“Heard ur foot fell off”: Colin Jost gives update following Olympics coverage injuries

Dana Edelson/NBCUniversal

Colin Jost has shared a news report/update about the foot he injured as a “surfing correspondent” for NBC during the Olympics.

He also shared texts from his friends, who evidently half-read the headlines about his situation and texted their concern. “Dude, are you OK?” began one. “Heard ur foot fell off.”

“I’m actually fine,” Colin said, “despite what Big Media conspiracies would have you believe, I wasn’t sent home from the Olympics. NBC simply looked at my foot, declared me legally a leper, and exiled me here: The Island of Malta.”

Jost scraped his foot on a coral reef, and the wound got infected. He then suffered an ear infection before leaving the Games.

He said, “Now Malta doesn’t have many Olympians competing this year. But it does have thousands of 15-year-old British kids competing to see who can black out the fastest. And somehow, they’re all winning.”

He continued, “But the real reason I’m in Malta of course is because it was the site of 10 separate bubonic plague outbreaks, so they thought I would fit right in.”

Jost said he caught NBC’s coverage of the Olympics on Peacock and still covered the surfing event’s big winners.

He also thanked the people of Tahiti for their warmth and hospitality and for “only occasionally looking at my foot and whispering ‘Chupacabra!'”

Jost said he foot is “pretty much totally fine,” but declined showing it off. As a proof “I’m still alive,” he showed off today’s paper, which read, “O.J. Simpson Found Not Guilty.”

He signed off: “I’ll see you at the next Olympics in Los Angeles, where they have me reporting from Catalina Island.”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ sequel headed to Venice Film Festival
Warner Bros. Pictures

Following the first chapter of Kevin Costner‘s Horizon: An American Saga fizzling at the box office in June, its sequel will debut at the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

The organizers of the event will in fact screen both the first and second chapters on the final day of the fest, Sept. 7. The 81st annual event kicks off Aug. 28.

The second installment was originally envisioned as a four-film Western epic was initially supposed to hit theaters on Aug. 16, but the poor box office reception of the first, which debuted to just $11 million on June 28, caused Warner Bros. Discovery-owned New Line and Costner’s own Territory Pictures to pull the sequel from its release date.

The strategy was coupled with releasing the original film to video on demand and Max to give audiences a chance to see it and build potential interest in the second.

Costner gambled tens of millions of dollars of his own money to get the Horizon franchise started, but despite a high-profile premiere at Cannes in June, the first film earned mixed reviews.

Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone and Costner’s former Yellowstone co-star Danny Huston appear with the director and producer in the Horizon sequel, which has yet to secure a new release date.

Costner commented on the announcement, “My dream was always to show Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter Two at the Venice Film Festival. The fact that now they have decided to show Chapter One earlier in the day and then the World Premiere of Chapter Two that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director’s vision.”

Robert Downey Jr. to return as Tony Stark in Disney theme park attractions
Marvel Studios

While much has been made of Robert Downey Jr.‘s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Dr. Doom, it was recently announced at D23 that he is returning to the role he made famous: Tony Stark aka Iron Man. 

Stark will be back in a pair of attractions at Disney’s California Adventure Park. 

The Stark Flight Lab is described as a “thrill ride” that will have patrons whizzing and spinning in robotic pods, meant to simulate flight.

But Avengers Infinity Defense will pit Stark and the other Avengers against King Thanos, a version of the baddie who beat the Avengers at the end of Avengers: Endgame, instead of the other way around.

The ride will have park patrons jumping into various worlds made famous in the Marvel movies, from Asgard and Wakanda to New York City. 

Disney’s California Adventure Park is also home to the Avengers Campus attraction, as well as the Marvel rebrand of Tower of Terror called Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Price revealed for unique Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle
Getty Images

The anticipated bundle of streaming services Disney+, Max and Hulu that was first announced in May now has a price: The package will run $16.99 a month for an ad-supported version and $29.99 a month for an ad-free experience. 

According to the announcement, that works out to be 38% less than if you were to buy all three individually.

As reported, it’s an interesting collaboration, as most streaming services offer content bundles from within their corporate umbrella and don’t team up with competitors.

For example, Disney has been previously packaged with its sports brand ESPN, and Paramount+ with Showtime, the latter of which are both owned by parent company Viacom.

While ABC News’ parent company, Disney, is the majority shareholder of Hulu, Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to the announcement, the package provides “a wide selection of content from the biggest and most beloved portfolio of brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, Warner Bros., and many more.”

