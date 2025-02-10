HBO starts production on ‘Euphoria’ season 3

HBO

The wait for more episodes of Euphoria will soon be over.

Production on season 3 of the HBO drama is officially underway. The official Euphoria account on the social platform X made the announcement on Monday, alongside the first image of Zendaya in costume as Rue for season 3.

“#Euphoria Season 3 is in production,” the account shared.

HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys confirmed back in November 2024 that production on season 3 would start in early 2025.

“I know the show gets a lot of attention now because, you know, it has created some genuine movie stars, and they have various projects that [they] are working on, but we are shooting this season, so nothing has changed,” he said at the time. “It’s eight episodes.”

Production has started on this third season almost exactly three years after season 2 premiered on HBO. Along with Zendaya, the show stars Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie and Eric Dane.

Barbie Ferreira appeared in the first two seasons, but has since announced she will not be returning for future episodes. Angus Cloud, who starred in the show as Fezco, died at age 25 in July 2023.

