scattered severe storms.

School choice programs divide Republicans as Trump moves to eliminate Department of Education
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to reduce the Department of Education to its essential functions. The directive tells what’s left of the agency to prioritize sending money to school choice programs across America.

These programs — which are also referred to as school vouchers and school freedom — allow parents to take tax dollars allocated for their children to attend public schools and, in most cases, use that money to send them to private schools.

The argument supporting this movement is that private schools often provide a better education for children.

In Tennessee, where supporters of the programs refer to them as scholarships, State House Rep. Todd Warner is a proud product of rural public schools. He’s a self-described “die-hard Republican,” but told ABC News that he believes what some conservatives are currently trying to do to education is wrong.

“Public schools are the backbone of the community,” Warner said. “On Friday nights, Friday night lights, the football game. It’s where everybody comes together. It’s where we tailgate and see each other’s family before the game. It’s where we cheer each other’s children on.”

For the past four years at the Tennessee Statehouse, Warner represented what he refers to as “country folk” from counties so red that Confederate flags continue to fly over a few homes and monuments.

“I’m in favor of reducing the Department of Education on the federal level,” Warner said. “I would love to see President Trump send more money back to the states. I’m good with that, but I don’t want to see that go to the private sector. I want to see it help our public schools.”

But in February, Gov. Bill Lee signed Tennessee’s universal school choice program into law. It joined at least 29 states that allow some form of school vouchers, including about 15 states that do not consider parental wealth.

Warner is currently working to limit the number of vouchers in Tennessee.

He may have a life size Trump cutout in his office and hang his red hat on the wall above a dead buck, but Warner told ABC News that he doesn’t mind being called a sellout in Nashville because he knows that at home in the district he represents south of the city, his constituents know that isn’t who he is.

“You know, the best memories in life that I have,” Warner said. “Some of them are in the public school, in high school, you know, with those teachers, with those coaches. And it’s that way in a lot of rural Tennessee. I mean, it’s the public school or it’s nothing.”

