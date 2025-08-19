HBO casts Ron Weasley’s siblings Ginny, Fred, George and Percy for ‘Harry Potter’ TV series

‘Harry Potter’ cast members Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Gracie Cochrane and Alastair Stout pose for a selfie. (HBO)

The new Weasley family is nearly complete.

HBO has announced the actors who will play four of Ron Weasley’s siblings in its upcoming Harry Potter TV series. The network made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Tuesday.

“The Burrow is nearly full,” HBO captioned a selfie of Ron Weasley actor Alastair Stout and his new on-screen siblings.

Tristan Harland and Gabriel Harland have been cast to play twins Fred and George Weasley. Additionally, Ruari Spooner will play Percy Weasley and Gracie Cochrane is set to portray Ginny Weasley.

The second-eldest Wesley brother, Charlie, has yet to be cast. In the Harry Potter books, Charlie leaves for Romania to work with dragons after graduating Hogwarts. HBO poked fun at this in its casting announcement post.

“Charlie’s in Romania at the moment but will be joining us soon enough,” HBO wrote.

There was no word on who will portray Bill, the eldest child in the Weasley family. Domhnall Gleeson played the character in the films.

HBO shared first-look photos of Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry Potter and Nick Frost in costume as Hagrid in July. The photos were shared the same week cameras officially started rolling on the series as it began production at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, the same location where all eight of the Harry Potter films were made.

McLaughlin leads the cast alongside Stout and Arabella Stanton, who will play Hermione Granger.

The upcoming HBO show is described as a faithful adaptation of the books by J.K. Rowling, who serves as an executive producer on the series. Multiple seasons of the show are planned, with each one bringing the Harry Potter characters on new adventures.

The Harry Potter series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.

