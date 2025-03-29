Hemric wins truck race in Martinsville

Josh Weinrich, McAnally-Hilgemann Racing

Daniel Hemric continued MHR’s success at Martinsville Speedway with a career night by capturing his first NASCAR CRAFSTMAN Truck Series (NCTS) victory in riveting fashion. He parked the No. 19 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet Silverado RST in Martinsville’s victory lane for the third-straight race and capped off a colossal night for MHR. Hemric’s victory vaulted him three positions in the standings to fourth and led teammate Tyler Ankrum under the checkered flag for the third one-two finish in the organization’s history.

Hemric qualified fifth on Friday afternoon and served as one of the main players throughout the evening in southern Virginia. He opened the night with a smooth and consistent first stage and collected four points at the end of the first segment on lap 50 while running seventh. Crew chief Josh Graham kept Hemric on track during the stage caution to maintain track position, which allowed him to move forward in Stage 2.

Hemric restarted seventh on lap 62 and made steady progress prior to halfway. Despite managing a lack of forward drive on corner exits, Hemric methodically worked his way to fifth by lap 88 and held that position to the end of Stage 2 on lap 100 to collect six points. The Gates Hydraulics team netted Hemric one spot on pit road with their only four tire pit stop of the evening under the ensuing caution period.

On lap 113, Hemric lined up 11th for a frantic restart as the field flip-flopped due to differing tires strategies. With fresher rubber and a strong long-run balance, Hemric gradually moved to ninth by lap 126 and to sixth by lap 140. He cracked the top-five on a lap 155 restart and became a true contender on lap 187 when the top-two trucks spun out. On lap 193, Hemric restarted third behind Ankrum and worked his teammate over for the race win during final eight circuits. He completed a textbook maneuver to claim the lead on lap 197 and held on for his first-career NCTS win, and the third-consecutive victory for MHR at Martinsville Speedway.

Daniel Hemric Quote:

“We found a way there at the end. I wanted to race Tyler, I know we have a long season ahead. I wanted to race as clean as I could. But, I’ve walked out of here twice thinking there’s a missing spot in my dining room for a clock, so it’s cool to get one here. To have Mike and Paula with Gates Hydraulics here, their first race with me. This truck is now three-for-three here, this exact same chassis. Huge congrats, thanks, to everyone at MHR, Bill McAnally, Bill Hilgemann for this opportunity, man. I said I wanted to come back here. Not come back here to get back anywhere, just come back here to win. Stay humble, just enjoy this journey. I’m so thankful for the path I’ve been on, and I see an extra 50-grand we’ve won. Super proud just to be here. NAPA Auto Care, Poppy Bank, South Point Hotel and Casino. Man, we’ve had a lot of good tools. Chevrolet does a lot for us. But, so sweet to have a clock sitting in the home here soon.”