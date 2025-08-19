Head of DOJ anti weaponization group calls on NY AG Letitia James to resign
(NEW YORK) — Days after the Justice Department assigned its Weaponization Working Group to open an investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James, the group’s director, Ed Martin, sent a letter calling for her resignation — leapfrogging multiple steps federal prosecutors ordinarily undertake to determine whether the subject of an investigation engaged in criminal activity.
The letter was sent last week to James’ attorney, according to a copy of the letter reviewed by ABC News.
Federal prosecutors issued subpoenas earlier this month as part of a civil rights investigation into James’ business fraud case against President Donald Trump and her office’s corruption case against the National Rifle Association, ABC News previously reported.
Trump and his eldest sons were found liable last year for 10 years of fraud that inflated the president’s net worth, and the case is now on appeal. James earlier won a $4 million judgment against NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, after a jury found that he and others had misappropriating donor funds to finance luxury items for themselves.
Martin is also investigating two properties James owns in New York and Virginia.
The inquiries into James are part of a retribution battle President Trump promised to wage against perceived adversaries, which he tapped Martin to help lead.
In neither case has James been formally accused of wrongdoing, but Martin in his letter said her resignation would serve the national interest.
“Her resignation from office would give the people of New York and America more peace than proceeding. I would take this as an act of good faith,” Martin wrote.
On Aug. 15, three days after he sent the letter, Martin showed up wearing a trench coat outside James’ Brooklyn home and posed for a New York Post photographer who was there waiting.
When a neighbor asked what he was doing, Martin replied, “I’m just looking at houses,” but he later told Fox News, “I’m a prosecutor … I wanted to lay eyes on it … I wanted to see the property.”
The staged visit appeared to violate Justice Department protocol and both Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy, Todd Blanche, told Martin the visit was unhelpful and counterproductive, multiple sources told ABC News.
The Justice Department declined to comment. Martin did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
Abbe Lowell, an attorney for James, said Martin’s conduct demonstrates that he is not conducting a serious investigation.
“[D]espite the lack of evidence or law, you will take whatever actions you have been directed to take to make good on President Trump’s and Attorney General Bondi’s calls for revenge for that reason alone,” Lowell said in a letter to Martin sent Monday, a copy of which ABC News reviewed.
“Just four days into your role, no search for facts or questions of law; instead, you twice called for Ms. James to resign. DOJ has firm policies against using investigations and against using prosecutorial power for achieving political ends,” Lowell wrote.
(ATLANTA) — Nearly 400 flights were canceled into and out of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Saturday after severe weather and hail fell overnight.
Weather so far has forced 380 Delta flight cancellations at the airport, with additional delays and cancellations expected.
Around 100 Delta Airlines aircrafts were inspected overnight for possible damage from the hail that fell last night, with nearly all having returned to service Saturday, according to a spokesperson for Delta.
“Delta people are working as safely and quickly as possible to recover flights impacted by thunderstorms, lightning, hail and winds at our Atlanta hub Friday night. We thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding,” the airline spokesperson said.
“Intense thunderstorms, including one that brought reports of microburst winds and quarter-inch hail to our hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, drove more than 90 diversions to other airports in the U.S. Southeast and a pause in airport operations for safety reasons the evening of June 27,” the spokesperson added.
Severe weather conditions in the area led to ground stops and flights being diverted at the airport on Friday.
The air traffic control tower that manages aircraft around the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta was briefly evacuated Friday evening due to “strong winds,” according to the FAA. The tower was not unstaffed during this time as few controllers stayed back to handle the air traffic in the area, the agency said.
In ATC recordings, controllers can be heard telling pilots that they evacuated due to weather and there are three personnel in the tower — controller, supervisor and traffic management.
Delta said it is performing inspections on its aircraft for any potential hail damage.
(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Coast Guard has released its final report on the catastrophic implosion of OceanGate’s Titan submersible, which killed five people on a deep-sea voyage to the Titanic wreckage in June 2023, criticizing the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, and singling him out as a major reason for the disaster.
