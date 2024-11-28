Henry County extends tax deadline

The Henry County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday night to extend the county’s personal property tax deadline until February 5, 2025.

Tiffany Hairston, the Commissioner of the Revenue, had requested the extension due to a delay in generating the file needed for billing this year.

Hairston wrote in a memo that a significant part of the delay was from ensuring that unregistered vehicles weren’t being charged the motor vehicle license (MVL) fee. The MVL fee is charged to every motor vehicle, trailer and semitrailer capable of being operated on the roadways in the county. The fee is $20.75 per vehicle, except motorcycles and trailers which are charged $12.

Hairston said there were approximately 4,000 vehicles that still needed to have the MVL fee removed as of October 25. In addition, approximately 3,000 vehicles needed to be assessed via manual lookup.

According to Hairston, her office has evaluated more than 76,000 pieces of personal property this year which is an increase of nearly 5,000 vehicles from the year prior.

Residents can also expect their personal property bills to appear differently this year. The primary difference is that machinery and tools with have a breakdown of items that are taxed.

Mobile homes and the vehicle identification number will also be listed.

Hairston expects to have the bill file ready for the Treasurer’s Office no later than December 13.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at (276) 634-4690 if they receive a bill that includes an MVL fee for a vehicle without registration tags.

Possible Tropical Storm Helene nears landfall in the Carolinas
Possible Tropical Storm Helene nears landfall in the Carolinas
Timing the system map for Monday. — ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A tropical storm warning is in effect in the Carolinas as the coast braces for a new storm set to make landfall on Monday.

The tropical system may strengthen to Tropical Storm Helene by the time it comes on shore near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Monday afternoon.

Helene will bring the threat of wind gusts up to 55 mph, coastal flooding with waves up to 11 feet, heavy rain possibly reaching 10 inches and potential flash flooding.

There’s also a threat for a few tornadoes in North Carolina on Monday.

Some of the rain will then reach the Mid-Atlantic, including Washington, D.C., by Tuesday.

Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina face the risk of flash flooding on Monday and Tuesday.

The coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina, is in the bull’s-eye for the worst of the flooding.
Flash flood threat map, Sep. 16, 2024.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Trump Trade’: Election news leads to biggest 1-day stock market gain in 2 years
‘Trump Trade’: Election news leads to biggest 1-day stock market gain in 2 years
Brendan Gutenschwager/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The “Trump Trade” was in overdrive Wednesday, making it one for the history books on Wall Street with record finishes for all three major stock indices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rocketed 3.6%, its biggest one day jump since November 2022. The S&P 500 shot up 2.5% while the Nasdaq climbed nearly 3%.

The biggest winners were companies and sectors that investors are betting will benefit from President-elect Trump’s policies.

Bank stocks, including JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) rallied on the promise of lower taxes and less regulation. The small-cap Russell 2000 Index (RUT), which includes some regional banks, soared nearly 6%.

It was the biggest surge for the U.S. dollar since 2020, and Carl Icahn, the activist investor and billionaire, said it will lead to less regulation and more mergers and acquisition.

Elon Musk was perhaps the day’s biggest winner. Shares of his Tesla Corporation (TSLA) rocketed nearly 15%. The world’s wealthiest person has been a staunch Trump proponent, donating more than $130 million toward Trump’s election efforts. In his victory speech, the president-elect referred to Musk as a “super genius” and has promised him a role in his administration.

“The biggest positive from a Trump win would be for Tesla and Musk,” wrote Dan Ives, Senior Equity Research Analyst at Wedbush. “We believe a Trump presidency would be an overall negative for the EV industry as likely the EV rebates/tax incentives get pulled. However, for Tesla we see this as a huge positive. Tesla has the scale and scope that is unmatched in the EV industry and this dynamic could give Musk and Tesla a clear competitive advantage in a non-EV subsidy environment, coupled by likely higher China tariffs that would continue to push away cheaper Chinese EV players from flooding the US market,” Ives wrote in a research note.

The cryptocurrency market also cheered Trump’s return to the White House. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) notched a record close, climbing above $75,000. Trump has said he wants the U.S. to be the “crypto capital of the planet” and plans to create a “strategic reserve of bitcoin.”

In September, he even launched his own crypto platform, World Liberty Financial, a new venture with family members to trade cryptocurrencies.

Donald Trump saw his personal wealth balloon during Wednesday’s stock market rally, at least on paper. Shares of his Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), the parent company of his social media platform Truth Social, soared more than 30% at the market’s open but pulled back considerably to finish just 6% higher. Still, that gave the company a market cap of about $7.2 billion, with Trump’s majority stake worth about $4.1 billion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.