Heat-seeking drone and quick-thinking deputies team up to find missing California man

Infared image taken by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department heat-seeking drone shows location of a 78-year-old man who went missing on Dec. 23, 2024. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

(LOS ANGELES) — High tech and quick thinking are being credited in the rescue of a missing 78-year-old man after sheriff’s deputies deployed a heat-seeking drone and found the Southern California resident 80 minutes after his family reported him missing, officials said.

The Christmas week rescue unfolded in Malibu on Monday night as temperatures in the area plunged into the 40s, upping the urgency of finding the missing man quickly, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD).

A family called 911 about 7:30 p.m. Pacific time to report their elderly relative, who suffers from dementia, had vanished after leaving his residence around 4:30 p.m. to fetch his mail, sheriff’s officials said.

“The temperature was 48 degrees and dropping. Deputies swiftly initiated a search and rescue operation, broadcasting a description of the missing person over the radio and entering his information into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) missing persons database,” according to the LASD.

As the sheriff’s department’s homicide bureau and missing persons unit were notified, the deputies who arrived at the scene quickly deployed a drone, or an unmanned aircraft system (UAS), equipped with infrared technology to scour the area from the sky, the sheriff’s department said.

“At approximately 8:50 p.m., a UAS located the missing person lying in a field of thick brush about a quarter mile away from his residence. Fortunately, he had only sustained minor abrasions from a fall and was transported to a local hospital for treatment and further evaluation,” the sheriff’s department said.

Sheriff’s officials said the rescue operation highlighted “the importance of swift action, teamwork, and innovative technology in locating missing persons, especially those who are vulnerable due to medical conditions.”

The LASD has been using drones since 2017.

As of Dec. 18, sheriff’s deputies had deployed drones in nearly 60 incidents this year, including 12 search and rescue operations, according to online department records. Drones have also been used by the LASD in at least 45 high-risk tactical operations, including 13 incidents involving barricaded suspects.

Woman allegedly targets man in ‘Palestine’ sweatshirt at Panera, charged with hate crime
DuPage County State’s Attorney

(CHICAGO) — A woman has been accused of a hate crime after she allegedly targeted a man wearing a “Palestine” sweatshirt at an Illinois Panera Bread, authorities said.

Alexandra Szustakiewicz, 64, was at a Panera in Downers Grove, a Chicago suburb, around noon on Saturday when she saw a man wearing a sweatshirt that said “Palestine” on it, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said. She allegedly confronted him and started yelling expletives, prosecutors said.

When a woman who was with the man started taking video of the confrontation, Szustakiewicz allegedly tried to hit the phone out of the woman’s hand, prosecutors said.

Szustakiewicz, a Darien resident, was taken into custody the next day and is accused of committing “a hate crime by reason of perceived national origin,” prosecutors said.

“This type of behavior is not and will never be tolerated in our community,” Downers Grove Chief of Police Michael DeVries said in a statement.

Downers Grove is about 23 miles west of Chicago.

“Every member of society, regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation or any other individual characteristic, deserves to be treated with respect and civility,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin added.

Szustakiewicz made her first court appearance on Monday on two counts of hate crime and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, authorities said.

She is next due in court on Dec. 16.

School bus attendant seen hitting autistic student in surveillance footage
Albuquerque Public Schools

(ALBUQUERGUE, N.M.) — A school bus attendant for Albuquerque, New Mexico, Public Schools has been arrested after she was seen in surveillance video repeatedly hitting an autistic student.

Debbie Chavira, 64, is accused of striking the child dozens of times over the course of 10 days, according to an incident report.

Police said Chavira struck the student in his face, torso and arms a total of 59 times between Aug. 26 and Sept. 4. On Sept. 4, school officials reported her after the child showed up “with fresh scratch marks on the back of his neck,” the incident report states.

While investigating the alleged abuse, officials viewed additional surveillance footage, where they say Chavira was seen repeatedly hitting the child over the span of 10 days.

Chavira struck the child “open-handed, closed fisted, and with a plastic (yellow) ‘child check’ sign,” and did so “intentionally and without justifiable cause,” according to the incident report.

Investigators were unable to interview the child due to him “being autistic and non-verbal” and unable to “communicate through writing either,” the report states.

Chavira resigned from her job Sept. 5, according to Albuquerque ABC affiliate KOAT, and was arrested on Oct. 4. She has been released from jail and is now under pretrial supervision.

She has been charged with five counts of abandonment or abuse of a child. A representative could not immediately be found for Chavira.

In a statement to ABC News, Martin Salazar, a spokesperson for Albuquerque Public Schools, said the school district does “not tolerate this kind of behavior.”

“Upon discovering what was happening, we immediately placed bus attendant Debbie Chavira on leave and notified the APS Police Department. APS Police launched an investigation and filed criminal charges. Ms. Chavira resigned shortly after being placed on leave,” Salazar said.

 

New York counties declare state of emergency as they brace for massive snowstorm
Gabriel Mello/Getty Images/STOCK

(NEW YORK) — Officials in upstate New York counties have declared a state of emergency as they prepare for a major snowstorm that has already dumped over two feet of snow in the Midwest and is forecast to accumulate more this weekend.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday morning that 11 counties, including Erie County which includes Buffalo, are in a state of emergency and many neighborhoods have already seen a large amount of snowfall.

Lake effect snow will continue through Monday with the heaviest snowfall occurring through early Sunday morning, and an additional period of heavy snow late Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the governor’s office. The highest snow totals this weekend are expected around Watertown, New York, where 3 to 5 feet of snow is in the forecast.

“My administration is working around the clock with our state agencies and over 100 National Guard members on the ground to support local communities,” Hochul said.

Travel advisories were issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties, and portions of Erie County.

The state’s Department of Transportation banned empty and tandem commercial vehicles on I-86 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-390 and on State Route 219 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90.

In addition to the National Guard members, Hochul said extra personnel has been deployed to help with possible power and road emergencies.

Lake effect snow is common this time of year as colder air moves over the relatively warm water of the lakes, leading to extremely localized bands of heavy snowfall for an extended period of time.

Counties in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania have recorded huge snowfall totals since Friday.

Gaylord, Michigan, picked up 24.8 inches of snow Friday marking their single snowiest calendar day on record and shattering their previous record of 17 inches on March 9, 1942.

