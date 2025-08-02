Henry and Pittsylvania industrial sites awarded state money

Henry and Pittsylvania industrial sites awarded state money

Governor Glenn Youngkin awarded $40 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program development grants to 13 sites across the Commonwealth on  Friday. $1.5 million went to the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill in Pittsylvania County, and $750,000 was awarded to Commonwealth Crossing Business Center in Henry County.

Related Posts

Missing juvenile located safe
Missing juvenile located safe

UPDATE (June 17, 2025): On the evening of June 17, 2025, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received confirmation that Brookelynn…