Heavy equipment operator school opens

P&HCC opened its new heavy equipment operator training facility in Patrick County on Tuesday. Funded with a grant of more than $175,000, the center is complete with training simulators. Patrick County is undergoing $600 million in road work, especially the widening of Route 58 at Lovers Leap through Vesta from two lanes to four lanes. The training facility is designed to help alleviate the shortage of trained equipment operators to do the job.
Related Posts
Bill would freeze AEP rate increases for 2 years
State lawmakers have introduced House Bill 2665, a largely bipartisan proposal that would stop anymore rate increases from AEP for…
HCSO says “lock your vehicles”
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a series of larcenies from vehicles in the community. The suspects…
Martinsville man guilty of first-degree murder
A man has been found guilty of first-degree murder for a shooting in Pittsylvania County that occurred in 2024. 31-year-old…