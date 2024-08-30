Health officials report three West Nile virus deaths; warn of mosquito-spread illnesses

mrs/Getty Images

(MADISON, Wis.) — Health officials are warning of the dangers of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus after three recent deaths were recorded across Wisconsin and Illinois.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) confirmed on Thursday that two people have died and another was hospitalized due to the effects of the virus.

The cases were reported in Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Brown counties, according to the state’s DHS. Wisconsin officials did not release the identity of the individuals.

An average of 18 cases of illness from West Nile virus are reported in Wisconsin every year, according to DHS officials.

Earlier this week, health officials in Illinois announced the first death in the state from West Nile virus after a Lake County resident in their 80s had an onset of symptoms in mid-August and died soon after.

There were six West Nile virus deaths recorded in Illinois in 2023.

“Sadly, Illinois is reporting our first death of the year attributed to West Nile virus,” Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement Tuesday.

“This death — and the six that occurred last year in Illinois — are a stark reminder that West Nile virus poses a serious risk, especially to older people and those with weakened immune systems,” Vohra added.

What is West Nile virus?

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been 289 human West Nile virus disease cases in 2024, according to the CDC.

Cases of the virus occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall, according to the CDC. It was first introduced in the Western Hemisphere during the summer of 1999 after people were diagnosed in New York City.

Mosquitoes typically become infected with the virus after feeding on infected birds and then spread it to humans and other animals, the federal health agency said.

The majority of people with the virus do not have symptoms, but about one in five will experience fever along with headaches, body aches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting or a rash. Most symptoms disappear, but weakness and fatigue may last for weeks or months.

About one in 150 will develop severe disease leading to encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, or meningitis, which is inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord — both of which can lead to death.

To best protect yourself, the CDC suggests using insect repellant, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, treating clothing and gear and taking steps to control mosquitoes. This last step includes putting screens on windows and doors, using air conditioning and emptying out containers with still water.

Warnings of safety and awareness surrounding mosquito-spread illnesses are being heeded by health officials across the country.

On Tuesday, health officials in New Hampshire said a resident died from a rare but serious case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, also called Triple E.

The patient was hospitalized due to severe central nervous system disease and died of their illness, according to the state’s Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS).

There have been cases reported in at least five states: Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The U.S. averages 11 human cases of eastern equine encephalitis each year, according to the CDC.

Between 2003 and 2023, there have been at least 196 cases, including 176 hospitalizations and 79 deaths from EEE.

In Massachusetts, 10 communities were designated as being under high or critical risk of Triple E, according to the state’s Department of Public Health. Many of the areas began implementing targeted mosquito spraying to protect residents.

Similar to West Nile virus, Triple E can pose a significant health risk.

Symptoms can range from a febrile illness to more severe neurological problems, according to the CDC.

The disease is particularly dangerous if it leads to encephalitis, or inflammation in the brain, with approximately 30% of people with encephalitis dying.

Many survivors experience long-term neurological issues, according to the CDC, which notes there are no human vaccines or specific treatments available, making prevention crucial.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

USDA creates new policy to help reduce salmonella in raw poultry
HUIZENG HU/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has proposed a new rule that aims to protect consumers from foodborne illnesses by significantly reducing salmonella in poultry products that make it onto grocery store shelves and into shoppers’ kitchens.

After three years of reevaluating its strategy for controlling salmonella rates in poultry, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a new proposal on Monday that would require poultry companies to keep salmonella levels under a certain threshold and ensure they test for six specific forms of bacteria in raw chicken and turkey products.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in a statement that the newly proposed framework “marks a historic step forward to combat” poultry-related Salmonella contamination and hopes it will keep contaminated meat out of stores to help lessen the number of recalls and illnesses.

“This proposed framework is a systematic approach to addressing Salmonella contamination at poultry slaughter and processing, which includes enforceable standards that will result in safer food for consumers and fewer illnesses,” he said.

Citing the Poultry Products Inspection Act, the FSIS said this rule would “establish final product standards based on these Salmonella levels and serotypes” and prevent adulterated raw chicken and turkey products from entering the retail supply.

FSIS also proposed revisions to regulations that would require all poultry slaughter establishments to “develop a microbial monitoring program to prevent pathogen contamination throughout the slaughter system.”

“The proposed Salmonella framework is grounded in data and rigorous scientific evaluation, and it reflects feedback from extensive stakeholder engagement,” USDA Under Secretary for Food Safety Dr. José Emilio Esteban said in a statement. “We encourage all interested stakeholders to submit comments and relevant data on the proposal as we work to finalize data-driven, science-based regulatory policies to address Salmonella in poultry.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella bacteria cause over one million human infections in the U.S. each year.

Food is the leading source of salmonella infections and poultry is among the leading sources of foodborne salmonella illnesses, the CDC has found.

The FSIS estimates there are 125,000 chicken-associated and nearly 43,000 turkey-associated foodborne salmonella illnesses per year. Despite agency data that indicates salmonella contamination in poultry products has been decreasing, the agency said there has not been an observed reduction in salmonella illnesses.

