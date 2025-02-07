HCSO says “lock your vehicles”

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a series of larcenies from vehicles in the community. The suspects have been targeting unlocked vehicles with valuables visible from the outside. Police recommend everyone lock the vehicle doors, even in your driveway, remove valuables from plain sight and report any suspicious activity immediately.
