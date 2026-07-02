Heat advisory today and tomorrow

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. this evening, with a heat index up to 106, and from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, with a heat index up to 107. Neighboring Pittsylvania County to our east will be under an Extreme Heat Warning, with a heat index likely exceeding 110. We could get excessive rainfall Saturday through Monday. Sunny and hot today with a high of 100. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 70. Sunny and hot on Friday with a high of 102.
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Extreme heat forecast: Dangerous heat wave hitting Midwest, Northeast
(NEW YORK) — A dangerous heat wave is bringing prolonged extreme heat to the Midwest and the East Coast this week.
The extreme heat hits the Midwest first. On Monday, the heat index — what temperature it feels like — is forecast to soar to around 105 degrees in Minneapolis and over 100 degrees in Chicago.
By Tuesday, the feels-like temperature in Chicago will be closer to 105 degrees. Indianapolis and Green Bay, Wisconsin, will also feel like the triple digits.
There will be minimal relief overnight, especially in cities, which makes the heat even more dangerous.
Chicago has activated cooling centers throughout the city, including at community service centers, senior centers, libraries, city colleges and police districts.
On Wednesday, the extreme heat moves east, with the temperature forecast to reach near 100 degrees in Detroit and Washington, D.C.
With humidity, it will feel like the triple digits across much of the Interstate 95 corridor in the afternoon.
The heat will peak in the Northeast on Thursday, when the heat index is expected to reach around 105 degrees.
Extreme heat is considered the deadliest weather-related hazard in the U.S.
At least 13,000 Americans have died from heat since 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Click here for tips on how to stay safe.
ABC News’ Dan Peck and Michelle Simmons contributed to this report.
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