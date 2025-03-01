He lost dozens of family members. Now he wants to leave Gaza behind

Fadi Rafiq Assaf, 35, said he has lost dozens of family members since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023. Via ABC News

(GAZA) — Fadi Rafiq Assaf, 35, once a businessman who bought and sold clothes, stood amid the rubble of his past life in Beit Lahia in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. His home, his family, his entire world — gone in an instant during the first months of war between Israel and Hamas.

Now, as the future of the territory is debated amid ceasefire negotiations, he says he wishes to leave the strip.

“I want to get out of Gaza by any means,” Assaf told ABC News after returning to the ruins of his family house earlier this month.  

On Dec. 3, 2023, an Israeli airstrike reduced his five-story home in Beit Lahia to debris, burying 54 members of his family beneath it, he said. Among those killed were his wife, his sons, his parents, his brothers and their wives, his nieces and nephews and his cousins, Assaf said.

The deaths coincided with the Israeli Defense Forces’ expansion of its campaign in Gaza after the worst terror attack in Israeli history, with strikes targeting Hamas in “every part” of the strip, IDF spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that day.

Burying his family with his bare hands

Only two other of Assaf’s family members survived the strike on the house, he said — his 37-year-old brother, Shadi, and his 16-year-old son, Baraa. But Shadi’s survival came at a cruel price: He suffered a spinal cord injury, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. Assaf has become his caretaker since the injury. He said he has asked for help from his relatives to take care of his teenage son so he can focus on his brother’s situation.

After the strike on his house, Assaf said he retrieved 24 of those who were killed from beneath the rubble and buried them with his bare hands in a nearby plot of land. The other 30 family members remain entombed under the debris to this day, he said.

The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health says more than 48,000 people have died and 111,000 injured in Gaza since the start of hostilities, many of them women and children.

Israel maintains that it had been targeting Hamas and members of the terror group used civilian structures, like hospitals, as bases. As a result, many targets with civilians were hit including hospitals, apartment buildings and schools, resulting in an outcry from people in the region and members of the international community.

With no time, space or safety to process the tragedy, Assaf said he had to travel about 7 km, or a little over 4 miles, to the south on foot, carrying his injured and disabled brother on his back and crossing through military checkpoints and war-torn roads.

Once they got to Khan Younis’ European Hospital in the south of the Gaza Strip, they waited three months for a promised medical transfer abroad, Assaf said. Their hope was crushed when Rafah in the south was taken over by Israeli forces, shutting all crossings. Then, the hospital itself became a death trap with military forces advancing, Assaf said, adding that they became the last people evacuated to another hospital.

They eventually went back to the north around mid-February in a car after the IDF opened the roads to the north in the first phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They currently live in a donated tent in the north, just 300 meters — around 300 yards — from the ruins of their former home, knowing that bodies of 30 other family members are still buried underneath. But there are no resources to retrieve the bodies, Assaf said.

Assaf said he’s not sure if the bodies of the family members he buried are still resting at the same place. He showed ABC News the makeshift graves he dug for those he had buried, pointing out that the area was later bulldozed, erasing his family members’ final resting places.

“Now they have no markers, no existence,” he said, staring at the flattened plot of land.

‘I want to sleep in peace’

Since a ceasefire deal was reached in January, about 650,000 displaced Palestinians had returned to their homes in Gaza City and north of Gaza City, the Hamas-run Gaza Government Media Office told ABC News.

The fate of Gaza has been discussed at length, including a proposal from President Donald Trump to remove residents from Gaza and redevelop the land, a proposal that drew widespread backlash, with some calling it ethnic cleansing.

Asked about the proposal, Assaf said he would be “the first person to leave,” adding he would never return.

“I want to treat my brother and live with my son in peace, I want to sleep in peace,” he said.

Struggling to put his feelings into words, he said he found himself in pain. “Fatigue. Loss. Pain. As if the war started today. I have lost myself,” Assaf said.

Assaf is not the only one willing to leave Gaza. There are other Gazans who shared with ABC News their interest in pursuing a life outside of the strip, as they have lost everything.

Omar Dogmash, a 24-year-old law master’s student, said Gaza feels like a “swamp” to him and he wants to leave.

