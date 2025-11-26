‘Heated Rivalry’ stars talk sexy hockey romance’s fan appeal

L-R Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in ‘Heated Rivalry’ (Sabrina Lantos)

From BookTok to your TV screen: The much-buzzed-about steamy hockey romance series Heated Rivalry debuts its first two episodes on HBO Max Friday.

The six-episode series, created by Jacob Tierney and based on the popular novels by Rachel Reid, follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two rival hockey players who start a secret relationship in their rookie season that ends up spanning years. Hudson Williams plays wholesome Canadian superstar Shane, opposite Connor Storrie as Russian bad boy Ilya.

Tierney, Williams and Storrie say seeing the fan excitement grow online before the show has even aired feels “surreal” and “crazy.”

“It just makes me so excited for them to see the show,” Storrie tells ABC Audio. “Because if this is the reaction without, I can’t imagine some of the reactions to what we end up actually doing.”

The faithful adaptation has enough heat to melt the ice, thanks to the chemistry between Williams and Storrie, but the characters’ evolving love story against all odds is what has resonated deeply with fans.

“[The emotional scenes] felt like an extension of the physical ones, especially after establishing our relationship as Connor and Hudson,” Williams says. “It helped just allow us to go anywhere as Shane and Ilya with just sort of innate trust in each other.”

Tierney says the characters are “like high school sweethearts” in a way, who just “can’t shake each other.” “I think there’s something so romantic and swoony about that, that I think that’s partly why they stand out from the pack,” he says. 

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Apple TV+
The Last Frontier: A U.S. marshal hunts for escaped convicts in the Alaskan wilderness in this limited series.

Netflix
The Woman in Cabin 10Keira Knightley stars in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel by Ruth Ware.

HBO, HBO Max
The Chair Company: Tim Robinson stars in the new comedy series from the creators of I Think You Should Leave.

Movie theaters
Kiss of the Spider Woman: Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Diego Luna in the new movie musical. 

Roofman: Channing Tatum plays a man who escapes prison and lives inside a Toys “R” Us in this new film.

Tron: Ares: The third film in the Tron franchise arrives and stars Jared Leto as an AI being. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Eva Green joins ‘Wednesday’ season 3 as Aunt Ophelia
Eva Green attends the ‘Battlefield’ red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

Eva Green is joining the cast of Wednesday for season 3.

The French actress will be playing the role of Aunt Ophelia, the long-lost sister of Addams Family matriarch Morticia Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the aunt of Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday.

“I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia,” Green tells Tudum. “This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family.”

Ophelia had been mentioned throughout season 2 of Wednesday, with Morticia saying her sister went missing after losing control of her powers. Viewers then got a glimpse of Ophelia from behind in the season 2 finale.

“Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable,”showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar tell Tudum. “Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

Robert Redford, film icon, Oscar-winning director and activist, dead at 89
Robert Redford attends his Tribute during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival -Day Eight- on December 06, 2019 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Robert Redford, the actor and Oscar-winning filmmaker who at his peak was simultaneously one of Hollywood’s most critically lauded directors and bankable leading men, has died at age 89.

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly,” his representative confirmed to ABC News. “The family requests privacy.”

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

