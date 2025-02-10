HBO starts production on ‘Euphoria’ season 3

HBO starts production on ‘Euphoria’ season 3
HBO

The wait for more episodes of Euphoria will soon be over.

Production on season 3 of the HBO drama is officially underway. The official Euphoria account on the social platform X made the announcement on Monday, alongside the first image of Zendaya in costume as Rue for season 3.

“#Euphoria Season 3 is in production,” the account shared.

HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys confirmed back in November 2024 that production on season 3 would start in early 2025.

“I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that [they] are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed,” he said at the time. “It’s eight episodes.”

Production has started on this third season almost exactly three years after season 2 premiered on HBO. Along with Zendaya, the show stars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane.

Barbie Ferreira appeared in the first two seasons, but has since announced she will not be returning for future episodes. Angus Cloud, who starred in the show as Fezco, died at age 25 in July 2023.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Conan O’Brien on how he’s preparing to host the 2025 Oscars
Conan O’Brien on how he’s preparing to host the 2025 Oscars
ABC News

Conan O’Brien is prepping for his next big role: Oscars host.

The comedian sat down with ABC News’ Chris Connelly ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night and said that anything is possible for his first time as the host.

“We polled America. I spent a lot of my own money polling Americans and saying, ‘Would you like to see Conan O’Brien sing and dance?’ Shocking response,” he said. “People don’t want it, which means I’ll probably try and do it. I like to be an irritant.”

“Let’s just say there are many possibilities … and …we’ll see what happens as we get closer,” he added. “And my involvement in the show could expand, it could contract. It’ll all depend on where we are then.”

As for poking fun at the celebrities in the audience that night, O’Brien jokingly said he’ll “go after the ones that have personally been cruel” to him over the years.

He added, “I’m paying people to create moments.”

“I’m going to have a lot of fake moments that I can react to and people can say, ‘Wow, Conan is a genius. How did he see that coming?'” he continued. “And then later on, I’m giving Tom Hanks $300 in the parking lot.”

On a more serious note, O’Brien also talked about how he and producers are carefully crafting the show, which will take place just two months after wildfires devastated parts of Southern California, killing 29 people and destroying thousands of homes and buildings.

“L.A. has just been through this traumatic experience,” he said. “There’s a lot that’s happening nationally that people are very tense about and it changes day to day. And so my job right now with my writers is to create possibilities.”

The 2025 Oscars air March 2 on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ beats ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ for #1 at the box office
‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ beats ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ for #1 at the box office
Photo Courtesy of Disney

Mufasa: The Lion King has topped this weekend’s box office, bringing in $23.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

This is The Lion King prequel’s first weekend in the #1 spot; the past two weekends it’s been beaten by Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With the latest totals, Mufasa has now grossed $168.6 million since its Dec. 20 opening.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 slips to second this weekend with $21.2 million, followed by Nosferatu in third with $13.2 mil, Moana 2 in fourth with $12.39 million and Wicked in fifth with $10.2 mil.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mufasa: The Lion King – $23.83 million
2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $21.2 million
3. Nosferatu – $13.2 million
4. Moana 2 – $12.39 million
5. Wicked – $10.2
6. A Complete Unknown – $8.06 million
7. Babygirl – $4.49 million
8. Gladiator II – $2.67 million
9. Homestead – $2.1 million
10. The Fire Inside – $1.23 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun on exploring humanity as AI robots in new film ‘Love Me’
Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun on exploring humanity as AI robots in new film ‘Love Me’
Bleecker Street

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun dive headfirst into a love story between a buoy and a satellite spanning billions of years after the end of human civilization in the new film Love Me.

The project, in theaters Friday, explores themes of identity, love and what it truly means to exist.

Yeun said what drew him to the project was the “real wild and earnest swing that it was.”

Stewart called the film “a cool opportunity to call into question authenticity, because we’re so obsessed with it.”

“It is like a long, big, elaborate acting exercise that kind of results in this acknowledgement of individuality being important, but also the fact that we are so linked,” Stewart continued. “Humans are … we’re all the same.”

Yeun said his satellite “wants to be defined by somebody or something” when he meets Stewart’s buoy — an event he says makes the character eventually “come to terms with the fact that he wouldn’t have ever been defined or exist in this way if it wasn’t for the other person.”

Stewart praised Yeun for being “a muscular actor” to share a scene with in such a thought-provoking film as Love Me.

“He is down,” Stewart said. “Steven’s got this, like, very serious fieriness.”

Love Me also explores one of the biggest technological jumps of recent years: the emergence of AI.

“These things are extensions of us. If anything, the thing that’s difficult … to talk about [when it come to AI] is you’re really kind of talking about a portion of yourself, of ourselves,” Yeun said, with Stewart agreeing that “they’re mirrors” of us.

“Almost like the part that you don’t want to lose control of, which is so scary,” Stewart continued. “When we’re like, ‘Who knows what it could do.’ It’s like … are you talking about yourself right now? Are you scared of the evil within? Because, me too.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.