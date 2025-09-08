HBO releases first look, premiere date for Tim Robinson comedy ‘The Chair Company’

Tim Robinson in ‘The Chair Company.’ (Sarah Shatz/HBO)

We have our first look at Tim Robinson‘s latest comedy series, The Chair Company.

HBO has released brand-new images as well as the premiere date for the show, which was created by Robinson and his I Think You Should Leave collaborator Zach Kanin.

The Chair Company will debut Oct. 12 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the eight-episode season will premiere weekly leading up to the finale on Nov. 30.

The show follows a man, played by Robinson, who finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy after he has an embarrassing incident at work.

Robinson stars as William Ronald Trosper in the series, which also features Lake Bell as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis as Natalie Trosper, Will Price as Seth Trosper and Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini.

Lou Diamond Phillips also appears in the show in the recurring role of Jeff Levjman.