The CDC has published a list of safety tips to avoid food-borne illnesses on its website, which include washing hands for at least 20 seconds “with soap and warm or cold water before, during, and after preparing food and before eating” — especially after handling uncooked meat, chicken and other poultry, seafood, flour or eggs — as well as any utensils, cutting boards and countertops; avoiding cross-contamination; cooking foods to a safe internal temperature; and refrigerating food promptly afterward.

“Bacteria can multiply rapidly if left at room temperature or in the ‘Danger Zone’ between 40°F and 140°F,” the CDC states. “Never leave perishable food out for more than 2 hours (or 1 hour if exposed to temperatures above 90°F).”

The CDC also recommends washing hands thoroughly with running water and soap after touching pets and other animals or their belongings.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

4-month-old baby dies in extreme heat wave: Tips to keep kids safe
SimpleImages/Getty Images

(PHOENIX) — A 4-month-old baby died in Arizona last week after suffering a heat-related illness while on a boat, according to police.

The infant’s death comes amid an ongoing heat wave in the U.S. affecting tens of millions of people across multiple states.

The infant, who was not identified by police, was rescued from a boat on Lake Havasu on July 5 and transported to a local hospital, according to authorities.

From there, the infant was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where they “succumbed to their injuries,” the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the child’s death is “ongoing.”

A sheriff spokesperson told ABC News Wednesday the office is not releasing any further information.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office in Maricopa County, where Phoenix Children’s Hospital is located, identified the infant as Tanna Rae Wroblewski and said her cause of death has not yet been determined.

A GoFundMe page established for the Wroblewski family states that they were enjoying a “family day on the lake” when the infant “lost consciousness” and family members started performing CPR.

“Lake Havasu City Fire Department quickly arrived to take over life-saving procedures. Tanna was rushed to Havasu Regional Medical Center where they continued to work on her to get a pulse,” the fundraiser states. “She was then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital where they did everything in their power to revive her, but God had other plans, and took Tanna to heaven that night.”

Attempts to reach members of the Wroblewski family by ABC News were not successful.

In the Lake Havasu area, temperatures over the past week have hit triple digits, reaching as high as 120 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Tuesday, more than 70 million people were under heat alerts in the West amid a scorching heat wave enveloping much of the U.S., but particularly the West Coast.

How to protect kids from heat

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children are more susceptible than adults to the health effects of extreme temperatures, including extreme heat, because they cannot regulate their body temperature as well as adults.

When it comes to extreme heat, children may suffer health effects including heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat stroke, according to the AAP.

Parents and caregivers should do their best to keep kids in indoor, air-conditioned areas in periods of extreme heat, and make sure kids are well-rested and hydrated.

Symptoms of heat-related illness to watch for in babies and kids include faintness, extreme tiredness, intense thirst, headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, hyperventilation and skin numbness or tingling, according to the AAP.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHO declares mpox a public health emergency as newer strain spreads in Africa
Lian Yi/Xinhua via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox to be a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on Wednesday

“Today, the Emergency Committee met and advised me that in its view, the situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a media briefing on Wednesday.

In the U.S, there have been 1,634 cases of mpox reported so far this year, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That’s more than double the number of national cases seen at the same time last year but significantly lower than those seen during a U.S. mpox outbreak in 2022, CDC data shows.

PHEICs were most recently declared for the COVID-19 pandemic and the previous mpox outbreak of 2022.

Although mpox is endemic to parts of Central and Western Africa, cases have been rising dramatically in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

This year, there have already been more than 14,000 mpox cases and 524 deaths reported in the DRC, according to the WHO.

There are two types of mpox: clade I and clade II, with clade roughly meaning they are descended from a common ancestor organism. While clade I has caused small, localized outbreaks in the DRC for years, researchers identified a clade I variant, known as clade Ib, that seems to spread mainly through sexual contact and appears to be behind the outbreak in the DRC.

Tedros said the detection of clade Ib in neighboring African countries that have never reported mpox cases before – including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda – led him to convene a meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee.

“The detection and rapid spread of a new clade of mpox in eastern DRC, its detection in neighboring countries that had not previously reported mpox, and the potential for further spread within Africa and beyond is very worrying,” Tedros said during the briefing.

On Monday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) – the continent’s top health agency – declared mpox a public health emergency of continental security (PHECS) – the first such declaration since the Africa CDC’s inception in 2017, according to the agency.

On the same day, the WHO published a report that found there were a total of 934 new laboratory confirmed cases of mpox and four deaths from 26 countries in the month of June, “illustrating continuing transmission of mpox across the world.”

There have been no cases of clade I mpox reported outside Central and Eastern Africa at this time, including in the U.S., according to the CDC. The risk of the type of mpox circulating in the DRC is low to the American public, according to the CDC.

Currently, the JYNNEOS vaccine, a two-dose vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent smallpox and mpox, is the only vaccine being used in the U.S. to prevent mpox. Data from Africa has shown two doses of JYNNEOS are at least 85% effective in preventing mpox infection.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.