Heat advisory in effect today

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for our area today from noon to 8 p.m.

Heat index values up to 109 are expected for the region. Heat index values of 100 to 104 are expected through the middle of the week.

The prolonged period of heat and humidity will also bring a chance of daily storms. A front arriving Thursday will bring better coverage of showers and storms, bringing us cooler weather by the end of the week.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot with a high of 94 and a heat index of 103.

Mostly clear tonight with a low of 74.

On Monday, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and hot with a high of 93 and a heat index value up to 101.