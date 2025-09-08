HBO releases first look, premiere date for Tim Robinson comedy ‘The Chair Company’

Tim Robinson in ‘The Chair Company.’ (Sarah Shatz/HBO)

We have our first look at Tim Robinson‘s latest comedy series, The Chair Company.

HBO has released brand-new images as well as the premiere date for the show, which was created by Robinson and his I Think You Should Leave collaborator Zach Kanin.

The Chair Company will debut Oct. 12 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the eight-episode season will premiere weekly leading up to the finale on Nov. 30.

The show follows a man, played by Robinson, who finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy after he has an embarrassing incident at work.

Robinson stars as William Ronald Trosper in the series, which also features Lake Bell as Barb Trosper, Sophia Lillis as Natalie Trosper, Will Price as Seth Trosper and Joseph Tudisco as Mike Santini.

Lou Diamond Phillips also appears in the show in the recurring role of Jeff Levjman.

‘The Paper’: Domhnall Gleeson is a news editor in trailer for ‘The Office’ spinoff
Domhnall Gleeson as Ned in ‘The Paper.’ (Aaron Epstein/Peacock)

The trailer for The Office spinoff The Paper has arrived.

Peacock released the official trailer for the upcoming sitcom on Thursday.

Domhnall Gleeson stars as optimistic editor-in-chief Ned Sampson, who sets out to bring the Toledo Truth Teller newspaper to its former glory.

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series The Office find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it,” according to The Paper‘s official synopsis.

The ensemble cast includes Sabrina ImpacciatoreChelsea FreiMelvin GreggGbemisola IkumeloAlex EdelmanRamona Young and Tim Key.

“I hope it’s not too disruptive to have me come in and sort of shake everything up,” Gleeson’s Ned says in the trailer.

“Oh, no, no, don’t be so self defacating,” Impacciatore says in return.

Also part of this new series is The Office star Oscar Nuñez, who reprises his role of Oscar Martinez.

“Not again,” Oscar says when he sees the documentary crew arrive. “I’m not agreeing to any of this.”

The Paper premieres its first four episodes on Sept. 4. Two new episodes drop every Thursday through Sept. 25.

In brief: Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell to star in ‘Tough Guys’ and more
In brief: Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell to star in ‘Tough Guys’ and more

Ryan Gosling is set to star alongside Will Ferrell in a new action comedy film titled Tough Guys, ABC Audio has learned. The film follows two henchmen who break free from the criminal underworld after they tire of being disposable. They then rebuild their lives on their own terms …

Diego Luna is set to star in the upcoming indie thriller Eleven Days with Taylor Kitsch. Deadline reports the actors will star in the film, which is to be directed by Concussion helmer Peter Landesman. The movie takes place in summer 1974 in Texas, where a prisoner plays a deadly game with the head of the Texas Department of Corrections …

Brie Larson will act alongside Olivia Colman in the upcoming limited series Cry Wolf. Variety reports that the show has officially been greenlit at FX. The show will be a psychological family thriller about a social worker and a mother in a crisis when the mother’s teenage daughter alleges abuse …

In brief: Jennette McCurdy announces debut novel ‘Half His Age’ and more
In brief: Jennette McCurdy announces debut novel ‘Half His Age’ and more

Jennette McCurdy has announced the upcoming release of her debut novel, Half His Age. The book, which is to be published by Penguin Random House, is McCurdy’s first published work of fiction, although she is a New York Times bestselling author for her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. “I CAN’T WAIT FOR YOU TO READ THIS BOOK !!” McCurdy wrote on Instagram. The novel arrives on Jan. 20, 2026 …

The summer I joined a horror film. The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung has been cast opposite Nico Parker in The Young PeopleLonglegs director Osgood Perkins will direct the film from a script he wrote …

Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen are in talks to star in the upcoming comedy film BabiesDeadline reports the film follows a married couple, who, while struggling with the decision of whether or not they want to be parents, instantly become co-parents when their divorced friend and her 3-year-old child move in with them …

