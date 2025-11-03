Hegseth restricts military officials from talking to Congress without prior approval
(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is mandating that personnel can no longer engage lawmakers or their staff about most major issues confronting the U.S. military without prior approval — a list that includes recent military strikes in the Caribbean, how the Pentagon buys weapons, and the construction of a U.S. missile shield.
It’s a major shift on how the military interacts with Congress. Congressional staff say they are concerned that Hegseth’s clampdown will hamstring lawmakers’ ability to get even routine information as it oversees the Pentagon’s $1 trillion budget and cobbles together an annual defense policy bill .
Under Hegseth’s new mandate, staff from the various military services and agencies were told they must coordinate first with Hegseth’s central legislative office. Staffers say they worry the result will be that information needed by Congress will wind up bottlenecked, waiting for aides to Hegseth to approve.
The list of restricted topics, reviewed by ABC News, includes acquisition reform, spectrum, critical munitions, budget and reconciliation spending plans, critical minerals, foreign military sales, attempted lethal force on military installations and the national defense strategy. CNN first reported the list on Sunday.
In a post on X, Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon called it an “amateur move.”
“I was a five-time commander & our leadership WANTED us to engage members of Congress,” he said. “We wanted to share what our great airmen were doing. We were proud of our service. The new rules have put a large barrier between the military & Congress. Pentagon says the change is very small. But I already see the impact with military members being afraid to communicate. This is another amateur move.”
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.
Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told CNN, “the Department intends to improve accuracy and responsiveness in communicating with the Congress to facilitate increased transparency. This review is for processes internal to the Department and does not change how or from whom Congress receives information.”
(NEW YORK) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met on Wednesday, one day after President Donald Trump called Moscow a “paper tiger” and said Ukraine could win back its seized land.
Rubio and Lavrov sat with their delegations on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz was also present for the meeting.
For months, Trump had said Kyiv would likely need to cede territory to Russia to end the war. But Trump abruptly reversed after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.
“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote. “With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not?”
Russia, he suggested, was a “paper tiger” as he criticized its military.
It wasn’t clear what made Trump change his tune. Zelenskyy said he believed Trump was aware of “more details” and that U.S. intelligence is now more aligned with that of Ukraine’s view. It also remains to be seen whether Trump’s shift in rhetoric will come with any change in policy.
Russia pushed back quickly that it was a “bear” not a “paper tiger,” and that Trump was mistaken.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Trump “heard Zelenskyy’s version of events. Apparently, this version was the reason for the assessment we heard. We cannot agree with everything here.”
“We will have the opportunity to convey our assessment of recent events to the American side. In particular, [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov will have a meeting,” Peskov added.
Rubio, at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Tuesday, warned there would “come a moment in which we will have to conclude that perhaps there is no interest in a peaceful resolution” from Rusia and that Trump’s “patience is not infinite.”
Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, in which he warned members that Putin wants to expand his war and spoke about what he said was a breakdown of international order.
“International law doesn’t work fully unless you have powerful friends who are truly willing to stand up for it,” Zelenskyy said. “And even that doesn’t work without weapons. It’s terrible but without it, things will be even worse. There are no security guarantees except friends and weapons.”
“If it takes pressure on Russia, it must be done and it must be done now otherwise Putin will keep driving the war forward, wider and deeper,” Zelenskyy added. “We told you before, Ukraine is only the first and now Russian drones are already flying across Europe, and Russian operations are already spreading across countries … No one can feel safe right now.”
Trump on Tuesday said NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace.
(WASHINGTON) — While many states have at least partially banned cellphones in the classroom this back-to-school season, some are still leaving those decisions to their local education agencies, according to a new data analysis conducted by ABC News.
ABC News reached out to the education departments of every state, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by email this summer to discuss the policies.
Overall, 20 states (including D.C. and the Virgin Islands) have completely banned wireless communication devices — including personal phones or tablets — for the entire instructional day. There are, however, exceptions for students with disabilities who have individualized education programs.
In contrast, 17 states — such as Maryland and Wyoming — that have not banned the use of wireless communication devices in schools on the state level.
The remaining 16 states have chosen a more relaxed approach, with some recommending the individual school districts decide their own policies, and others, like Puerto Rico, only requiring a policy to be formed by 2026.
The Department of Education is on a quest to return all education responsibilities and decisions to the states. It leaves cellphone guidance to the local level.
