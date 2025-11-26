Henry County braces for reassessment notices

The Henry County Commissioner of Revenue’s Office will begin mailing out the 2026 real estate reassessment notices to property owners starting on January 5.

The notices reflect updated property values established through the County’s general reassessment, which was conducted over the past two years in accordance with state law.

Commissioner of the Revenue Tiffany Hairston said the reassessment ensures property values are fair and accurate across the county. The last general reassessment took place in 2019, and property values have changed significantly since then.

“Reassessment is not a tax increase. It is a fairness measure,” Hairston said. “Our goal is to make sure every property is assessed based on its current market value so that taxes are distributed equitably. We know people have questions when values change, and our office is ready to answer them and help property owners understand how the process works.”

Across Henry County, the total assessed value of all real estate rose from $3.8 billion in 2019 to $5.45 billion in 2026, an overall increase of about 44 percent. Residential properties increased by roughly 66 percent, while commercial properties increased by about 42 percent.

Hairston emphasized that reassessment values are determined using certified appraisal methods, verified sales data, and property information such as building permits and condition reports. Adjustments were made for factors such as depreciation and other indicators that had a measurable effect on value.

By law, reassessments are not intended to generate revenue. The process aligns property values with fair market conditions, while the Henry County Board of Supervisors will set the tax rate in the spring of 2026 as part of the 2026–2027 budget. The current rate is $0.555 per $100 of assessed value, and the Board has expressed its intent to lower that rate to help offset the impact of changing values.

Board Chair Jim Adams said the Board understands that residents may be concerned when they see higher values, but the reassessment does not automatically mean a higher tax bill.

“The Board is committed to reducing the rate during the upcoming budget process,” he said. “Our focus is on maintaining fairness and fiscal responsibility while continuing to provide the services our residents depend on.”

Every property owner has the right to review and appeal their reassessment if they believe their value is inaccurate. Appeal hearings with the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office will take place in February, followed by Board of Equalization hearings in April. Property owners may present documentation such as appraisals, photographs, or comparable sales to support their appeal.

“We want residents to know they have a voice in this process,” Hairston said. “If someone believes their property is not valued correctly, we encourage them to file an appeal. The reassessment process is designed to be open, fair, and transparent.”

Notices will include instructions on reviewing your assessment and, if needed, filing an appeal. Additional information, including frequently asked questions, will be available on the County website at henrycountyva.gov/reassessment or by contacting the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at (276) 634-4610 or cor@henrycountyva.gov.