The 335-page report, released Tuesday, comes nearly a year after the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation held a two-week hearing into the unprecedented implosion of the experimental vessel.
Rush was warned repeatedly about how dangerous his submersible was and not only ignored all the warnings, but threatened anyone who raised concerns, according to the report released Tuesday. Many who spoke up were threatened with lawsuits or termination, it said.
“A false sense of safety and security was created by Mr. Rush through his misrepresentation of the TITAN’s safety, achieved by falsely claiming substantial safety margins, misleading mission specialists regarding testing procedures, and exaggerating the number of hull test dives for the final TITAN hull,” the report says.
Rush, the co-founder of OceanGate, was among those killed in the implosion. Had he survived, the Coast Guard’s investigative team would have recommended manslaughter charges to the DOJ, the report said.
“This marine casualty and the loss of five lives was preventable,” Jason Neubauer, Titan MBI chair, said in a statement about the report’s release. “The two-year investigation has identified multiple contributing factors that led to this tragedy, providing valuable lessons learned to prevent a future occurrence. There is a need for stronger oversight and clear options for operators who are exploring new concepts outside of the existing regulatory framework. I am optimistic the ROI’s findings and recommendations will help improve awareness of the risks and the importance of proper oversight while still providing a pathway for innovation.”
In addition to Rush, those killed in the June 2023 implosion included French explorer and Titanic expert Paul Henri Nargeolet, British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman.
The submersible company suspended all exploration and commercial operations after the deadly implosion.
In response to the report, OceanGate said in a statement, “We again offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who died on June 18, 2023, and to all those impacted by the tragedy. After the tragedy occurred, the company permanently wound down operations and directed its resources fully towards cooperating with the Coast Guard’s inquiry through its completion.”
The board heard from more than two dozen witnesses during its September 2024 hearing. They included several former employees of OceanGate.
The main purpose of the hearing was to uncover the facts related to the implosion — including the submersible’s design, operation and safety protocols — to help determine the cause of the incident and make recommendations to prevent similar casualties. The board also set out to determine if there was any evidence of misconduct, negligence or violations by anyone licensed or certified.
The report also singles out OceanGate’s “inadequate design, certification, maintenance and inspection process for the Titan,” as was often highlighted during the board hearing last year.
“OceanGate’s toxic safety culture, corporate structure, and operational practices were critically flawed and at the core of these failures were glaring disparities between their written safety protocols and their actual practices,” the report says.
Ahead of the report’s release, the Coast Guard said in June that its Marine Board of Investigation was in the “final portion of its analysis phase” as part of its over two-year probe, and that the report would come out once the commandant’s review was completed.
The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the implosion and will make its own determination as to the probable cause. That investigation is ongoing. A final report is expected in the coming months.
The Coast Guard’s hearing last year revealed one of the last messages sent from Titan to the surface vessel Polar Prince as the doomed submersible descended toward the ocean floor.
The short text messages were the only means of communication between the Titan crew and the personnel on the Polar Prince as the vessel attempted to reach the Titanic, which sits 3,800 meters below sea level.
At approximately 2,274 meters, the Titan sent the message, “All good here,” according to an animation created by the Coast Guard that showed the text communications.
The last communication from the submersible was sent at approximately 3,341 meters: “Dropped two wts,” meaning drop weights, according to the Coast Guard.
All communications and tracking from the submersible to Polar Prince were lost at 3,346 meters, according to the Coast Guard.
Neubauer revealed during the hearing that the master of the Polar Prince told them that in hindsight, he believes he felt the ship “shudder” around the time when communications with the sub were lost.
The Coast Guard also released footage during the hearing that showed Titan debris, including the tail cone, aft dome, aft ring, hull remnants and carbon fiber debris, on the seafloor. The footage was from a remotely operated vehicle, which located the Titan debris approximately 500 meters from the bow of the Titanic following a four-day search.
The Coast Guard heard lengthy testimony from David Lochridge, the former director of marine operations for OceanGate, who had raised concerns about the Titan’s carbon fiber hull.
