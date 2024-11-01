Heidi Klum wows as E.T. at her 2024 Halloween party

Heidi Klum wows as E.T. at her 2024 Halloween party
Heidi Klum once again pulled out all the stops for her highly anticipated annual Halloween party, showing up as E.T. in a costume that has everyone talking.

The supermodel and TV host keeps her fans on their toes and eagerly awaiting her big costume reveal each year. This year, she took her signature extravagance to new heights with her nostalgic ’80s costume, a choice that underscores her reputation as the “Queen of Halloween.”

“HEIDI HALLOWEEN 2024 OUT OF THIS WORLD,” Klum shared in a post on Instagram Thursday night, showcasing the big reveal of her costume inspired by the hit 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Her look stands out as one of the night’s highlights, with makeup elements and eye-catching details that look like they came straight out of Steven Spielberg‘s iconic film.

Klum’s party is always the season’s must-attend event, drawing celebrities in their best Halloween attire.

This isn’t Klum’s first time making a splash at her annual bash. Known for her elaborate, jaw-dropping costumes, the model has turned Halloween into her personal runway, transforming into otherworldly creatures and larger-than-life characters, such as a peacock and a giant worm in past years.

She’s also donned costumes such as Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit, as well as the werewolf from Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” music video.

Mobile phone manufacturer melds with Venom with slick new ‘alien’ case
HMD

Timed to the release of Venom: The Last Dance, cellphone company Human Mobile Devices has melded with the titular alien symbiote seen in the hit franchise. 

Calling its new mobile device, Fusion, the world’s first “symbiotic smartphone,” HMD has created a glass case for it that contains a crawling, oozing Venom-like black liquid that squiggles and dances under the surface.

In reality, it’s not an alien, it’s a very expensive magnetic substance known as a ferrofluid, which is controlled by 160 electromagnetic arrays.

If that sounds like something you’d be afraid of dropping though your butterfingers, you’d be right — but you needn’t worry. While the Fusion phone is now available for preorder, complete with Venom alerts and other themed sound effects, there are only three of the cases in the world and they’re not available for purchase. 

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Max
My Brilliant Friend: The fourth and final season of the coming-of-age drama series is available to watch.

Netflix
Emily in Paris: Emily is catching feelings and flights – all the way to Rome! Part two of season 4 is now streaming.

Uglies: Based on the popular young adult book series, Joey King stars in this new movie.

Hulu
The Old Man: Jeff Bridges is back and better than ever in season 2 of the drama series.

How to Die Alone: An airport employee survives an accidental brush with death in the feel-good comedy series.

Starz
Three Women: The New York Times bestselling book is now a limited series, and you can watch the premiere episode now.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Maisy Stella on playing a younger Aubrey Plaza in new coming-of-age film ‘My Old A**’
MARNI GROSSMAN © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

In Megan Park’s new coming-of-age film, My Old A**, 18-year-old Elliot comes face-to-face with her 39-year-old self.

The fantastical, chance meeting comes after the teenager trips on mushrooms. Park told ABC Audio the story came from the idea of “wanting to talk to an older or younger version of yourself,” as well as the nostalgic feelings that came with returning home to Canada.

“I grew up not far from where we shot the movie and spent my summers there. And I was like, ‘Why did I ever want to leave?’” Park said. “It was really just the sentimental, nostalgic feeling that made me want to explore this idea.”

Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella play older and younger Elliot, respectively, and Stella said working with Plaza was a dream come true.

“It was, like, the coolest thing I’ll ever do. I’ve admired her for so long. I think she’s such a genius,” Stella said. “Anywhere near her would have been so exciting to me. Playing the same character was just so cool to me. I’ll never get over it.”

While Park says she relates to both older and younger Elliot, she was happy to center the movie on the younger character.

“I wanted to explore it through this fun coming-of-age entry point because it was a lighter headspace to be in,” Park said. “I think coming-of-age movies are really timeless if they’re done well, because you’re always kind of coming of age at different points in your life.” 

My Old A** streams worldwide Friday on Prime Video.

