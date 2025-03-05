Heavy equipment operator school opens

Heavy equipment operator school opens

P&HCC opened its new heavy equipment operator training facility in Patrick County on Tuesday. Funded with a grant of more than $175,000, the center is complete with training simulators. Patrick County is undergoing $600 million in road work, especially the widening of Route 58 at Lovers Leap through Vesta from two lanes to four lanes. The training facility is designed to help alleviate the shortage of trained equipment operators to do the job.

Related Posts

HCSO says “lock your vehicles”
HCSO says “lock your vehicles”

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a series of larcenies from vehicles in the community. The suspects…