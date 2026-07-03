Heat advisory again today and tomorrow

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and tomorrow, with a heat index up to 106 today and 107 on Saturday. Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible tomorrow. To our east, in neighboring Pittsylvania County and to our south, in Rockingham County, an extreme heat warning will be in effect today and tomorrow, with a heat index up to 111. For Martinsville: Today will be sunny and hot with a high of 100 and a heat index of 104. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 72. Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with a high of 100 and a heat index of 103.