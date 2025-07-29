Heavy rain leaves dozens dead in Beijing, state media reports
(BEIJING) — Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 30 people in Beijing, after a year’s worth of rain fell in less than a week, according to state media.
Beijing authorities said they have relocated a further 80,000 residents as rain continues.
Eight people were also killed in the neighboring Hebei Province, after a landslide struck a rural village, with four others still missing, according to state media. Officials said that all residents of the affected village will be relocated as a safety precaution.
The storms dropped more than 6 inches of rain on average across Beijing by midnight Tuesday, with two other towns recording as much as 21 inches of precipitation, according to the Beijing Meteorological Observatory. This has come following a summer of extreme weather across China, with record heat waves in the east and heavy flooding in the southwest.
Districts across China have been evacuated, with state media reporting that in Beijing’s Mentougou District about 15,000 people have been evacuated, with all major tourist sites closed. In the Pinggu District, more than 12,800 people have been relocated, with authorities setting up 40 emergency shelters in gyms, schools, hotels and village offices, officials told state media.
State media reported that 34 teams, involving over 1,000 personnel have been deployed for flood response in the Pinggu region, which is about 44 miles northeast of Beijing.
In response to the disaster, President Xi Jinping urged all-out efforts to ensure the safety of residents and property, saying: “Emergency response must be activated and carried out at the earliest possible moment to fully protect people’s lives and property.”
The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management on Tuesday allocated 350 million yuan, or about $47 million, in central government disaster relief funds to nine provincial-level regions.
The rainstorm alert in the capital was cancelled Tuesday as the rain shifted eastward, although the city remains on its highest level of flood control emergency response, according to state media. Showers were still forecast through the afternoon and into the evening.
(NEW YORK) — Carbon dioxide may be a naturally occurring substance on Earth, but too much of its presence has contributed to global warming, climate scientists say.
Carbon dioxide, known by the chemical formula CO2, is a gas produced by various natural processes, including respiration in animals and plants, volcanic eruptions, wildfires and the decay of organic matter.
But human activity since the 1800s, namely the use of fossil fuels for energy, is overwhelming the planet’s natural carbon sinks, such as oceans and forests. Therefore, the heat-trapping gas causes global temperatures to rise as more of it accumulates in the Earth’s atmosphere.
“CO2 is rising right now because of the emissions that we’re putting into the atmosphere, and it’s rising very rapidly,” Bärbel Hönisch, professor of earth and environmental sciences at the Columbia Climate School’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, told ABC News. “And carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas, and so it heats the atmosphere.”
But the invisible gas is also critical for life on Earth. Plants breathe it in, and humans breathe it out.
The goal of climate mitigation isn’t to remove CO2 from the atmosphere completely, but to even out the unnatural surplus instead, said ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent Ginger Zee.
“We want to get back to the natural amount of CO2,” Zee said.
The consequences of extra CO2 in the atmosphere extends beyond the climate itself. As excess greenhouse gases heat the planet, the ocean becomes more acidic, impacting marine life, Hönisch said. In addition, climate change is fueling rapid growth of certain types of algae, further collapsing ecosystems, Hönisch added.
“Climate is a combination of different components that must be just right for life to exist on our planet,” she said.
Humans have injected more than 1.5 trillion tons of CO2 into the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution, when the use of fossils fuels began to skyrocket, according to the Global Carbon Budget.
Historical levels of climate change are determined by a number of processes. Samples of ice, lake and seafloor cores indicate how much carbon dioxide existed at different periods on the planet. In addition, more than six decades of CO2 measurements have been taken at the Mau Loa Observatory on Hawaii’s Big Island, home to the largest active volcano in the world.
The Keeling Curve, a graph that plots concentrations of CO2 in the atmosphere over time, uses measurements taken at Mau Loa Observatory, starting in 1958.
In 2024, CO2 levels in Earth’s atmosphere reached the highest ever recorded, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Curbing the emissions of greenhouse gases from fossil fuel use is key for limiting the impacts of a warming world, such as more frequent and intense extreme weather events and rising sea levels, climate scientists say.
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, on the 2024 campaign trail, repeatedly promised voters he personally could end the Russia-Ukraine war on his first day in office — or even before.
But four months into his term, peace not only remains elusive but he’s saying he could soon “back away” from being involved.
His comment came hours after his highly-anticipated phone call Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin produced no breakthrough — even though Trump had earlier suggested it could.
Just last week, after Putin snubbed an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend peace negotiations in Istanbul — something Trump had encouraged — he told reporters: “Nothing’s going to happen until Putin and I get together, OK?”
“I don’t believe anything’s going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together, but we’re going to have to get it solved, because too many people are dying,” Trump said.
After his hourslong conversation with Putin on Monday, though, Trump said that conditions for a ceasefire and an ultimate end to the conflict “will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be.”
Direct talks between just Ukraine and Russia, Trump said, would begin “immediately” and possibly be hosted by the Vatican. The two sides already began engaging in Turkey last week in what was the first known meeting between representatives of Moscow and Kyiv since spring 2022.
Trump had also previously pushed for an “immediate ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine, but that was not pushed further in his public comments following his Putin call.
Still, Trump sought to put an optimistic spin on Monday’s talks.
“I think something’s going to happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “It’s got very, very big egos involved, I tell you, big egos involved. But I think something’s going to happen.”
“And if it doesn’t, I just back away and they’re going to have to keep going again,” Trump said. “This is a European situation. It should have remained a European situation.”
He did not answer whether he would be meeting with Putin — something he had suggested was likely in the not too distant future.
Trump and various top administration officials had said Trump’s personal history with Putin and strongman persona would get results.
In his debate against then-Vice President Kamala Harris in September, Trump said he’d get the Russia-Ukraine war ended “before even becoming president” because Putin and Zelenskyy “respect me.”
