Henry County IDA approves “Project Kite” agreement

The Henry County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has approved a right of first refusal for an undisclosed company, currently referred to as Project Kite, on the shell building located on Lot #8 in the Patriot Centre Industrial Park.

The company is evaluating the facility for its suitability for manufacturing operations. While the name of the company is being withheld during this due diligence process, the right of first refusal ensures Project Kite has the opportunity to purchase the property if another offer is made, allowing the company time to assess its plans for potential investment in Henry County.

“This step reflects our continued commitment to positioning Henry County as a premier destination for advanced manufacturing,” said Len Dillon, Chairman of the IDA. “We are excited that Project Kite is actively considering our community, and we look forward to the possibilities this project could bring.”

Lot #8 has been the subject of significant economic development activity in recent years. In 2021, Schock GmbH, the inventor of quartz composite sinks, announced plans for an $85 million U.S. manufacturing operation at the site. However, the company later opted not to expand into the United States.

As part of the transition, the IDA repurchased the building at its original sales price, plus the value of improvements that Schock had already made to the facility.

The right of first refusal granted to Project Kite will remain in effect until November 28, 2025, with the option for a 30-day extension. Should Project Kite choose to exercise this right, both parties would enter good-faith negotiations to finalize a purchase and sale agreement for the property.

“This shell building represents a valuable asset in our inventory of ready-to-go industrial sites,” said County Administrator Dale Wagoner. “We’re encouraged that Project Kite sees the potential here, and we will continue working to make Henry County the most competitive choice.”

This action was taken during the IDA’s September 9 meeting, where the Board also approved performance agreements with Nathan Trotter, the nation’s leading supplier and recycler of tin and tin alloy products. That project will bring 118 new jobs and a $65 million investment to the Patriot Centre, further strengthening the region’s manufacturing base.