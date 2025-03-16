Helicopter pilot was from Chase City

A pilot died when his helicopter crashed on Saturday in Pittsylvania County. Police say 71-year-old Paul D. Jackson from Chase City had dropped of some people at a convenience store on Mt. Cross Road and the took off again, crashing about 500 yards from the store in the back yard of a residence in the 2000 block of Campview Road in the Whitmell School area. The Virginia State Police got the call at 3:03 p.m. after witnesses reported the craft was running rough went into a cloud of dense fog and crashed.

(Photo: Courtesy Star News)