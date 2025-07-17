Henry County homicide under investigation

Virginia State Police, assisted by Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old male found in the roadway.

On July 17, 2025, at 1:21 a.m. troopers and deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male found in the roadway on Vista View Lane in Henry County. The initial investigation found the male was deceased. The injuries were believed to be caused by the male being struck by a vehicle.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Salem Division responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. During the investigation, troopers found the injuries were not caused by a vehicle collision, the evidence indicated the incident was clearly a homicide.

The 79-year-old male was identified as Johnny Carson Carter, of Ridgeway, Va.

The incident on Vista View Lane is believed to have occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1:20 am. The Virginia State Police is asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 276-632-3060 or 1-800-542-5959, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. The public can also contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751, or 276-63-CRIME.