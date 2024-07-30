“He died happy”: Richard Simmons’ housekeeper speaks out for first time

Richard Simmons‘ housekeeper of over three decades has spoken out for the first time since Simmons’ death.

In an interview with People published Monday, Teresa Reveles, who began working with Simmons in 1986 after finding the job through an agency, opened up about her bond with the late fitness guru and how she wants to honor him.

“I want to celebrate Richard. He always celebrated everyone else,” Reveles said of her former boss and friend, who died July 13, at the age of 76.

Reveles, who said she discovered Simmons in his bedroom after he died, said, “I still can’t believe what happened,” adding, “He died happy.”

Despite the public thinking that Simmons had “disappeared” and had become “reclusive,” Reveles said the reality was the opposite, and that Simmons spent his days outside of his house all the time.

Reveles said Simmons decided to step away from his public life due to his health, among other reasons.

“He could not exercise,” she explained. “He could not teach his class. [He said,] ‘Teresa, my knees hurt… I think it’s time for me to stop.'”

Reveles also said Simmons told her at one point that he did not like the way he looked.

“I don’t want people to see me. I don’t look that beautiful anymore, Teresa,” she recalled him saying, despite her belief that Simmons always “looked the same.”

Reveles said in the interview that she has come to terms with the loss and believes Simmons had found his peace at the end.

“Everything happened the way he wanted,” she said, adding, “I’m very happy because Richard was really very happy. He died very happy.”

Will ‘The Bear’ keep cooking? Will ‘Baby Reindeer’ reign? Emmy nominations announced Wednesday morning
The nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards will be announced Wednesday morning by previous winners Tony Hale from Veep and Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph

It’s still unknown which stars will get the nod from the pair at the live event from Los Angeles’ El Capitan Theatre, but a handful of shows are likely nominees. 

However, there are some big openings. Last year’s big winner in the Drama category, HBO’s Succession, snagged six trophies, including Best Drama Series — but that was for the show’s final season.

Similarly, Beef, which took home five trophies for Netflix, was a limited series; a second season with a different cast is in development.

The FX series The Bear, on the other hand, is still eligible, after its six trophy wins in the Comedy category at the 75th Emmys, snagging Best Actor for Jeremy Allen White, Best Actress for Ayo Edebiri and Best Supporting Actor for Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Other possible nominees in the Comedy category include previous Emmy winners like ABC’s Abbott Elementary and HBO’s Hacks.

Netflix surely hopes its buzzy stalker series Baby Reindeer takes Beef‘s place as a winner in the Limited Series category.

As for Drama, Netflix’s The Crown could be a major contender once again, though there’s a good chance critical darling FX’s Shōgun will also perform well.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held live from Los Angeles on Sept. 15, airing on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. A host has yet to be named. 

 

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ returns for its final season in October
FX has announced its vampire mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows will return for its sixth and final season on Oct. 21.

The first three installments of the 11-episode swan song (or bat song) will premiere on that date; all episodes will stream the next day on Hulu, where fans can also stream all five previous seasons.

Newly minted Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy nominee Matt Berry, along with costars Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch and Kristen Schaal, as well as executive producer/writer Paul Simms and executive producer/director Kyle Newacheck, will kick off a Farewell Tour at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

The Hall H panel will also showcase a new episode from the forthcoming season.

Based on the cult hit film of the same name from executive producers Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the show was recently nominated for eight Primetime Emmys and centers on a group of vampire roommates “as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island” in Niewww Yawwk Citay, as Berry’s Laszlo would pronounce it.

FX teases of the new season, “Nandor (Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo, Colin (Proksch) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fête The Baron and conjure a demon — all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world.”

Disney is the parent company of FX, Hulu and ABC News.

Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph to present 76th Emmy Awards nominations ceremony
The presenters for the 76th annual Emmy Awards nominations have been announced.

On Friday, the Television Academy announced that Tony Hale and Sheryl Lee Ralph will present the nomination ceremony, which will stream live from the El Capitan Theatre in LA on Wednesday, July 17, at 11:30 am ET.

Hale and Ralph will be joined by Television Academy chair Cris Abrego during the nominations ceremony.

“While this year has been marked by significant challenges for our industry and its workforce, there has been an abundance of remarkable programs, extraordinary performances and impactful storytelling,” Abrego said in a statement. “Great television relies on the contributions of so many, and we are delighted to have Tony and Sheryl help us acknowledge excellence across our field as we embark on a season of tremendous celebration.”

The 76th Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8pm ET, only on ABC.