“I don’t just hope to leave Gaza, I really want to get out of this swamp. Gaza is now a swamp that is not suitable for life, for education or even for establishing a simple future of dreams,” Omar told ABC News on Wednesday.

He said he is waiting and closely following the news on opening the registration process for immigration to Canada. “That can help me leave and complete my life and education and career there,” he added.

About 90% of the 2.1 million people who were living in Gaza prior to the war have been displaced, according to the United Nations. While Assaf and Dogmash share a willingness to relocate, many Palestinians interviewed by ABC News have said they yearn to rebuild Gaza for themselves, the only place they say they have or will ever call home.

“The land of Palestine, for the people of Palestine forever, and we will not be able to leave it no matter what happens,” Suad Al-Nairab, an elderly woman based in Gaza City, told ABC News.

The radical shift in US policy that shut Ukraine out amid talks to end war
The radical shift in US policy that shut Ukraine out amid talks to end war
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his leadership team spent much of 2024 cautiously courting both sides of America’s widening political divide — well aware that repelling Russia’s ongoing invasion relied, in large part, on U.S. largesse.

Kyiv appeared hopeful it could weather President Donald Trump’s dramatic return to the White House, assuring itself and the world that his campaign trail alignment with Russia’s narrative would be tempered by the geopolitical realities of the world’s most powerful office.

But the first month of Trump’s second term has already delivered a radical American pivot. The opening of U.S.-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia — intended to secure peace in Ukraine, but conducted without Kyiv’s involvement — and subsequent fraying of U.S.-Ukrainian ties, poses a new crisis for a nation that has grown used to living with existential peril.

Volodymyr Fesenko, a political scientist and the СEO of the Center for Political Studies “Penta” in Kyiv, told ABC News that recent developments represent “the most acute crisis in relations between the U.S. and Ukraine in their entire history.”

“In the worst case, this is a strategic turn of the U.S. towards Russia, rapprochement with Putin and weakening — or even the destruction — of previous partnership relations with Europe and Ukraine,” Fesenko said. “I am afraid that this is the scenario that will gradually be realized.”

“With Trump’s businesslike approach to bilateral relations, and with his interest in restoring relations with Russia, the previous special partnership relations between the U.S. and Ukraine will no longer exist,” Fesenko said.

Former President Joe Biden’s commitment to involving Kyiv in any talks to end the war was embodied by the “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” motto. That approach appears to have been replaced with Trumpian transactionalism.

The White House now appears to be strongarming Kyiv into economic, territorial and political concessions, with Trump himself berating Zelenskyy — celebrated by many Americans for his stoic wartime stewardship — as a “dictator without elections” who “better move fast or he is not going to have a country left.”

Zelenskyy and his top officials have pushed back, noting that Ukraine is unable to hold new elections while under martial law. Kyiv has said it is happy to work with the new administration on mutually beneficial economic and security deals, while urging American partners to treat Moscow’s narrative with skepticism. Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday voted to affirm Zelenskyy’s legitimacy and agree that no elections can be held while the war continues.

The situation is “beyond disturbing” for Kyiv, a source close to the Ukrainian government told ABC News. “It’s hard to imagine that it can be pulled back.”

Ukraine’s leadership is trying to chart a course through the minefield of Trump’s second term, the source added.
“They feel that they’re striking this balance of not being impolite or disrespectful when it comes to countering some of the things that, again, at the end of the day, no Ukrainian leader can accept,” the source said.

“They feel that they’re managing it well, which doesn’t mean that they don’t have anxiety,” they added. “They do, because it is a fact that they rely on U.S. support, it is a fact that Europe cannot totally compensate for that support.”

“They’re striking this balance of pushing back, but not in a way where they’re coming off as totally obstructionist and obstinate,” the source continued.

This month’s historic U.S.-Russia meeting in Riyadh laid bare the new administration’s approach to Moscow. The two sides agreed to normalize diplomatic relations and continue talks aimed at ending Russia’s war, all without Ukraine’s involvement.

Meanwhile, Trump’s bid to win access to hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Ukrainian mineral resources further unsettled Kyiv. “We’re going to get our money back,” the president said of the would-be deal, the first draft of which Zelenskyy rejected, declaring, “I can’t sell our state.”

But after a week of intense negotiations, both sides now suggest they have all but reached a deal, with Trump saying Monday he expects to see Zelenskyy in Washington next week.

