Heidi Klum to return for season 21 of ‘Project Runway’

Heidi Klum is returning to Project Runway.

The model and host is returning to the popular reality show she hosted from 2004 to 2017, after she previously stepped away from the franchise in 2018. People first reported the news on Friday.

Klum won an Emmy in 2013 for hosting Project Runway, an honor she shares with her co-host, Tim Gunn. She was nominated for nine Emmys during her time as host of the program.

Originally launched on Bravo, the reality competition show moved to Lifetime before it found its way back to Bravo. It will now find its home on Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu.

After Klum left the show following the end of its 2017 season, she released a farewell statement.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers,” she said at the time.

The new, upcoming season 21 of Project Runway will have 10 episodes that will air weekly. While Klum is set to return, judges and a premiere date have yet to be announced.

