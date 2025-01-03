Heidi Klum to return for season 21 of ‘Project Runway’

Heidi Klum to return for season 21 of ‘Project Runway’
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images

Heidi Klum is returning to Project Runway.

The model and host is returning to the popular reality show she hosted from 2004 to 2017, after she previously stepped away from the franchise in 2018. People first reported the news on Friday.

Klum won an Emmy in 2013 for hosting Project Runway, an honor she shares with her co-host, Tim Gunn. She was nominated for nine Emmys during her time as host of the program.

Originally launched on Bravo, the reality competition show moved to Lifetime before it found its way back to Bravo. It will now find its home on Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu.

After Klum left the show following the end of its 2017 season, she released a farewell statement.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers,” she said at the time.

The new, upcoming season 21 of Project Runway will have 10 episodes that will air weekly. While Klum is set to return, judges and a premiere date have yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Damon Wayans Jr. says joining Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’ ‘was a great decision
Damon Wayans Jr. says joining Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’ ‘was a great decision
Courtesy of Apple TV

Season 2 of Apple TV’s Shrinking is coming to ﻿﻿an end, with its finale dropping on Christmas Day. The season saw the addition of Damon Wayans Jr. as Derrick, a friend of Ted McGinley‘s Derek and the new love interest of Gaby, played by Jessica Williams. But Damon admits he knew nothing about the show when producer Bill Lawrence pitched it to him.

“He was like, ‘Wanna come do this show?’ And I was just like, ‘What is it about?’ He’s like, ‘It’s about shrinks who don’t have their s*** together.’ I was like, ‘Oh.’ He’s like, ‘Harrison Ford is in it.’ I was like, ‘Oh!’ And so I watched,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “I sat and I watched the first episode and I wound up watching the entire first season just in one sitting. And I was just like, I have to be a part of this show. And so I went and I went willingly. And I was just so happy. It was a great decision that I made.”

He adds working with Harrison was “everything that you’d imagine”: “He’s so professional. He’s so quick and he likes to laugh.” With that in mind, he made it his goal “to try and make him break character,” which he did a few times.

“He actually made me break several times, too,” Damon says. “So, yeah, it was fun. It was a lot of fun.”

He praises everyone on the cast, including Jason Segel, who he says “is amazing in the show”; Michael Urie, who is “crushing it”; and his “fave” Williams, noting, “That woman is just … perfect.”

“I’m just so happy to be a part of it because it’s just like you’re sitting there with some titans,” Damon says.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

That’s hot: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for Peacock’s reality series ‘Paris & Nicole: The Encore’
That’s hot: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for Peacock’s reality series ‘Paris & Nicole: The Encore’
Peacock

Two decades after the pair became reality stars with their show The Simple Life, it’s time for an encore for Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

Peacock’s new original special, the three-part Paris & Nicole: The Encore, premieres Dec. 12. 

According to the streaming service, “These reality pioneers are coming back the only way they know how: full of fun, chaos, and epic one-liners! In this new special, Paris and Nicole bring fans up to speed on their lives and friendship in a way that only true legends can.” 

Peacock adds that the show will follow “the dynamic duo as they try to produce a once-in-a-lifetime operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, ‘Sanasa.'”

In fact, a teaser shows the pair trying to coach an opera singer on how to say — and sing — it to their liking.

She does, and of course Paris comments approvingly, “That’s hot.” 

“We’re really good at this,” Richie adds. 

All episodes of the series will drop Dec. 12.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong on the Donald Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’
Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong on the Donald Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’
Pief Weyman

Sebastian Stan is a young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, in theaters Friday.

The film follows Trump’s journey to become the man we know him as today, through his beginnings as the protégé to cutthroat attorney Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong.

Stan told ABC Audio he researched the period in which Trump is not as well remembered to “try to kind of piece together what happened,” including the former president’s stint at military school and his early relationship with his father.

“You’re putting a puzzle together and you’re hopefully trying to do it in a way that people don’t expect or haven’t seen,” Stan said. “That meant looking at all of the things that we know so far and getting them aside to get to the truth.”

In order to play Cohn, Strong said he approached it like he approaches every job.

“This is probably a controversial statement, but I don’t see him as a villain,” Strong said. “I don’t really see anyone as a hero or a villain. I think that that’s a false dichotomy. He’s certainly complex, but I approach him the same way I approach any character I’ve ever played, and I’ve played people who people think are despicable and I’ve played people who people think are, you know, wonderful.”

With the presidential election looming, Stan says The Apprentice is worth watching.

“Coming at this from a human place and truly asking ourselves, ‘How do I instinctively feel about this person? Is this someone I trust? Is this someone I believe? Does it even matter?’ You know, I think there’s value in that, and there’s a lot at stake. And if we value truth and truly freedom, not convenient freedom, not selective freedom, then, yeah, I think it’s worth watching.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.