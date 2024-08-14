Hawaiian man charged after police discover homemade bomb near Maui school

Maui Police Department

(NEW YORK) — A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several improvised explosive devices found on the Hawaiian island of Maui, police said.

Robert Francis Dumaran made his initial appearance in court in Hawaii on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii. Dumaran is charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device and attempting to damage property by means of an explosive, according to an unsealed criminal complaint.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Dumaran’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 27. He is being held without bail, the office said.

Authorities said they have been grappling with a series of homemade bombs — described by the FBI as IEDs — found on Maui, hidden in trash cans and elsewhere disguised in baskets. There have been multiple explosions on the island over the past week attributed to the devices, authorities said.

The first IED was discovered on July 23 by Maui Police Department officers responding to a call about a suspicious item close to the Kahului Elementary School. The bomb was made up of explosive powder, a battery and shrapnel. Investigators said they found Dumaran’s fingerprints on “clear packing tape” used to build it.

The unsealed complaint noted that “multiple IEDs” of similar design were detonated along Kaamana Street in Kula, Hawaii, on Aug. 7. Another device exploded on Aug. 8, damaging a passing car, while another was attached to a guardrail before detonating and “caused considerable damage to the guardrail and vicinity,” per the complaint.

The criminal complaint notes that the investigation is still ongoing, and Dumaran may yet face further charges.

Dumaran has been investigated previously, investigators said. The complaint said police searched his home in January 2022 and found custom fireworks, ammunition and other components that could be used to create IEDs. This is when authorities obtained his fingerprints, the complaint said.

Fingerprints and cell-tower data aided the police in their investigation, they said. Dumaran’s cellphone was found to be in the area of the Kahului Elementary School the day the IED there was discovered, as well as close to Kaamana Street days before devices were found there, the complaint said.

The unsealed complaint details Dumaran’s text conversations with an unidentified third party. In them, the defendant allegedly says that he wanted to set off explosions to “make me feel better.”

1 teen dead, 2 others rescued from Lake Michigan in apparent drowning
Getty Images – STOCK

(CHICAGO) — One 17-year-old was found dead and two others were rescued in Lake Michigan after they became distressed in the water while swimming.

A possible drowning incident in Lake Michigan was reported to the Milwaukee County 911 Dispatch Center at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department responded and found three individuals, believed to be 17 years old, in distress in the water.

Two were pulled from the water, one of whom had severe breathing difficulties and was hospitalized in critical condition. The second was uninjured and was medically cleared at the scene.

The third swimmer was later found dead in the water.

All three teens are believed to be related.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

Sonya Massey, woman killed in home by police, died by homicide with gunshot to head, autopsy shows
ABC News

(SPRINGFIELD, Ill.) — Sonya Massey, the Illinois woman fatally shot by a deputy while responding to her 911 call, died by homicide due to a gunshot wound to her head, according to an autopsy report released Friday by the Sangamon County coroner.

Though the autopsy report did not state the manner of death, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed it was homicide.

“The cause of death; gunshot wound of the head. The manner of death; Homicide,” Allmon told ABC News in a statement.

The bullet that killed Massey, 36, entered at the lower eyelid of her left eye and exited through the posterior left surface of her upper neck, according to the autopsy report.

Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy who shot Massey, was fired and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in Massey’s death. He pleaded not guilty.

Massey and a second, unnamed deputy responded to Massey’s 911 call reporting a possible intruder at her Springfield home on July 6.

Body camera footage released Monday shows Grayson, 30, yelling at Massey to put down a pot of boiling water.

The footage, reviewed by ABC News, shows Massey telling the two responding deputies, “Please, don’t hurt me,” once she answered their knocks on her door.

Grayson responded, “I don’t want to hurt you, you called us.”

Later in the video, while inside Massey’s home as she searches for her ID, Grayson points out a pot of boiling water on her stove and says, “We don’t need a fire while we’re in here.”

Massey then pours the water into the sink and tells the deputy, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson threatens to shoot her, according to the video, and Massey apologizes and ducks down behind a counter, covering her face with what appears to be a red oven mitt. She briefly rises, and Grayson shoots her three times in the face, the footage shows.

The footage is from the point of view of Grayson’s partner, because Grayson did not turn on his own body camera until after the shooting, according to court documents.

A review by Illinois State Police found Grayson was not justified in his use of deadly force.

Grayson was discharged from the U.S. Army for “misconduct (serious offense),” according to documents obtained by ABC News.

ABC News has also learned that Grayson was charged with two DUI offenses in Macoupin County, Illinois, in August 2015 and July 2016, according to court documents.

Grayson’s attorney, Dan Fultz, declined to comment.

The news of his discharge and DUI offenses come days after it was revealed through Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board records obtained by ABC News that Grayson worked for six law enforcement agencies over the last four years.

Police: Nine shot, three fatally, when ‘multiple’ gunmen open fire at large Philadelphia party
kali9/Getty Images

(PHILADELPHIA) — Nine people were shot, three fatally, when gunfire involving multiple gunmen erupted early Sunday at a party in Philadelphia, authorities said.

The mass shooting unfolded around 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philadelphia, where a party attended by more than 100 people was taking place, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found victims suffering from gunshot wounds and multiple spent shell casings scattered in the area, Philadelphia police Inspector D.F. Pace said during a news conference at the scene.

“It appears that there were multiple shooters. It’s unclear at this time how many. But we have counted at least 25 to 30 spent shell casings at this time,” Pace said. “We’re not sure if it was a block party or just simply a group of individuals who were invited from other parts of the city. It’s just not clear at this time.”

Pace initially said a total of 10 people were shot, including the three who were killed. But in the latest statement released Sunday, police said nine victims were shot.

One gun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

“Preliminary information indicates an exchange of gunfire between multiple parties resulting in a nonuple shooting and triple homicide,” police said in a statement.

The shell casings recovered from the scene indicate different caliber weapons were used in the shooting, which is “consistent with an exchange of gunfire between individuals on location,” according to the latest police statement.

Investigators were working to identify those involved in the shooting. No arrests have been announced and the names of the victims killed were not immediately released.

A motive for the shooting was also under investigation, police said.

Three men ages 23, 29 and 33 were killed in the shooting, police said. One died at the scene and two were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The other shooting victims were a 26-year-old woman and five men ranging in age from 26 to 30, according to police. All were listed in stable condition, police said.

Two of the victims who survived the shooting were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

