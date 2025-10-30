‘Hello Kitty’ animated film coming to theaters summer 2028

‘Hello Kitty’ animated film coming to theaters summer 2028

Hello Kitty items on display at Hello Kitty’s 50th birthday celebration at the Supercandy Pop-Up Museum in North Rhine-Westphalia, Cologne on Aug. 22, 2024. (Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Hello Kitty is saying hello to Hollywood.

An animated film based on the Sanrio character is planned to release in theaters on July 21, 2028. Warner Bros. made the announcement in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

“Hello Hollywood,” the studio’s caption reads. “#HelloKittyMovie is coming to theaters July 21, 2028!”

No plot details for the film have been released at this time. Director Leo Matsuda will helm the film for Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and New Line Cinema. Wicked screenwriter Dana Fox is penning the script.

Matsuda took to his Instagram Story to share excitement over the project. 

“So thrilled to get to work with Hello Kitty and the most incredible team of creatives and artists. Let’s go!!!” Matsuda wrote.

This marks the first time Sanrio has granted film rights to its flagship character.

Sanrio launched Hello Kitty in 1974. Yuko Shimizu created the main character of Kitty White, who is an anthropomorphized white cat that wears a red bow. The Sanrio brand includes other popular characters, such as Cinnamoroll, My Melody, Kuromi and Pompompurin.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Jennette McCurdy announces debut novel ‘Half His Age’ and more
In brief: Jennette McCurdy announces debut novel ‘Half His Age’ and more

Jennette McCurdy has announced the upcoming release of her debut novel, Half His Age. The book, which is to be published by Penguin Random House, is McCurdy’s first published work of fiction, although she is a New York Times bestselling author for her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. “I CAN’T WAIT FOR YOU TO READ THIS BOOK !!” McCurdy wrote on Instagram. The novel arrives on Jan. 20, 2026 …

The summer I joined a horror film. The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung has been cast opposite Nico Parker in The Young PeopleLonglegs director Osgood Perkins will direct the film from a script he wrote …

Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen are in talks to star in the upcoming comedy film BabiesDeadline reports the film follows a married couple, who, while struggling with the decision of whether or not they want to be parents, instantly become co-parents when their divorced friend and her 3-year-old child move in with them …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lily Collins explores Rome, new romance in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 teaser trailer
Lily Collins explores Rome, new romance in ‘Emily in Paris’ season 5 teaser trailer
Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini star in season 5 of ‘Emily in Paris.’ (Netflix)

Ciao, Emily!

The official teaser trailer for season 5 of Emily in Paris has arrived, and, despite the show’s title, it shows off the sights and sounds of Emily’s life in Rome, Italy.

Lily Collins is back in her role as the titular marketing executive Emily Cooper. This season, Emily is the head of Agence Grateau Rome. The trailer finds her adjusting to her new professional and romantic developments in the Italian city.

“But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships,” according to the season’s official synopsis. “Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

The trailer finds Emily getting closer with her new beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). We see the pair cuddling, kissing and riding a Vespa past the Trevi Fountain.

“Rome looks so good on you,” Emily’s bestie Mindy, played by Ashley Park, tells her.

“Right!” she responds.

Darren Starr created the series, which he also executive produces and writes for.

Also starring in season 5 are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Thalia Besson as Genevieve, Paul Forman as Nico, Arnaud Binard as Laurent G, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, Bryan Greenberg as Jake and Michèle Laroque as Yvette.

Emily in Paris season 5 arrives to Netflix on Dec. 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Leanne’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix and more
In brief: ‘Leanne’ renewed for season 2 at Netflix and more

Dwayne Johnson is getting back in the ring with Benny SafdieDeadline reports that Johnson is set to star in The Smashing Machine director’s next film, Lizard Music. Safdie will adapt the script from the novel by Daniel Pinkwater. Johnson will play Chicken Man in the film. The sci-fi novel follows the story of a young boy who gets involved with a group of intelligent lizards who tell him about an invasion from outer space …

Leanne is coming back for a sophomore season. Netflix has renewed the comedy series from Leanne Morgan for season 2. Chuck Lorre co-created and executive produces the show, which was inspired by Morgan’s stand-up. The 16-episode first season premiered on July 31. It follows a woman named Leanne whose world gets turned upside down when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman …

Cate Blanchett has found her next project. The actress is set to star in the new film Sweetstick. It comes from an original script by Alice Birch, who will make her directorial debut with the film. Sweetstick will be about a mercurial woman who has the gift of being able to see what others intimately need, often at a great personal cost, who journeys home …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.