During an exclusive interview with ABC News on the 100-day mark of his term, Trump posited that, “If it weren’t for me, I think [Putin would] want to take over the whole country, personally.”
Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, said on ABC’s “This Week” this past Sunday that the “president has a force of personality that is unmatched.”
“I believe that the president is going to have a successful call with Vladimir Putin,” Witkoff said. “They know each other. The president is determined to get something done here. And hopefully, if he can’t do it, then nobody can.”
Trump said last week he wanted to hold a summit with Putin as soon as possible.
“We have to get together. I think we will probably schedule it. Because I’m tired of having other people go and meet and everything else,” Trump told Fox News on May 16. He added, “I think I’m the only one that’s going to be able to do that one. And I think we will do it fast, too.”
On Monday, Trump said that he’d asked Putin to meet during their phone call, but did not say whether Putin expressed interest in doing so.
“I said, ‘When are we going to end this, Vladimir?'” Trump told reporters of their discussion. “I said, ‘When are we going to end this bloodshed, this, this bloodbath?’ It’s a bloodbath. And, I do believe he wants to end it.”
Putin, in his own comments to journalists in Sochi after the call, only said he was ready to work on “memorandum on a possible future peace agreement” with Ukraine, but did not elaborate on what that would look like.
Putin showed no signs of making concessions, only saying both sides must “determine the most effective ways of moving towards peace.”
Trump and other top officials have said Ukraine will have to forgo NATO membership and likely concede some territory occupied by Russia in order to bring the conflict to an end. They have not made similar public demands of Russia, which started the war when it launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.
Trump, at times, has threatened more sanctions on Moscow. On Monday, he suggested trade with the U.S. after the war is over could be a motivator for pursuing peace.
Meanwhile, Russia only ramped up strikes inside Ukraine overnight following the Trump-Putin call.
In late April, Trump wondered aloud if Putin was “tapping me along” as strikes increased. If so, he said, he’d have to be “dealt with differently.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said over the weekend that the U.S. was trying to find out if Russia was “tapping us along” and said “we’ll find out pretty soon.”
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, who Trump also spoke with on Monday, said the negotiation process “must involve both American and European representatives.”
“It is crucial for all of us that the United States does not distance itself from the talks and the pursuit of peace, because the only one who benefits from that is Putin,” Zelenskyy said.
(LONDON) — Russia launched more than 100 drones into Ukraine following the conclusion of a phone call between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s air force said, and as the world waited for what Trump said would be an immediate resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
Ukraine’s air force wrote on Telegram that its forces shot down 35 of the 108 Russian drones launched into the country overnight, with a further 58 jammed or otherwise neutralized while in flight. The air force reported damage on the ground in four Ukrainian regions.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces shot down eight Ukrainian drones overnight.
Cross-border drone exchanges occur near-nightly and have increased in size and sophistication throughout the 3-year-old war. Monday night’s barrage came despite Trump’s latest assurance that a peace deal between the two sides is possible, following a phone call with Putin that lasted two hours.
“I think something’s going to happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office after the call. “It’s a very, very big egos involved, I tell you, big egos involved. But I think something’s going to happen. And if I thought that President Putin did not want to get this over with, I wouldn’t even be talking about it because I’d just pull out.”
Despite the failure of peace talks to date — including a chaotic meeting between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Istanbul, Turkey, last week — Trump still appeared confident of success.
In a post to his Truth Social website on Monday, Trump said Russia and Ukraine will “immediately” start negotiations toward a ceasefire. Kyiv has repeatedly requested a full 30-day pause to the fighting to facilitate peace talks. The Kremlin has so far dodged the proposal.
When questioned if he had asked Putin to meet with him during the call on Monday, Trump replied, “Of course.”
“I said, ‘When are we going to end this, Vladimir?'” Trump said. “I said, ‘When are we going to end this bloodshed, this, this bloodbath?’ It’s a bloodbath. And, I do believe he wants to end it.”
Putin’s own statement showed no sign of concessions. “Russia’s position is clear,” the president said in a statement to the media after the call. “Eliminating the root causes of this crisis is what matters most to us,” Putin said, per a Kremlin readout.
Trump’s threats of new sanctions on Russia do not appear to have pushed the Kremlin away from its maximalist war goals, which essentially equate to Ukrainian capitulation.
Those demands include the annexation of four partially-occupied Ukrainian regions — plus the retention of Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014 — Kyiv’s demilitarization, a permanent block on Ukrainian accession to NATO and the “denazification” of the country — a nebulous demand based on Russia’s false representation of the Ukrainian government as a far-right dictatorship.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — with whom Trump also spoke on Monday — has sought to present Kyiv as ready and willing to make peace, instead framing Putin as the key obstacle to Trump’s desired deal.
“This is a defining time,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post to Telegram on Monday. “Now the world can see whether its leaders have the capacity to ensure an end to the war and the establishment of a real, lasting peace.”
“I confirmed to President Trump that we in Ukraine are ready for a complete and unconditional ceasefire, as the United States, in particular, has been talking about,” he continued.
“It is important not to dilute this offer. If the Russians are not ready to stop the killings, there must be stronger sanctions for that. Pressure on Russia will encourage it to make real peace — this is obvious to everyone in the world,” he said.
“We must ensure that Russia is prepared to hold such productive negotiations,” Zelensyy wrote.” It is very important for all of us that the United States does not distance itself from the negotiations and achieving peace, because the only one interested in this is Putin.”
If Putin drags out or blocks real negotiations, Zelenskyy said, “America and the whole world behave accordingly, including responding with additional sanctions. Russia must end the war that it started, and it can do so any day. Ukraine is always ready for peace.”