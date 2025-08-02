Henry and Pittsylvania industrial sites awarded state money

Governor Glenn Youngkin awarded $40 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants to 13 sites across the Commonwealth on Friday. $1.5 million went to the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill in Pittsylvania County, and $750,000 was awarded to Commonwealth Crossing Business Center in Henry County.