Cellphone usage continues to be one of the most contentious issues for education leaders. Education experts told ABC News that electronic devices stifle engagement, disrupt learning by causing distractions, and create adverse mental-health issues in adolescents.
Thomas Toch, the director of FutureEd — an education policy center at Georgetown University, said he believes using cellphones in schools is generally problematic with the harm outweighing the good.
“It’s a problem,” Toch argued. “We’re trying to get kids to engage, to immerse themselves in the subject at hand, to communicate with their peers, to be part of a learning community,” he said.
“There’s lots of research to suggest that [phones] are very detrimental to students’ levels of concentration and undermine, for those reasons and others, their learning,” Toch added.
‘Even worse after COVID’
The modern smartphone debuted in 2007 — nearly 20 years ago — but school cellphone issues were exacerbated over the last few years, according to educators who spoke to ABC News.
When students returned to the classroom after the COVID-19 pandemic, they brought back their phones, according to Vermont’s Harwood Union Middle and High School Assistant Principal Jessica Deane. She said phones in school have been a problem since their invention, and emphasized that the problem has never been more prominent than since the pandemic.
“I’ve been asking students to put their phones away since 2005,” Deane told ABC News. “It seemed even worse, coming back after COVID.”
Teachers across the country, such as Julia Casey in Missouri, said the new ban has made her job more manageable because she doesn’t have to police students.
“I don’t have to, like, correct that behavior,” Casey said, adding that the ban has helped students “stay on task a lot more.”
‘Bell-to-bell’
The most strict cellphone measures include implementing a “bell-to-bell” school-day ban for this academic year. The bans are mandated in places such as Arkansas, Texas, Virginia and more.
The states require phones be stored separate and away from students.
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed an executive order banning phones in her state, too.
“This will help improve focus, mental health and safety — so every student can learn and thrive without distractions,” Kotek said in a recent post on X.
New York City Public Schools, the nation’s largest school district, also has a bell-to-bell policy in place for its nearly one million students, but the schools will be required to provide at least one method for families to reach their children during the school day in the case of an emergency.
In Kansas, the state board of education commissioned a task force — consisting of parents, educators and students — on student screen time, which found that its schools should limit cellphone use, with some school going with a bell-to-bell ban.
“We wanted the local school districts to have that control,” Kansas Commissioner of Education Randy Watson told ABC News. “What we have found is that most school districts in Kansas are implementing a bell-to-bell ban.”
Emergency situations
One of the top concerns for parents and families is their ability to contact their children in case of an emergency.
School safety is the No. 1 priority for educators, according to interviews with city leaders and education officials, especially with the influence of recent school shootings.
For communication purposes, phones can be valuable tools for students during the school day, according to Toch.
“There could be instances where kids don’t … have a way to communicate with family members — or don’t have an ability to communicate a problem that they see and that they might want to use their phone to alert others to,” Toch told ABC News.
Celebrating Washington, D.C.’s bell-to-bell policy, D.C. Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee argued that if there’s an emergency “the last thing we want students to do is to be on their cellphone.”
“We want them to be focused on the guidance and direction that they will be receiving from adults in the situation,” he said.
Kansas Commissioner Watson said any school incident is tragic, but he claimed there was “no evidence” to suggest having cellphones helps in the case of an emergency, according to his conversations with law enforcement.
In his state, Watson said districts are making their own choices and it’s paying off for the students.
“Kids are more engaged,” Watson explained.
“Kids are happier. There’s less bullying that takes place. There’s less distractions academically. That daily behavior goes on and on.”
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump has pardoned Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to ABC News on Thursday.
Zhao pleaded guilty in 2023 to a money laundering charge.
The pardon comes as Zhao made recent moves to boost World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company that Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., launched earlier this year.
Leavitt said in a statement that Trump “exercised his constitutional authority by issuing a pardon for Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted by the Biden Administration in their war on cryptocurrency.”
“In their desire to punish the cryptocurrency industry, the Biden Administration pursued Mr. Zhao despite no allegations of fraud or identifiable victims. The Biden Administration sought to imprison Mr. Zhao for three years, a sentence so outside Sentencing Guidelines that the even the Judge said he had never heard of this in his 30-year career,” Leavitt said in the statement. “These actions by the Biden Administration severely damaged the United States’ reputation as a global leader in technology and innovation. The Biden Administration’s war on crypto is over.”