The reversal of the U.S. approach is striking. Where once Biden and his team refused to engage with Moscow outside of an unprecedented sanctions campaign, Trump and his top officials are now lauding a revival in bilateral ties.

Where Biden once led the “ironclad” commitment to defending Ukraine against Kremlin aggression “for as long as it takes,” Trump falsely suggested Ukraine “should have never started” the war.

The Biden administration’s steady flow of vital military and economic aid, meanwhile, has been replaced with Trump’s push to recoup what he sees as poorly invested American money. “I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up,” Trump told CPAC on Saturday.
The president has focused in on the value of American aid to Kyiv, which he claims is as high as $500 billion. Zelenskyy disputed the figure and said American aid was given as grants, not loans. The Kiel Institute for the World Economy — a research institute in Germany that tracks foreign aid to Ukraine — said the U.S. has contributed around $119 billion to Ukraine over three years of war. The majority — $67 billion — was in the form of military equipment.

America’s rising Ukraine-skepticism is being expressed on all fronts. In an extraordinary illustration of the re-alignment on Ukraine, the U.S. sided with Russia in a vote against a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia, which passed on Monday with the support of the U.S.’ traditional Western allies. The UN Security Council passed a U.S.-drafted resolution which called for an end to the conflict without criticizing Russia. France and the U.K. abstained on the UNSC vote.

Zelenskyy has said Ukraine will not agree to any peace deal that does not protect it against renewed Russian aggression. The Trump administration’s rapid policy shift has pushed European allies to mobilize to provide their own long-term support — and protection — of Ukraine. Britain, France and others are discussing deploying European troops to Ukraine to guard any peace deal.

Though financially and logistically dependent on foreign partners, Ukraine’s armed forces are among the world’s most potent and experienced. Zelenskyy said in January that 980,000 Ukrainians are now under arms, dwarfing any other European military.

Despite Trump’s unproven claims to the contrary, well-respected polling organizations in Ukraine have found that Zelenskyy retains the trust of the majority of Ukrainians. His compatriots want the war to end on what they consider fair terms, but a December survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology poll indicates that 57% are prepared to carry the conflict’s burden for as long as necessary, despite heavy casualties, ongoing attacks on infrastructure and severe economic strain.

There are more testing days to come. Moscow has said that the U.S. and Russian negotiating teams will meet for a second round of talks within the next two weeks.

“It should not look like Americans and Russians are trying to reach a deal about Ukraine’s fate behind our backs,” Oleksandr Merezhko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament representing Zelenskyy’s party, told ABC News.

“But what is really important for us is that such communication between Americans and Russians should not lead to the decisions concerning Ukraine,” said Merezhko, who is also the chair of the parliament’s foreign affairs committee.

“I hope that it might be a part of a political game on the part of Trump, who is trying to lure Putin into negotiations to demonstrate to his voters that he is at least trying to deliver on his promise,” Merezhko added.

“That’s why we need constant communication with Trump and his team — if there is a vacuum, it can be filled by pro-Russian narratives.”

Yuriy Boyechko, the founder and CEO of the Hope for Ukraine charity, told ABC News he believes Trump “is taking a side of the aggressor.”

“Ukrainians won’t sign a surrender,” he added. “We will keep on fighting to preserve a free and democratic Ukraine even if our top ally — the U.S. — walks away. We have no other choice.”

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell contributed to this report.

Key takeaways: Tempers flare as Trump, Vance confront Ukraine's Zelenskyy
Key takeaways: Tempers flare as Trump, Vance confront Ukraine’s Zelenskyy
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — With Ukraine’s future in the balance, a high-stakes meeting on Friday between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy devolved into a shouting match.

The stunning exchange, before cameras and one unlike any other in the Oval Office in modern times, saw Trump and Vice President JD Vance rebuke Zelenskyy for his handling of the war, again falsely blaming the Ukrainian leader for a conflict that began when Russia’s Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy was in Washington to sign an agreement that would give U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources. But that was before boiling tensions exploded into public view as Trump and Vance accused Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful” toward the United States and the Trump administration.

Their news conference, where they were to sign the deal, was canceled. Trump issued a terse statement and Zelenskyy left shortly after.

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” Trump said in a social media post. “I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Here are key takeaways.

