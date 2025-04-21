Hegseth blames ‘anonymous smears,’ Trump defends him after 2nd Signal chat revealed

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday reacted to the revelation he discussed details about an imminent attack on Houthis in Yemen in March in a second Signal group chat — one that included his wife and brother.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Easter Egg Roll, which he attended with his family, Hegseth attacked those he said were “disgruntled” former employees and the media for what he said was “anonymous smears.”

“I have spoken with the president and we are going to continue fighting. On the same page all the way,” Hegseth said.

President Donald Trump defended Hegseth and said he still has “great confidence” in him as he took reporter questions at the White House celebration.

“Here we go again. Just a waste of time. He is doing a great job,” Trump said of Hegseth.

“Ask the Houthis how he’s doing,” the president added.

Sources told ABC News that Hegseth shared information about a forthcoming attack on Houthi rebels in Yemen in a Signal message chat that included his wife Jennifer, who does not work for the Defense Department, as well as his brother and his personal lawyer.

Hegseth did not explicitly deny the report as he was asked to respond to the reports on Monday.

“They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations. Not going to work with me, because we’re changing the Defense Department, putting the Pentagon back in the hands of war fighters and anonymous smears from disgruntled former employees on old news doesn’t matter,” he said.

The second Signal chat reportedly occurred around the same time that top Trump officials, including Hegseth, discussed a strike on Houthis over the commercially-available app. That text chain came to light because inadvertently added to the chat was The Atlantic’s Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg. The Pentagon’s independent inspector general is currently reviewing Hegseth’s use of Signal to discuss military actions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, pressed on the latest revelation on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, said “the president stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth” and said Hegseth “is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon.”

The use of Signal to discuss sensitive military operations may complicate ongoing investigations into potential leaks involving the first known group chat, which included top aides and other members of Hegseth’s team — at least three of whom have been since fired in relation to the inquiry.

Those officials — Dan Caldwell, Colin Carroll and Darin Selnick — have since spoken out against what they say are baseless accusations against them.

“At this time, we still have not been told what exactly we were investigated for, if there is still an active investigation, or if there was even a real investigation of ‘leaks’ to begin with,” they said in a joint statement on X on April 19.

Leavitt, when responding to the Hegseth news on Monday, also sought to blame former employees as she defended the defense secretary.

“The administration and the president have taken a very strong stance against anyone who leaks, especially sensitive and classified information that can put our troops and our war fighters at risk,” Leavitt said on Fox. “And you’ve seen the secretary has taken very strong action to rein in the leakers at the Pentagon and he will continue to do so I’m sure.”

ABC News’ Luis Martinez and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

Budget vote in jeopardy as Johnson plays Republican whack-a-mole
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans remain divided over the budget blueprint to jumpstart the process to advance Trump’s agenda, putting a vote planned for Tuesday evening in jeopardy as Speaker Mike Johnson attempts to rally his rank and file.

Following a closed-door conference meeting, GOP leaders say that while the hope is still to move forward with a floor vote Tuesday night, it could slip further into the week. There are several lawmakers who have splintered off to publicly oppose the measure, while even more hold back their support with the hope of extracting changes.

“​​We’re planning to take up our budget resolution as early as today,” Johnson told reporters on Tuesday, suggesting the vote may get pushed. “There may be a vote tonight. There may not be. Stay tuned. That’s why you get paid. Hang around here,” he added.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is actively defending the budget — contending that Democrats are “lying” when they assert that Republicans are primed to make deep cuts to Medicaid.

“This bill doesn’t even mention the word ‘Medicaid’ a single time, and yet, all Democrats are doing is lying about what’s in the budget because they don’t want to talk about the truth,” Scalise said. “Instead of just sitting back and licking their wounds that they’re completely out of touch with the American people, their only choice is to resort to lying about what’s in this vote today. There is no Medicaid in this bill. There are no Medicaid cuts in this bill. Yet that’s all they’re saying.”

While the blueprint itself does not mention Medicaid directly, it sets a goal of at least $2 trillion in cuts to mandatory federal spending, which includes funding for entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare.

Johnson and his leadership team have worked for weeks to mollify concerns — an effort the speaker says will continue with holdouts Tuesday afternoon. Currently there are four public no votes including Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett, Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson and Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz. The speaker can only afford to lose one defection before a second betrayal kills the effort.

Following the meeting, Massie quipped that GOP leaders have “convinced him” to vote no — predicting the measure would actually increase the deficit by billions of dollars.

Nevertheless, Johnson defended the blueprint.

“The objective and our commitment has always been deficit neutrality. That’s the goal here. If we can reduce the deficit, even better,” Johnson said responding to accusations that the plan would increase the deficit.

Some additional Republicans are undecided including New York Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, stressing she is acting on behalf of her aging constituency.

“I’m still undecided, but I’m leaning more towards yes because I’ve gotten some clarity and assurances that make me feel comfortable allowing this process to move forward,” she said. “We have to make sure that leadership includes those of us who have large Medicaid populations in that process.”

Self-proclaimed “budget hawk” Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick said he’s still “in discussions” on whether or not to back the resolution.

“I’d like us to be more aggressive on spending cuts so we can save on things like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid,” he said.

“I am trying to figure out exactly what this entails… how this bill is going to affect the actual hard numbers, and that’s what I’m interested in,” he said.

House Democrats gathered on the Capitol steps Tuesday afternoon to protest an “assault” on democracy and the “reckless Republican budget.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries led the group of lawmakers, declaring that Democrats have unified their opposition against the measure.

