Heidi Klum talks return to ‘Project Runway,’ wears new winning contestant design

Heidi Klum joins ‘Good Morning America’ to show off the winning dress from ‘Project Runway’ contestants. (ABC News)

Heidi Klum has returned to her Project Runway roots, hosting the newest season after previously departing the show eight years ago.

Klum joined Good Morning America on Wednesday wearing a winning two-piece skirt set designed by a current contestant and shared more details about season 21 of the reality TV series.

“As they say in fashion, one day you’re in, the next day you’re out. In my case I’m back in again,” she said.

“I started the show. I helped sell the show. I love the show. It’s my first TV baby,” she continued. “So after many, many years, I thought, ‘I’m gonna come back.'”

The host and judge also enlisted her friend, actress Sofía Vergara, to join the new season — with one caveat.

“She hates nothing more than being shorter than me. It’s like her thing. So when we both have heels on, and I’m a little taller, she doesn’t love it,” Klum said.

She said she made a “pinky promise” to Vergara that “I’m always going to be looking shorter wearing flats.”

Klum, who is also well known for her elaborate Halloween costumes that require months of preparation, prosthetics and design, revealed that this year she will be sporting something “very, very ugly” and “really gory.”

The new season of Project Runway kicked off on Freeform on July 31. New episodes air weekly Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, with next-day streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and Good Morning America.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom on their action-comedy ‘Deep Cover’
Peter Mountain

Improv actors are brought in to work with dangerous criminals in the new movie Deep Cover.

The film, which made its international premiere at Tribeca Festival, drops Thursday on Prime Video. It stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an improv comedy teacher with Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed as two of her students.

All three actors had minimal improv experience before the movie. They told ABC Audio if they had to pick between getting involved with dangerous criminals or bombing onstage during an improv performance, they’d pick the dangerous criminals any day.

“I would trust the criminals more. I would feel safer with the criminals,” Howard said. “There’s kind of nothing scarier than that. Like, you go up to entertain and people are like, ‘You failed! We’re not entertained!’ That’s a nightmare.”

The film finds Bloom showing off his comedy skills. It also finds him wearing a wig that he says rivals the long blond hair of his The Lord of the Rings character, Legolas.

“It’s actually my wig, if you can believe it or not,” Bloom said. “It was made by Peter Owen and [Peter] King, who are amazing. And they actually made my wig for Lord of The Rings.”

Bloom said he had the wig sitting in his closet. It was made for the 2013 movie Zulu in which he acted in opposite Forest Whitaker.

When he read the Deep Cover script and saw his character needed a wig, he knew he had one that would work perfectly.

“I was like, well, this is a great wig,” Bloom said.

But how does his Deep Cover wig rank against his Legolas wig?

“I think it was right up there,” he said.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 2 teaser trailer, premiere date revealed
Disney+

We have our first look at season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Disney+ released the teaser trailer for the upcoming season 2 on Thursday. Additionally, the service announced that season 2 will debut on Dec. 10.

In the beginning of the trailer, we see Walker Scobell‘s Percy Jackson and Leah Sava Jeffries‘ Annabeth Chase standing in the pouring rain while on a ship headed into the Sea of Monsters. They both gaze up at something with looks of awe and fear.

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be based on author Rick Riordan‘s The Sea of Monsters, which is the second book in his bestselling Percy Jackson series.

“Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.”

Additionally, new cast members have been announced to join the show as season 3 is set to go into production. Levi Chrisopulos will play Nico di Angelo and Olive Abercrombie is set for the role of Bianca.

“Look, Peter. We all know that last year you did something cool. But, honestly, I don’t even remember what it was,” Jason Mantzoukas‘ Dionysus says to Percy in the trailer.

Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer and Lin-Manuel Miranda also star in the upcoming season 2.

‘Bring Her Back’ brings on the scares
A24

Horror directing duo Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou are back for another round of scares with Bring Her Back. The film follows Piper, a vision-impaired teenager played by Sora Wong, and her older brother Andy, played by Billy Barratt. After the death of their father, the two are forced to live with a foster parent, played by Sally Hawkins.

Danny says the senses play a major role in how they filmed the movie.

“There was a visual language for every character, and there was also an audio language that, like, accompanied everyone,” says Danny. “With Piper, to really get close up on the hand and convey touch.”

Wong is a person with low vision, which Barratt says played a role in how the two formed their onscreen sibling bond as Piper and Andy.

“There were days where she’d wear, like, a mask so it blocked her vision completely, and we’d link arms and I’d sort of practice telling her what our surroundings were,” Barratt says.

Bring Her Back is Wong’s first acting credit.

“At the start, I think I couldn’t disassociate myself with Piper, and that’s, like, not great because you can get lost in the character,” says Wong. “Towards the end it was like I could become me, and then I could turn into Piper.”

Bring Her Back follows Danny and Michael’s 2022 film, Talk to Me, and both feature important scenes set at a house party. Danny tells ABC Audio it’s important to show characters having fun, even under horrific circumstances.

“I like that both films have a montage that in one lens you can look at it and go, ‘Oh, that’s really fun.’ And then you look at it through another lens, you’re like, ‘Actually that’s a little bit messed up,’” he says.

