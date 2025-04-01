Helen Mirren does not want a woman to play James Bond: ‘Born out of profound sexism’

Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount Plus

Helen Mirren does not want to see a woman step into James Bond’s shoes.

In a recent interview with The Standard, Mirren said she has never really liked the spy series because of how it has presented women. The idea of a woman taking over the iconic role has been talked about in Hollywood over the last couple of years, but Mirren isn’t a fan of the idea.

“The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond,” Mirren said. “The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism.”

Instead of gender-bending James Bond, Mirren is in favor of telling new stories about women who are spies.

“Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service. They always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous,” Mirren said. “So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world.”

Mirren is starring alongside a former James Bond in the new Paramount+ series MobLand: Pierce Brosnan plays her husband in the show.

“I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan,” Mirren said. “Obviously, he’s gorgeous and everything. And I think he’s fabulous in MobLand, but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you’ll ever have the pleasure to work with. And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit. Again, a very lovely gracious person.”

Gwyneth Paltrow filmed a lot of sex scenes with Timothée Chalamet for ‘Marty Supreme’
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s grand return to acting comes with a slew of intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet.

The actors star alongside each other in the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, where Chalamet plays a ping-pong protégé. Paltrow is the wife of one of Chalamet’s rivals in the film. They have quite an intimate relationship, the actress revealed in a recent cover story with Vanity Fair.

“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie,” Paltrow said. “There’s a lot—a lot.”

Making the film also introduced Paltrow to a crew role in the film industry she had yet to encounter — the intimacy coordinator.

“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” Paltrow said. She described an instance where the film’s intimacy coordinator asked if she was comfortable with a particular move during one of the film’s intimate scenes.

“I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on,’” Paltrow said. “We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back.’ I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but … if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”

Paltrow said she joked with Chalamet right before filming intimate scenes with him. “I was like, ‘Okay, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14,’” she said.

She described Chalamet as the thinking man’s sex symbol.

“He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner,” Paltrow said.

Marty Supreme hits movie theaters on Dec. 25.

‘English Teacher’ renewed for season 2 at FX
FX

More English Teacher is on the way.

FX has renewed the comedy for a second season. The series created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez has been renewed for a 10-episode season 2, the president of FX entertainment Nick Grad announced Friday.

English Teacher was one of the most critically acclaimed new shows of 2024 and we are grateful to the producers, writers, cast, directors and crew for the show’s creative excellence,” Grad said. “We look forward to the new season.”

The renewal news comes after sexual assault allegations against Alvarez made by Jon Ebeling, his former co-star from the web series The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, came to light. Ebeling first made his allegations public in an Instagram Story in August 2024, before he expanded on the topic in an article published by New York Magazine in December 2024.

FX made no comment on the allegations in its renewal announcement. It released a statement after the report was first published.

“We reviewed the allegations presented to us by another media outlet prior to the show’s launch. Mr. Ebeling never reached out to us with any concerns. We will have no further comment at this time,” FX said.

Season 2 of English Teacher is set to premiere sometime in 2025. The show also stars Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton and Carmen Christopher.

David Lynch, director of ‘Blue Velvet’ and ‘Twin Peaks,’ dies at 78
Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images

David Lynch, the Oscar-nominated director of films including Eraserhead, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive, and co-creator of the cult drama series Twin Peaks, has died. He was 78.

“It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch,” a statement on his official Facebook account said. “We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'”

The statement added, “It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

The filmmaker revealed in August 2024 that he had developed emphysema after years of smoking. “I’m homebound whether I like it or not,” Lynch told Sight and Sound magazine. “I can’t go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I’m out of oxygen.”

Lynch added in a social media post at the time that he was “in excellent shape” otherwise, declaring, “I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire.”

An acclaimed film director and screenwriter, visual artist, musician and composer known for his surreal, sometimes macabre, works, Lynch was nominated for four Academy Awards over his more than six-decade career, though he only directed 10 feature films between his 1977 debut, Eraserhead, and his most recent film, 2006’s Inland Empire. So singular was his artistic vision, however, that in 2019 Lynch received an honorary Academy Award in recognition of his body of work and contribution to cinema.

He also received eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his 1990s TV series Twin Peaks, which introduced the broader public to his eclectic style that often juxtaposed fantastical or dreamlike elements with mundane environments – a signature aesthetic that came to be described as “Lynchian.”

