‘Heated Rivalry’ scores season 2 pickup

Connor Storie as Ilya Rozanov in ‘Heated Rivalry’ season 1. (Photograph by Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max)

Fans will officially be getting more of Shane and Ilya’s love story. The steamy hockey romance Heated Rivalry has scored a season 2.

Canadian streaming service Crave announced the news Friday, with HBO Max committing to streaming rights in the U.S. for a second season.

“Watching our show become an international phenomenon has been extraordinary,” show creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady say in a statement. “We’re profoundly grateful to everyone that has been on this journey with us. Being renewed for a second season so early is a true honour, and we can’t wait to bring you even more of what you love.”

The series, based on the popular novels by Rachel Reid, became Crave’s #1 original series debut on record in the first seven day streams. It’s also made instant stars of its two leads, Connor Storrie as brash Russian hockey player Ilya Rozanov, and Hudson Williams as Ilya’s reserved Canadian rival Shane Hollander.

While season 1 focuses on the events of the Heated Rivalry novel, season 2 will follow its sequel, The Long Game.

“I would say that The Long Game in terms of their intimacy picks up where we leave off in season 1,” Williams tells ABC Audio. “I think having that relationship to kind of stand on and then go against what they face in The Long Game, for those who have read it, is gonna be really beautiful ‘cause our adversity is a way different one than season 1.”

Storrie adds, “Very selfishly, there’s just even more really emotionally intense stuff [with Ilya] that happens. … I’m like, ‘Let’s get into the valleys. Let’s get sad for a bit.’”

For readers of The Long Game, Tierney has a particular scene he’s most excited for: “I just want the wedding with Hayden’s kids,” he says. 

The first four episodes of the six-episode first season are out now.

In brief: Netflix announces competition series based on board game ‘Clue’ and more
In brief: Netflix announces competition series based on board game ‘Clue’ and more

A new competition series based on the board game Clue is coming to Netflix. The streaming service has announced that the new show will have players stepping into a real-life game of deception. They will face both mental and physical challenges to uncover the answers to three questions: who, where and with what? Correct guesses add more money to the prize pot, while wrong deductions could lead to elimination …

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Variety reports that the first film in the Harry Potter franchise will be rereleased globally in theaters in 2026 to celebrate the milestone. Warner Bros. Pictures is also introducing a yearlong celebration across all divisions of its media company, which will include a newly designed logo, special-edition products and retail promotions …

Chris Pine and Jenny Slate are uniting for a new love story. Deadline reports that the actors are set to star in Rachel Lambert‘s film Carousel. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it is reportedly a romance. Abby Ryder Fortson, Sam Waterston, Katey Sagal, Heléne Yorke, Jessica Harper and Jeffrey DeMunn also star in the upcoming film …

In brief: ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ trailer and more

A star-studded cast has come together for the upcoming film My Darling California. Deadline reports that Jessica Chastain, Josh Brolin, Chris Pine, Mikey Madison, Don Cheadle and Charles Melton are set to star in the darkly comedic crime thriller from writer-director Elijah Bynum. The film follows how a single crime weaves together the lives of a TV host, his wife, a country music idol, two crooks and an ex-con …

The trailer for The Testament of Ann Lee has arrived. Amanda Seyfried stars as the titular devotional sect founder in the historical drama film from director Mona Fastvold. She co-wrote the script with her husband, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet. Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson and Christopher Abbott star in the film, which arrives in theaters on Dec. 25 …

It looks like Sarah Paulson is about to team with Ryan Murphy once again. Variety reports the actress is in talks to star as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in season 4 of the anthology series Monster. Season 4 will follow Lizzie Borden and the axe murder of her dad and stepmother …

‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant makes history as biggest winner in show’s history
‘Wheel of Fortune’ crowns biggest winner in show’s history. (ABC)

A Connecticut woman became the biggest winner in Wheel of Fortune history Tuesday night after taking home more than $1 million in prizes.

Christina Derevjanik of Stamford, Connecticut, won a total of $1,035,155, becoming only the fourth contestant ever to land the show’s $1 million grand prize and the first since Ryan Seacrest took over as host, according to a press release.

Over the course of the game, Derevjanik collected $35,155 in cash and prizes, including trips to Montana and Tokyo, before advancing to the bonus round. She chose the category “Living Things” and correctly solved the puzzle, “PACK OF COYOTES.”

Seacrest then revealed the $1 million envelope, sparking confetti and cheers as Derevjanik celebrated her historic win.

Co-host Vanna White hugged her, saying, “I’m so happy for you!” Seacrest added, “Congratulations, you’re my first million-dollar winner. I have a tear in my eye.”

Following the episode, Seacrest told her she had become the biggest winner in the show’s history, to which Derevjanik responded, “I have no words!”

Derevjanik later admitted, “I was trying to manifest this. I was hoping for confetti, but I never thought it would actually happen.”

Outside the game show spotlight, Derevjanik works in marketing for a utilities company. In her free time, she enjoys solving puzzles, watching Hallmark movies and hiking with her dog, Hazel. An avid runner, she has completed 11 half marathons and one full marathon.

The $1 million grand prize wedge was first introduced in 2008 during the show’s 26th season.

To claim it, contestants must land on the wedge, solve the puzzle and make it to the bonus round without hitting bankruptcy.

The prize has only been awarded three times before, including to Michelle Lowenstein in 2008, Autumn Erhard in 2013 and Sarah Manchester in 2014.

