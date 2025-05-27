HBO casts Harry, Hermione and Ron for ‘Harry Potter’ TV show

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

There’s a new golden trio headed to Hogwarts.

HBO has cast three newcomers in the roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in its upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry, while Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Hermione and Ron.

The upcoming HBO show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by author J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures. It will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

Francesca Gardiner serves as the showrunner and executive producer on the series, while Mark Mylod will direct several episodes and also executive produce. They both say they’re delighted to have found the young actors to play Harry, Hermione and Ron.

“After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron,” they said in a statement. “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It’s been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix

An original main Emily in Paris cast member is not returning for season 5.

The fifth season of the Netflix series begins production this May in Rome, Italy, ABC Audio has confirmed. Production will then move to Paris, France, later in the summer.

Lily Collins will return as Emily Cooper, the ambitious American marketing executive whose life changes when she moves abroad for work. Also returning in season 5 are cast members Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount and Eugenio Franceschini.

Camille Razat is not set to be part of the returning cast for season 5. She played Camille, Emily’s friend and main rival for love interest Gabriel’s heart, in all of the first four seasons of the show.

All three of Emily’s love interests—Gabriel, Alfie and Marcello—are returning, even after there was speculation on Bravo’s future with the show.

Bravo told IndieWire in October 2024 he was unsure if he wanted to continue with the series.

“It kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him,” Bravo said at the time. “It makes me question if I want to be part of season 5 […] because my contract ends at season 4.”

Even still, Bravo hinted that he would be open to returning.

“I love the show and the people in it,” Bravo said. “I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction my character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”

Darren Star created, executive produces and writes Emily in Paris, which will premiere its fifth season on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Courtesy of Apple TV+

The new series Dope Thief is currently streaming on Apple TV+. The show follows longtime friends Ray and Manny, who met while incarcerated as teens. They become low-level grifters upon release, posing as DEA agents and robbing small-time drug dealers until things go left and they find themselves on the run.

Brian Tyree Henry, who portrays Ray, tells ABC Audio that people like Ray and Manny who get caught up in a cycle of violence while trying to survive should receive support from those around them. 

“What we tend to do sometimes is that we see people in those situations and we immediately come up with our own prejudices about how they got there,” he shares. “Here you have these two men who’ve been incarcerated, whatever their circumstances were, since they were 15 years old. And usually you have a system that keeps you there and wants to keep you trapped into that dynamic for the rest of your life.”

“And it’s like, well, how do we embrace them? How do you see a future when the system is telling you you don’t deserve?” Brian continues. “And so for me, it’s really about the people who are there to embrace them when they come out. When you see them on the street, when you see them trying to make it … you have to in some way open yourself up in a way to understand them, to listen to them [and] allow them to be vulnerable instead of keeping them trapped within this system that told them that they couldn’t be anything.” 

Wagner Moura portrays Manny in the show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hulu

Kim Kardashian is using what she’s learned about the law in the new series All’s Fair, out later this year.

The teaser for the highly anticipated legal drama was released Tuesday, and features the reality star and SKIMS founder among a star-studded cast.

The series follows a team of female divorce attorneys who “leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice,” according to a synopsis.

Kardashian’s character, Allura Grant, opens the teaser and is overheard saying, “Deep breath. Tell us your story.”

The camera then pans from Allura, who is seated alongside fellow lawyers Liberty Ronson and Emerald Greene (Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts, respectively), to a woman with blond hair, facing away from the camera. The camera turns and faces the woman, revealed to be actress Elizabeth Berkley, who plays Dee Barber.

Dee replies, “It’s been a lot. I’m sorry.”

“No, no, we don’t meet with sorry people,” Liberty says.

The song “Cell Block Tango” from the musical Chicago begins playing as another clip shows Glenn Close, who plays Dina Standish, telling another woman, “Get mad. Get hot. Get revenge.”

A synopsis for the new series adds that the team of female divorce attorneys “navigate[s] high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks.”

Also starring in the series are Sarah Paulson as Carrington Lane, Teyana Taylor as Milan and Matthew Noszka as Chase Munroe.

All’s Fair is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, who also directs. Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts, Paulson and Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, are also among the executive producers.

The show comes to Hulu this fall and Disney+ internationally.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.