Trump threatens Zelenskyy: ‘Make a deal or we’re out’

After boxing Ukraine and Europe out of initial peace talks with Russia, Trump is continuing to claim Ukraine doesn’t have the “cards right now.”

“You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump told Zelenskyy as they talked over each other in the Oval Office.

he American president then seemed to deliver a kind of ultimatum to the Ukrainian leader.

“You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out,” Trump said. “And if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty, but you’ll fight it out.”

Vance gets involved, confronts Zelenskyy

At one point, Vance stepped in to defend Trump’s diplomatic approach, including his talks with Putin, and take aim at Zelenskyy.

Vance demanded to know whether Zelensky has said “thank you” once.

“Mr. President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office and try to litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance said to Zelenskyy. “Right now, you guys are going around enforcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

Zelenskyy tried to interject to ask Vance if he’s ever been to Ukraine to see the destruction.

“First of all, during the war, everybody has problems, even you. But you have nice ocean and don’t feel now, but you will feel it in the future,” he told Vance.

Trump then jumped in again to chastise Zelenskyy: “Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. We’re trying to solve a problem. Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel.”

Zelenskyy calls Putin a ‘terrorist’

Prior to the blow-up between the leaders, Zelenskyy had harsh words for Putin.

“I really count on your strong position to stop Putin,” Zelenskyy said to Trump. “And you said that enough with the war. I think that’s very important being to say these words to Putin at the very beginning, at the very beginning of war, because he is a killer and terrorist. But I hope that together we can stop him.”

The comments come amid the radical shift in U.S. foreign policy that saw the U.S. first hold peace talks with Russian counterparts. Trump has called Zelenskyy a “dictator” but has declined to call Putin the same. On Thursday, Trump said he trusts Putin to “keep his word” if a deal is reached.

On Friday, Trump pushed back that he wasn’t “aligned” with Putin.

“I’m not aligned with Putin. I’m not aligned with anybody. I’m aligned with the United States of America, and for the good of the world. I’m alive with the world, and I want to get this thing over with,” Trump said.

But he then seemed to suggest Zelenskyy was a major obstacle in negotiations: “You see the hatred he’s got for Putin? It’s very tough for me to make a deal with that kind of hate.”

Poland scrambles military aircraft as Russian missiles target western Ukraine
Poland scrambles military aircraft as Russian missiles target western Ukraine
Neil Milton/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(LONDON) — NATO ally Poland scrambled “military aviation” in its airspace early Tuesday morning in response to Russian missile strikes in western Ukraine, the country’s Operational Command said.

“Due to the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation carrying out strikes on objects located, among others, in western Ukraine, military aviation has begun operating in Polish airspace,” the command said in a statement posted to X.

The operational commander “activated all available forces and resources at his disposal, and ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems reached a state of readiness,” the statement added.

“The steps taken are aimed at ensuring safety in areas bordering the threatened areas,” the command said. “The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is monitoring the current situation, and its subordinate forces and resources remain in full readiness for immediate response.”

The command said that its forces were stood down after around four hours, with “no violation of the airspace of the Republic of Poland” observed.

The Polish military, it added, “is constantly monitoring the situation in the territory of Ukraine and remains in constant readiness to ensure the security of Polish airspace.”

Ukraine’s air force said Russia fired 213 drones and seven missiles into Ukraine. Six missiles and 133 drones were shot down, the air force said on Telegram.

All of western Ukraine — and much of the rest of the country — was placed under air raid alerts in the early hours of Tuesday. Nightly Russian drone, and often also missile, attacks have become the norm in Ukraine as the country begins a fourth year of its defensive war.

This weekend, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement to social media, “Every day, our people stand against aerial terror.”

On Saturday night, Russia launched its largest-ever drone strike, firing 267 UAVs into Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Russian and Ukrainian projectiles have at times crossed into Polish and other NATO national airspace. In 2022, two people were killed in eastern Poland by what the Polish Prosecutor’s Office said was a Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile that went off course during a Russian attack.

In at least two other instances, Warsaw has alleged that Russian cruise missiles briefly violated Polish airspace on their way to targets inside Ukraine. Poland summoned the Russian charge d’affaires to demand an explanation after one such incident in December 2023.

NATO allies Romania and Latvia have also reported airspace violations by Russian drones during Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

