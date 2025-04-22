‘Heartstopper’ to conclude with Netflix feature film

Samuel Dore/Netflix

Heartstopper is getting its happy ending.

The beloved Netflix teen romance series, starring Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, will be concluding with a feature film.

Alice Oseman, who writes the show and created the graphic novels on which it is based, announced the news on social media Tuesday — which happens to be the three-year anniversary of the show’s debut. 

“We are making a feature film to conclude the Heartstopper screen adaptation, based on Heartstopper Volume 6 and the ‘Nick and Charlie’ novella,” Oseman wrote. “We are getting to tell the end of the story!!!”

She added, “I’m deeply relieved and so excited about this new creative venture. I’ve written the script and we’re hard at work already. I know you’ll have a lot of questions, and I’ll be able to talk about it more very soon, but for now let’s CELEBRATE! Heartstopper is getting its ending!!!!!!”

Tudum reports Connor and Locke will also serve as executive producers on the film. Shooting starts this summer.

As for what the film will be about, Tudum teases, “After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: Sean Baker wins best director for ‘Anora’
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Sean Baker won best director at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was his third Oscar win of the night for his film Anora. He also won for his original screenplay and for editing the movie. It was his first nomination in the best director category. Later on, he won best picture as a producer on Anora, meaning he won all four Oscars he was nominated for at the ceremony.  

Baker was nominated alongside Brady Corbet, James Mangold, Jacques Audiard and Coralie Fargeat — who were all first-time nominees in the category.

Quentin Tarantino, a two-time winner in the category, took to the stage to announce this year’s best director nominees.

In his acceptance speech, Baker advocated for the importance of movie theaters.

“Where did we fall in love with the movies? At the movie theater. Watching a film in a theater with an audience is an experience. We can laugh together, cry together, scream in fright together, perhaps sit in devastated silence together,” Baker said. “And in a time where our world can feel very divided this is more important than ever.”

He then asked filmmakers to continue making movies for the big screen.

“I know I will,” Baker said. “Let’s keep the great tradition of the moviegoing experience alive and well.”

Baker closed out his speech by wishing his mother a happy birthday.

“My mother introduced me to cinema at 5 years old. Today is also her birthday. Happy birthday, Mom, I love you, thank you for everything.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oscars 2025: Harrison Ford bows out as presenter due to shingles diagnosis
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Harrison Ford will no longer be taking the stage at Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards, Good Morning America can confirm.

The 82-year-old Hollywood icon, originally slated to present at the ceremony, has stepped down after being diagnosed with shingles. Ford received the diagnosis on February 28 and is currently resting and recovering at home.

Shingles is caused by the same virus, varicella-zoster virus, that causes chickenpox and is characterized by a painful rash that develops on the face or body, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A person sickened by chickenpox and who recovers can later get shingles when the virus reactivates.

A representative for Ford confirmed to ABC News that he officially withdrew from the Oscars on March 1.

Ford’s absence comes on the heels of a busy year for the actor. He recently wrapped his role in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking and starred as President Ross, aka Red Hulk, in Captain America: Brave New World, which hit theaters on February 14.

While Ford won’t be joining the star-studded lineup at the Dolby Theatre, movie lovers can still expect Hollywood’s biggest names in attendance.

The evening promises unforgettable moments and major wins across the industry’s most celebrated films.

The 2025 Oscars will air live Sunday on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

For the first time, the ceremony will also stream live on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio on bringing ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to life
Giovanni Rufino

Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock in the new series Daredevil: Born Again.

The series, which premieres Tuesday on Disney+, finds Cox back as the same character he previously played on the Marvel Television Netflix series Daredevil. Also returning is Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprises his role as Kingpin in the new action-adventure crime drama.

Both actors spoke to ABC Audio during the 2024 Disney Upfront about what it means to get to return to the characters they know and love.

“I’m still kind of pinching myself a little bit. It’s amazing that we’re able to play these characters 10 years later and kind of start again as well, which is a bizarre concept. We feel so grateful to still be able to play these characters and still be in this show. We absolutely love it,” Cox said.

D’Onofrio agreed, saying that the journey with their characters has been “quite an adventure” and that the support from Marvel in making this new show has been “quite something.”

“They believed in us, we believed in them, and they wanted to make a great show. And we just kept working at it and working at it and working at it. Hopefully the audience thinks it’s a great show,” D’Onofrio said.

Cox said pretending he hates D’Onofrio continues to be “harder and harder.”

“It’s more of an acting challenge, which is fun,” Cox said, before detailing what the collaboration with Marvel has been like in making this new series.

“I was kind of blown away by the collaboration. You think with a machine that big and that well-oiled that you’re just told what to do and you go ahead and do it,” Cox said. “Right from the top, Kevin Feige all the way down, they’re so interested in our opinions and listening to our ideas and incorporating them. It’s really amazing and just makes the whole process more enjoyable.”

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.