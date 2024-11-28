Henry County extends tax deadline

The Henry County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday night to extend the county’s personal property tax deadline until February 5, 2025.

Tiffany Hairston, the Commissioner of the Revenue, had requested the extension due to a delay in generating the file needed for billing this year.

Hairston wrote in a memo that a significant part of the delay was from ensuring that unregistered vehicles weren’t being charged the motor vehicle license (MVL) fee. The MVL fee is charged to every motor vehicle, trailer and semitrailer capable of being operated on the roadways in the county. The fee is $20.75 per vehicle, except motorcycles and trailers which are charged $12.

Hairston said there were approximately 4,000 vehicles that still needed to have the MVL fee removed as of October 25. In addition, approximately 3,000 vehicles needed to be assessed via manual lookup.

According to Hairston, her office has evaluated more than 76,000 pieces of personal property this year which is an increase of nearly 5,000 vehicles from the year prior.

Residents can also expect their personal property bills to appear differently this year. The primary difference is that machinery and tools with have a breakdown of items that are taxed.

Mobile homes and the vehicle identification number will also be listed.

Hairston expects to have the bill file ready for the Treasurer’s Office no later than December 13.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at (276) 634-4690 if they receive a bill that includes an MVL fee for a vehicle without registration tags.