“So let me be clear, House Democrats will not provide a single vote to this reckless Republican budget, not one, not one, not one. They will not get a single Democratic vote. Why? Because we’re voting with the American people,” he said.

Jeffries said the GOP budget plan “represents the largest Medicaid cut in American history,” adding that “children will be devastated. Families will be devastated. People with disabilities will be devastated. Seniors will be devastated. Hospitals will be devastated; nursing homes will be devastated.”

“Everything we care about is under assault. The economy is under assault. The safety net is under assault. Our very way of life as a country is under assault. Democracy itself is under assault. Donald Trump, the administration and House Republicans are hurting the American people,” he said.

‘Partisan and divisive’: House leadership disagrees on reception of Trump’s joint address
House Speaker Mike Johnson appears on ABC News’ “Good Morning America” on March 5, 2025. (ABC News)

(WASHINGTON) — As Washington sought on Wednesday to make sense of President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress, House Republicans saw the speech as going “overwhelmingly well,” while Democrats said it was “one of the most partisan and divisive speeches” ever delivered by a president.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appeared on ABC News’ “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, presenting their parties’ differing views of Trump’s joint address to Congress.

“That was one of the most partisan and divisive speeches every delivered by an American president,” Jeffries told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.

Trump spoke to thundering applause from Republican majorities in the House and Senate, but faced heckles from some raucous Democrats.

“The speech last night went overwhelmingly well,” Johnson said on Wednesday on “GMA.” “It was not a speech for the mainstream media it was a speech for the American people.”

During the speech, Rep. Al Green, an 11-term Democrat representing the Houston area, stood up and pointed his cane at the dais and shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.” He was escorted from the chamber.

Democrats resorted to “pettiness,” and their protests during the speech amounted to a “a sad affair,” Johnson said on Wednesday. He pointed to Green “trying to interrupt the whole proceeding”

“If the Democrats want a 77-year-old congressman to be the face of their resistance, heckling the president, then bring it on,” Johnson said. “But we couldn’t allow that on the House floor.”

Jeffries responded, saying the “vast majority” of Democrats “showed restraint, listened to what the president had to say.” He said he “strongly” disagreed with Johnson’s characterization.

“The biggest problem I had with the speech, there was nothing said, nothing laid out, nothing articulated by Donald Trump to meet the needs of the American people, particularly as it relates to the economy,” he said.

The president heaped praise on Elon Musk, the billionaire tech mogul, and his Department of Government Efficiency, which has been busy slashing the federal government.

Johnson shrugged off concern that Musk appeared to some to be an “unelected bureaucrat,” saying he amounted to a “patriotic American.”

“He’s doing a great service for the country and he ought to be applauded,” he said.

Trump defended the tariffs he put in place on Tuesday on goods from Mexico and China, along with the increased duties in Chinese goods.

“Tariffs are not just about protecting American jobs they’re about protecting the soul of our country. Tariffs are about making America rich again,” Trump said during the speech.

But Jeffries pointed to kitchen-table issues that, he said, the president hasn’t focused enough on.

“Donald Trump promised to lower costs. In fact, he promised to lower costs on day one,” he said. “We know that grocery prices are not going down, they are going up, inflation is going up, and the stock market is going down, which is hurting the retirement security of everyday Americans.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Musk and top Trump adviser feud over tariffs: ‘Dumber than a sack of bricks’
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) —  Elon Musk took another shot at Peter Navarro on Tuesday over tariffs, calling President Donald Trump’s top adviser on trade and manufacturing a “moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks.”

Musk, a senior Trump adviser who had promoted Trump’s agenda, has been critical of Navarro, one of the architects of Trump’s tariff policy who has made the rounds in media defending the sweeping tariffs the president imposed last week that sent world markets plunging.

Musk’s insults Tuesday came after Navarro called the Tesla CEO a “car assembler” rather than a “manufacturer,” claiming that key components of his Teslas come from overseas.

That prompted Musk to respond.

“Navarro is truly a moron. What he says here is demonstrably false,” he posted on X.

He claimed in a second post, “Tesla has the most American-made cars. Navarro is dumber than a sack of bricks,” and tagged Navarro’s handle in the post.

Asked about the feud at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed it as “boys will be boys.”

“No, look, these are obviously two individuals who have very different views on trade and on tariffs. Boys will be boys, and we will let their public sparring continue,” Leavitt said. “And you guys should all be very grateful that we have the most transparent administration in history.”

Musk threw shade at Navarro early Saturday morning over his Harvard education.

After a social media user posted a clip defending Navarro’s explanation of the White House’s tariffs, pointing out his PhD in economics from Harvard, Musk responded, “A PhD in Econ from Harvard is a bad thing, not a good thing. Results in the ego/brains>>1 problem.”

In an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Navarro responded to Musk’s posts, saying, “Elon, when he’s in his DOGE lane, is great, but we understand what’s going on here. Elon sells cars. He’s simply protecting his own interests.”

“There’s no rift here,” he added. “Look, Elon, he’s got X, he’s got a big microphone. We don’t mind him saying whatever he wants. But, just, the American people need to understand that we understand what that’s all about, and it’s fine.”

Musk said he offered Trump advice on tariffs when he spoke via live stream in Washington to the Italy’s League Congress Conference in Florence on Saturday.

Musk expressed his hope for the U.S. and Europe to create “a very close, stronger partnership” and reach a “zero-tariff” policy soon.

“I hope it is agreed that both Europe and the United States should move, ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America,” Musk said.

“And also more freedom of people to move between Europe and North America if they wish, if they wish to work in Europe or wish to work in America, they should be allowed to do so, in my view. So that has certainly been my advice to the president,” he continued.