“I knew that hull would fail,” Lochridge said during the hearing. “It’s an absolute mess.”
He also testified that the company wasn’t interested in scientific research and only cared about making money, and that Rush “liked to do things on the cheap.”
Lochridge said he was fired days after he submitted a report in January 2018 outlining his safety concerns about the submersible’s carbon-fiber hull, including imperfections, and he subsequently filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. His whistleblower retaliation case was closed in late 2018 after he and OceanGate entered a settlement agreement in their respective lawsuits, OSHA said. Lochridge’s safety allegations regarding the Titan were referred to the Coast Guard, OSHA said.
Issues and concerns with the Titan and its transport were revisited in testimony throughout the hearing.
In 2022, the thruster controls malfunctioned and caused the vessel to spin once it reached the Titanic depth, though the pilot was able to retrain it himself and they completed the dive. In another dive that year, a loud bang was heard as the Titan ascended. The NTSB determined that the hull’s strain response changed after this loud bang incident in subsequent dives, an agency official testified.
In 2023, the Titan partially sank four weeks before the implosion following a night of high seas and fog, according to the Coast Guard. Days before the implosion, passengers slammed against the vessel during resurfacing when the platform malfunctioned.
One former OceanGate employee testified that there were also concerns about having to tow the sub on the open seas when they switched to using the Polar Prince in 2023.
The Titan had 70 equipment issues in 2021 that needed correcting, and 48 more in 2022, according to the Coast Guard.
The submersible made 13 successful dives to the Titanic wreckage until its fatal implosion.
(BOULDER, Colo.) — A Holocaust survivor was among the eight victims in an alleged “act of terrorism” carried out during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, according to a Department of Justice official.
The Holocaust survivor, who was not identified, “endured the worst evil in human history” and “came to America seeking safety,” Leo Terrell, the Justice Department official in charge of the antisemitism task force, wrote on social media. “Now, decades later, she’s victimized again.”
“The attack on this survivor reminds me of the horror of October 7, [2023], when Holocaust survivors were murdered and dragged away by Hamas terrorists in Israel,” Terrell said. “But this time, it happened here. In our country. This is all caused by the same type of hatred: antisemitism.”
“Holocaust survivors should not spend the final chapter of their lives experiencing or witnessing this hatred again,” Terrell wrote. “We must fight this terror together.”
The suspect, 45-year-old Mohammed Soliman, allegedly used a “makeshift flamethrower” and threw an incendiary device into a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators on a pedestrian mall on Sunday afternoon, according to the FBI. He allegedly yelled “Free Palestine” during the attack, the FBI said.
The attack took place during a Run for Their Lives walk, which aims to raise awareness about the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and calls for their immediate release.
Eight victims were hospitalized with burns, including one person in critical condition, police said. The victims’ ages range from 52 to 88, police said.
Soliman has been taken into custody.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Monday, “My wife and I and the entire State of Israel pray for the full recovery of the wounded in the vicious terror attack that took place in Boulder, Colorado.”
“This attack was aimed against peaceful people who wished to express their solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas, simply because they were Jews,” he said. “I trust the United States authorities to prosecute the cold blood perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law and do everything possible to prevent future attacks against innocent civilians.”
The attack comes at a time of heightened violence against the Jewish community.
In April, a suspected arsonist firebombed Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s official residence because of “what [the governor] wants to do to the Palestinian people,” according to a search warrant signed by Pennsylvania State Police. The suspect was arrested.
On May 21, two Israeli Embassy staff members were killed as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. When the suspect was arrested, he began to chant, “free, free Palestine,” according to police.
Two days after the D.C. attack, the Department of Homeland Security warned in a bulletin that the Israel-Hamas conflict “continues to inspire violence and could spur radicalization or mobilization to violence against targets perceived as supporting Israel.”
The Anti-Defamation League has documented a dramatic rise in acts of hate targeting Jewish people in the U.S. since the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack in Israel. In 2024, the ADL said it recorded a record high of 9,354 antisemitic incidents in the U.S., marking a 344% increase over the past five years and a 893% increase over the past 10 years.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.